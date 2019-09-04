Lou Dobbs Just Went Full Propaganda On His Show And Trump Is Already Quoting It

Fox Business host Lou Dobbs launched into a defense of President Donald Trump on Tuesday that was extreme ― even by his standards.
And Trump is already quoting it.
Dobbs indicated that anyone who opposes Trump hates the country:
“I am so tired of hearing the rationalization of the left in this country because they hate Donald Trump, inexplicably and without foundation. They choose to hate America. The Democrats have truly become the party of hate.”
Trump then cited the comments by Dobbs in a tweet he posted on Tuesday night. The president also tweeted a quote in which Dobbs claimed the nation was “disgusted” with the FBI.
Dobbs, in turn, retweeted the Trump tweets in which he is quoted, completing the admiration circle.
Dobbs' statement caused “Lou Dobbs” to trend on Twitter. Critics called out his extremist rhetoric and blasted him for equating criticism of the president to hate for the country: