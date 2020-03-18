Lou Dobbs Reaches 'North Korea Levels' Of Trump Adoration With Bizarre Poll

Fox Business host Lou Dobbs took his exaltation of President Donald Trump to new highs on Wednesday.

In a poll shared on-air and on Twitter, Dobbs asked viewers to rate the president’s leadership during the coronavirus pandemic, opting, as he regularly does on air, to call the new coronavirus the “Wuhan Virus” ― a xenophobic misnomer that the World Health Organization has repeatedly asked people not to use.

His poll offered three ratings, ranging from “very good” to “superb.”

#LDTPoll: How would you grade President Trump’s leadership in the nation's fight against the Wuhan Virus... superb, great or very good? #KAG2020 #AmericaFirst #Dobbs — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) March 18, 2020

Dobbs read the polling options sincerely on air, urging viewers to cast their votes on Twitter.

In reality, Trump’s response to the coronavirus has lost him the confidence of many voters, and a majority of Americans do not feel as if they can’t trust the information he shares about coronavirus, according to a recent NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll.

The president’s slow response and repeated downplaying of the outbreak’s severity created dangerous complacency and squandered valuable time needed to prepare for and mitigate the crisis, which has now resulted in more than 7,000 infections and 97 deaths in the U.S.

Twitter users noted that even for Dobbs, who is among Trump’s most devoted allies, this level of praise was disturbing and reminiscent of dictatorship propagandists.

Even by Lou Dobbs standards, this poll has really strong North Korean vibes pic.twitter.com/wmbIHWth7d — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) March 18, 2020

we have reached North Korea levels of Lou Dobbs Tonight pic.twitter.com/PbNvZzHNZz — Brendan Karet 🚮 (@bad_takes) March 18, 2020

This way more Democratic. pic.twitter.com/Hhyg51hCCP — Jimmy Crow (@jimmmycrow) March 19, 2020