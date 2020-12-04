People on social media wanted to jeer, jeer for old Notre Dame coach Lou Holtz.

He called President Donald Trump “the greatest president during my lifetime” while being awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House on Thursday.

Holtz, who coached the Fighting Irish to the 1988 national title, got glowing praise from the president. “Everybody loves him. Everybody respects him. Tough as hell,” Trump said in the Oval Office, per the New York Post.

Holtz, 83, in turn gave the lame-duck president the kind of compliment that POTUS often bestows upon himself.

“I want to assure you how proud I am, not only to receive the award — I’m even prouder to receive it from President Donald Trump, who I think was the greatest president during my lifetime,” Holtz said.

Coach Lou Holtz: President @realDonaldTrump is the greatest President of my lifetime pic.twitter.com/s2pQzgKAr3 — Team Trump (@TeamTrump) December 3, 2020

The coach seems to share some of Trump’s views on immigration and called the president a consistent winner at the Republican National Convention in August. So his “greatest” remark shouldn’t come as a shocker.

But Twitter users had fun with it anyway.

