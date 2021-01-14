Lou Dobbs Fumes Over The GOP's 'Utter Disregard' Of Trump's 'Right To Loyalty'

Fox Business host Lou Dobbs raged on Thursday that a handful of Republican lawmakers refused to stand by President Donald Trump after he incited a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last week that led to five deaths.

“These are people who don’t care about the party, the president. They don’t care about the Constitution themselves,” Dobbs said to his “Lou Dobbs Tonight” guest, former GOP Rep. Jason Chaffetz.

“Because they’re acting in utter disregard for the president’s right to loyalty.”

Dobbs, whose worship of the president routinely earns his show comparisons to North Korean state-television propaganda, also claimed the president did not say “one single inciteful word” during his speech to supporters before they marched on the Capitol and started a riot.

In that speech, Trump told supporters to “fight like hell” and used the words “fight” or “fighting” at least 20 times. His personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, who also spoke, said, “Let’s have trial by combat.”

As rioters tore through the building and its legislative offices and chambers, Trump repeated his fiction that the presidential election was stolen from him, but he told his rampaging followers to be peaceful and go home, then added, “We love you, you’re very special.”

Shameful Display: @JasonintheHouse calls out the Republicans for not unanimously standing by the President in the second sham impeachment pic.twitter.com/hiNSYV2tM5 — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) January 14, 2021

As a result of the Jan. 6 insurrection, Trump was impeached for the second time in his presidency on Wednesday. Ten Republicans voted with Democrats, 232-197, to impeach. The Senate, though, is unlikely to hold a trial on the article of impeachment until at least Inauguration Day.

Dobbs fumed at Republicans who distanced themselves from Trump. He pointed the finger at the House and Senate Republican leadership.

“The Republican Party is frankly at the precipice. When Kevin McCarthy, the [House] minority leader, says the president is responsible for the violence ... that’s pretty sad,” he said. He also went after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), calling comments that he’s made about the riot “virulent” and “ignorant.”

McCarthy said Trump bore responsibility for the violence but stopped short of actually voting to impeach him. McConnell has said he’s considering how he will vote in the Senate impeachment trial.