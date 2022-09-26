“Lou” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

Starring Allison Janney and Jurnee Smollett, the action thriller follows a mother who joins forces with her mysterious neighbor to save her kidnapped daughter. “Lou” premiered on Sept. 23 to mixed reviews from critics, many of whom praised the acting but weren’t totally convinced by the plot.

Advertisement

The second most popular movie of the moment is Tyler Perry’s “A Jazzman’s Blues.” Perry wrote, produced and directed this period drama ― a departure from the comedies that have made him a household name. Set in rural Georgia, the film tells the story of forbidden love and family secrets spanning 40 years.

Netflix "Lou" on Netflix.

Animated films also appear in the current ranking, with “Sing 2,” “Despicable Me 2” and “Minions & More 1” occupying three spots in the top 10. The new teen comedy “Do Revenge” is also trending, after receiving generally positive reviews upon its Sept. 16 release.

Young adults might also be interested in checking out “The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones,” an adaptation the first book in the Cassandra Clare’s hit YA series. “Emily in Paris” herself Lily Collins stars in the urban fantasy film, which flopped when it premiered in 2013 but might be finding keener audiences on Netflix.

Advertisement

Check out the full list of the top 10 movies. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost

Advertisement