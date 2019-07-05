'Chickenhawk' Lou Dobbs Ripped For 'Cowardly' Attack On American Generals

Lou Dobbs celebrated Independence Day in an unusual way: He attacked American generals as “snowflakes” and said they “haven’t won a war since 1991.”
The Fox Business host was upset by reports that military leaders were concerned about attending President Donald Trump’s “Salute to America” event at the Lincoln Memorial as it could be too political.
As CNN notes, Defense Department guidelines prohibit uniformed service members from taking part in political events.
Dobbs responded by attacking U.S. generals on Twitter ― and he did it on the Fourth of July:
No wonder these Snowflake Generals haven't won a war since 1991: Military chiefs concerned about @realDonaldTrump's July Fourth celebration https://t.co/8JNPa3Q2e7 via @MailOnline #MAGA #AmericaFirst #Dobbs— Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) July 4, 2019
Dobbs was immediately called out on social media for his attack, by veterans and others, with many noting that he never served in the military himself despite being of age during the Vietnam War:
Great War Hero* @LouDobbs attacks people who spent their life serving America, in uniform, as "snowflakes." Big talk there, Lou!— VoteVets (@votevets) July 4, 2019
*who actually never served https://t.co/uYJD02JV7T
Creep. As a veteran I would crawl in a foxhole with any of our generals. I wouldn't even want to be in the same line at Wal-Mart with Lou Dobbs. https://t.co/SoSRLSDaMT— Carolyn Johnson (@Carolyn81933632) July 4, 2019
As a vet I certainly do not speak for all other vets. But to me, the American Military represents the best of us. Attacking them in this manner is unpatriotic and ungrateful - especially from a man like #LouDobbs who has never worn the uniform of our country. https://t.co/uDCAoqbG4R— Rod Lurie (@RodLurie) July 4, 2019
I served too. I’m still serving. Lou Dobbs & 45 couldn’t carry the water of our Service Members. But those who never had the nerve to raise their right hand seem to always have a lot to say on the subject and seem to always try to speak for us.— RosieTRiveter 🌈 (@RosieTRiveter) July 4, 2019
Was Lou Dobbs a general? I don’t recall. What qualifies him to insult our military leadership in this way? Nothing patriotic about these words. https://t.co/EIZMBB1Tph— Michael McFaul (@McFaul) July 5, 2019
Imagine how much trouble Lou Dobbs would be in if he worked at a news channel.— John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) July 4, 2019
Generals are critical of Trump so they become snowflakes. Anyone critical of the Great Supreme Leader becomes a target. This is exactly the authoritarian state the Founding Fathers envisioned for our democracy. Also Lou Dobbs, an elitist Harvard grad, never served. https://t.co/6ElyZcSDNO— Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) July 4, 2019
seriously what is wrong with Lou Dobbs https://t.co/pS24QIj7Wa— John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) July 5, 2019
Never ever ever go full Lou Dobbs https://t.co/sJbyN14eB3— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) July 5, 2019
Independence Day: Fox host cowardly Lou Dobbs calls generals 'snowflakes' https://t.co/6eauOBvZvK— ChrisHelcermas-Benge (@chrishbenge) July 4, 2019
I can't find a single note anywhere that shows you served Dobbs. You and pvt. Bones Spurs deserve each other.— Mike Am⬛️ch 🌊 (@SissysDad) July 4, 2019
If you didn't serve, you need to remain quiet about those that have and do serve.#CowardLouDobbs
Lou Dobbs, former bank teller and master of the non-sequitur #ChickenHawk never served, never put his life in another man's hands and asked him to put his life in Dobbs’... Otherwise, I suggest you pick up a weapon, and stand a post! pic.twitter.com/co83tHHeIk— Hope Springs Eternal (@FrenettMarco) July 4, 2019
