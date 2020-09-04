Trump To Award Football Coach Lou Holtz With Medal of Freedom

1 / 7 He Has 9 Billion Dollars

Launching his Presidential bid last June, Donald Trump held up his financial statement to prove <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/digger/wp/2015/06/19/you-may-not-take-donald-trumps-candidacy-seriously-but-take-another-look-at-his-real-estate-business/" target="_blank">he had assets worth a total of $9 billion.</a> <br><br> In a tasteless boast, Trump went on to reveal he refused a bank's loan of $4bn. <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/digger/wp/2015/06/19/you-may-not-take-donald-trumps-candidacy-seriously-but-take-another-look-at-his-real-estate-business/" target="_blank">He said:</a> “I don’t need it. I don’t want it. And I’ve been there.” <br><br> While millions of Americans continue to suffer the effects of sluggish economic growth, Trump is blissfully unaffected. Well, that's how he makes it sound.

ASSOCIATED PRESS