Lou Dobbs Claims Trump 'Had A Great Day.' Critics Say He's 'Delusional.'

Fox Business host Lou Dobbs, known for his uncompromising, propaganda-like adulation of Donald Trump, still managed to surprise viewers on Wednesday when he claimed the embattled president had “a great day.”

The president, by most accounts, did not have a great day. Audio tapes from interviews between Trump and Bob Woodward for the journalist’s forthcoming book “Rage” revealed Trump was privately aware of the deadly nature of the coronavirus in February and admitted in March to misleading Americans about its seriousness because he didn’t want to “create a panic.” More than 190,000 people have since died due to COVID-19.

The bombshell revelations prompted a firestorm of outcry and dominated the day’s news. Carl Bernstein, whose reporting with Woodward led to President Richard Nixon’s resignation, said “the facts here are even graver than Watergate.”

Dobbs didn’t mention any of that. Instead, he lavished praise on the president over his nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize by a far-right Norwegian politician who has routinely expressed anti-Islamic and anti-immigration views. (That same politician also nominated Trump in 2018.)

“President Trump today had a great day. A day that any president could only dream of,” Dobbs gushed on “Lou Dobbs Tonight.” “President Trump started off the day with a nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize”

"President Trump today had a great day. A day that any president could only dream of" pic.twitter.com/gUZHTqGOxF — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) September 9, 2020

“That nomination comes weeks after President Trump brokered an historic peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates,” he continued. “It’s an achievement that has eluded every president, every administration since the founding of Israel in 1948.”

Dobbs routinely rhapsodizes about Trump, whom he’s called the “greatest president in our history.” He is often ridiculed for his divorced-from-reality puffery, which many critics have likened to state television propaganda in North Korea.

Dobbs’ sycophantic opener on Wednesday was rewarded with a thank you from Trump himself:

But others weren’t quite so enthusiastic:

Lou Dobbs on August 9, 1974: "President Nixon today had a great day. A day that any president could only dream of. A full two years before the end of his term, he's now lucky enough to retire early and take an extended vacation in sunny southern California." https://t.co/a3qw18aanl — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) September 10, 2020

Lou Dobbs lives in an alternate reality, along with millions of Fox viewers. https://t.co/DC9PTikl47 — Michelangelo Signorile, subscribe to my newsletter (@MSignorile) September 10, 2020

Welcome to Lapdog @LouDobbs and his land of make believe called “Opposite Island.” https://t.co/plsQABmnAP — Terry Blount (@TBlountPolitics) September 10, 2020

Every North Korean news anchor right now is telling Lou Dobbs to take it down a notch. https://t.co/4ldQtN4MBP — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) September 9, 2020

