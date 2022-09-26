Home & Living
Netflixallison janneylily collins

The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Lou'

A new period drama and young adult novel adaptation are also trending on the streaming service.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

“Lou” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

Starring Allison Janney and Jurnee Smollett, the action thriller follows a mother who joins forces with her mysterious neighbor to save her kidnapped daughter. “Lou” premiered on Sept. 23 to mixed reviews from critics, many of whom praised the acting but weren’t totally convinced by the plot.

The second most popular movie of the moment is Tyler Perry’s “A Jazzman’s Blues.” Perry wrote, produced and directed this period drama ― a departure from the comedies that have made him a household name. Set in rural Georgia, the film tells the story of forbidden love and family secrets spanning 40 years.

"Lou" on Netflix.
Netflix
"Lou" on Netflix.

Animated films also appear in the current ranking, with “Sing 2,” “Despicable Me 2” and “Minions & More 1” occupying three spots in the top 10. The new teen comedy “Do Revenge” is also trending, after receiving generally positive reviews upon its Sept. 16 release.

Young adults might also be interested in checking out “The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones,” an adaptation the first book in the Cassandra Clare’s hit YA series. “Emily in Paris” herself Lily Collins stars in the urban fantasy film, which flopped when it premiered in 2013 but might be finding keener audiences on Netflix.

Check out the full list of the top 10 movies. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost

10. “This Is the End”

9. “Human Capital”

8. “Sing 2”

7. “The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones”

6. “Despicable Me 2”

5. “Minions & More 1”

4. “Do Revenge” (Netflix)

3. “Father Stu”

2. “A Jazzman’s Blues” (Netflix)

1. “Lou” (Netflix)

Go To Homepage

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

Older Adults Who Had COVID May Be More At Risk For Alzheimer’s

Food & Drink

5 Common Mistakes That Explain Why Your Soup Sucks, According To Chefs

Relationships

Yes, Some Men Do Actually Name Their Daughters After Exes And Mistresses

Wellness

Can You Get Your COVID Booster And Flu Shot At The Same Time?

Home & Living

The Surprising Ways Your Ex Can Still Track You On Social Media

Style & Beauty

Experts Share How To Wash Your Favorite Sweaters Without Totally Ruining Them

Parenting

What Parents Should Know About The Drop In Kids’ Test Scores During The Pandemic

Shopping

The Size-Inclusive Fall Dress That Jill Biden Can’t Stop Wearing

Home & Living

This Twisted Docuseries Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Wellness

If You Just Had COVID, Here's When To Get The New Booster Shot

Shopping

Shackets Are A Must-Have Transitional Wardrobe Staple For Men

Shopping

The Best Affordable Highly Rated Off-Brand iPhone Chargers

Shopping

It's Getting Dark Earlier Now. Here's The Essential Safety Gear You Need For Running.

Shopping

25 Pet Products So Good, They Could Seriously Be Magic

Shopping

Nail Slugging: The TikTok Trend That Will Put An End To Dry Brittle Nails

Shopping

24 Products If Being A Plant Parent Is Your Entire Personality

Shopping

35 Things Good For Your Home And Your Pet

Shopping

Target Home Decor Items That Will Instantly Elevate Your Space

Shopping

34 TikTok-Approved Products With Results That Prove They Work Even Harder Than Kim Kardashian

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Travel

Cannabis Tourism Is Gaining Popularity. Here's What The Experience Is Like.

Food & Drink

If You Need Canned Soup In A Pinch, These Are The Brands Nutritionists Recommend

Shopping

Here Are All The Places You Should Shop For Halloween Costumes Online

Style & Beauty

How To Prevent Blisters This Boot Season, According To Podiatrists

Shopping

The Best Vacuum Cleaners For Small Spaces

Home & Living

Here's What's Leaving Netflix In October

Shopping

Fall Is Coming. Here Are 35 Wardrobe Staples You’ll Want ASAP.

Shopping

These Luxurious Hair Mists Will Keep Your Hair Smelling Incredible

Home & Living

Here's What's Coming To Netflix In October

Shopping

The TikTok-Famous Toaster Oven That Even Serious Cooks Swear By

Shopping

A Dermatological Nurse Reveals How To Tackle Sun Damage

Food & Drink

Does The Type Of Wine Glass You Use Really Matter? It Depends.

Relationships

Can't Resolve Fights With Your Partner? 'Emotional Flooding' May Be To Blame.

Shopping

This Cult-Favorite Luxury Tinted Sunscreen Is 40% Off Right Now

Shopping

The Breville Barista Express Is $150 Off Right Now

Shopping

My Perfect Splurgeworthy Leather Jacket Is 25% Off Right Now

Wellness

If You Struggle To Start Or Complete Tasks, These 13 Tips Are For You

Shopping

How To Store Your Off-Season Clothes When You Have No Closets

Shopping

The Best Hair and Skincare Deals From Walmart’s Mega Beauty Sale

Parenting

These Were The Most Popular Baby Names 75 Years Ago