Excuse my langauge here, but I served my country, something Lou Dobbs and his master Trump never did. Dobbs is a jackass for this comment today!— Trenaway El Daryl (@Trenaway11) July 4, 2019
As a veteran, fuck Lou Dobbs. Working against the coward in the WH, yes absolutely. Not American, not patriotic.— JMar (@jspeedman) July 3, 2019
I met many of these incredible men and women when I worked at the WH. Lou Dobbs isn’t fit to carry their groceries. https://t.co/2bMpwmVmxh— Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) July 4, 2019
As a retired mbr of the US Navy, I am appalled by Dobbs’ comment. Can someone tell me what branch of the military he served in and what war did he fight in? .....I’ll wait! https://t.co/eCCNTIPhfR— JP Turner (@JPTurner6) July 5, 2019
The veterans (immigrants too!) who have served our nation proudly would like to see your cowardly ass on the frontlines. You talk a big game, Lou Dobbs, but your fealty to the most treasonous, racist, rapist, syphilitic slug criminal to squat in the Oval Office is all you've got.— Lesley Abravanel (@lesleyabravanel) July 4, 2019
You were draft age during the Vietnam War. Why didn't YOU serve?— Gerry Bannan (@gbannan) July 4, 2019
Despicable Chicken Hawk.#chickenhawk Lou Dobbs
@LouDobbs never served in #Vietnam Can you say #ChickenHawk? Here’s #LouDobbs’ credibility re: Generals 👇@starsandstripes @ArmyTimes @Marinetimes @NavyTimes @AirForceTimes @votevets pic.twitter.com/53NkJlFCmX— SteveBrant (@SteveBrant) July 4, 2019
Another draft dodger critiquing honorable veterans. Lou Dobbs was too cowardly to serve, but now calls career officers snowflakes.— Brian Regal, PhD (@tarbosaur) July 4, 2019
What's your service record Dobbs? What is RUMP's service record? My father graduated from the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point and served active duty as a naval officer. What have you and #cadetbonespurs done? Have you served your country? NO. You have done NOTHING. https://t.co/PCddgp2Alt— Susan D'Agostino (@susandagostino6) July 5, 2019
Born in 1945, Dobbs clearly could have volunteered for Vietnam service, or he could have made himself available for the draft. No, he'd prefer to let others fight and die for him, and then smear their service to help his fellow draft-dodger. #ChickenHawk— d_kaufman (@d_kaufman) July 5, 2019
Chickenhawk says what?— Wendell Sherk (@WendellSherk) July 4, 2019
Lou Dobbs calls serving military commanders "Snowflake Generals."— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) July 4, 2019
Lou Dobbs was aged 19-to-28 during the years millions of men were drafted to serve in Vietnam.
Lou Dobbs never served.
Did they have a snowflake exemption back then? Or was it bone spurs, too? https://t.co/aeFKW3J5kt
To call these folks snowflakes from your Twitter account is about the most cowardly thing I have ever seen— Michael Brody (@bronanke) July 5, 2019
Dobbs, who never served, insults those who do, because they have justified concerns over politicizing the military. Dobbs does this to kiss Trump’s ass. Trump who also never served & partied in NYC at Studio 54. Crazy ass hypocrite. https://t.co/wMx1TqRbTN— LisaSea (@LisaSeaFL) July 5, 2019
When did you serve Lou? Oh right. You didn't. A cowardly hypocrite if ever there was one.— Carolyn Mabry (@Caroleeenalala) July 5, 2019
For those of you who don't know, Dobb's is another pathetic, cowardly #DraftDodger who graduated in 1967 but found a way to NOT serve his country during Vietnam. So if you want to see a snowflake, just look at the profile pic 👆. Nothing worse than a fake AF tough guy.— Todd Bigelow Photo (@ToddBigPhoto) July 4, 2019
I would be interested in seeing him call the generals “snowflakes” to their faces. It’s easy and cowardly to do so behind a keyboard.— MLC (@MLC79733888) July 4, 2019