Lou Dobbs Explodes On Stephen Miller In A Bonkers Meltdown

Lou Dobbs is raging again, this time at White House adviser Stephen Miller.
As Donald Trump’s legal attempts to undermine the fair election of President-elect Joe Biden fizzle, the Fox Business host noted Monday that Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) has offered to argue for overturning Pennsylvania’s results if the Supreme Court were to take on the case.
“Why on God’s green earth wouldn’t the White House jump on it?” Dobbs asked Miller, a fellow Trump die-hard.
When Miller didn’t directly address the question, Dobbs went off.
“I’m not gonna let you do this,” Dobbs began. He continued:
You and I, we’re reasonably smart and decent fellas. Why don’t you answer me? That’s all I’m asking here, Stephen. Why don’t you guys jump and salute Ted Cruz and say, “Yes, we want you on the team now.” My God, this is not a time for internecine nonsense on the part of the Republican Party, which is watching its blood drain into the streets because they’re gutless!
The exchange worked up Twitter too.