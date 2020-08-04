GOP Rep. Louie Gohmert's Daughter Calls Him Out For Ignoring Coronavirus Advice

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) has been publicly called out by his daughter for ignoring medical expertise and refusing to wear a face mask before he tested positive for the coronavirus last week, according to multiple media outlets.

“Wearing a mask is a non-partisan issue. The advice of medical experts shouldn’t be politicized,” wrote Caroline Gohmert, a singer who performs as BELLSAINT, in posts shared on social media Friday that were verified to CNN by her agent.

“My father ignored medical expertise and now he has COVID,” the musician continued. “This has been a heartbreaking battle bc I love my dad and don’t want him to die.”

She concluded with a plea and a dig at President Donald Trump, who has faced widespread criticism for his administration’s catastrophic handling of the public health crisis that’s killed more than 150,000 people in the U.S.

“Please please listen to medical experts,” Caroline Gohmert wrote. “It’s not worth following a president who has no remorse for leading his followers to an early grave.”

Caroline Gohmert did not immediately return HuffPost’s request for additional comment. Rep. Gohmert’s office didn’t respond to his daughter’s remarks.

Check out her post here:

Rep. Gohmert in June said he wouldn’t wear a face mask, despite medical experts’ advice that masks curb the spread of the coronavirus. He tested positive for the contagion on Wednesday, before he was to fly with Trump on Air Force One to take part in the president’s tour of and address at the Double Eagle Energy oil rig in Midland, Texas.

In a video announcing his diagnosis, Gohmert said he was asymptomatic and would self-isolate for 10 days. He suggested a face mask actually may have caused his infection because of the way he adjusted it.

“I can’t help wonder if that puts some germs in the mask,” he said. “Now that I apparently have it, I will be very, very careful to make sure that I don’t give it to anybody else and we’ll see how it goes.”

He announced his positive test result to his congressional staff in person.

My statement about today's diagnosis: pic.twitter.com/qvf7zIcgdN — Louie Gohmert (@replouiegohmert) July 29, 2020

Gohmert’s daughter changed her initial musical moniker of Caroline Brooks to BELLSAINT circa 2014, according to a Facebook post.

“There is something about having a different name that gives you more freedom to say what you truly feel,” she told LaPalme Magazine in 2017. “Caroline Brooks seemed too country, I wanted something along the branding I was envisioning.”

According to the Capitol Hill publication Roll Call, her 2019 song “Much Like My Father” was, with its lyrics “everybody loves you, but there’s poison in the water, you get away with everything, much like my father,” interpreted as a dig at his political beliefs.

