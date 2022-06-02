Louie Gohmert Goes Nuts After Eric Swalwell Calls Out GOP Inaction On School Shootings

Apparently, the only thing that makes Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) madder than gun control is when the GOP’s inaction after school shootings is called out on the House floor.
The Texas congressman took great umbrage at comments made by Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) during a House Judiciary Committee hearing Thursday regarding legislation that would raise the age limit for purchasing semi-automatic rifles from 18 to 21.
Swalwell went scorched earth and bluntly asked his Republican colleagues, “Are you here for our kids, or are you here for the killers?”
“Because if you were here for the kids, you would do all you could to protect the next school shooting that’s about to happen, and we know it’s gonna happen in America,” he said.
“You would vote to raise the age on purchasing an assault rifle, you would vote to ban high-capacity magazines, you would vote to require safe storage and you would vote to address ghost guns, which are ravaging communities across America,” the lawmaker continued. “But if you’re here for the killers, you would do everything to make it easier for the next school shooting to happen.”
After Swalwell spoke, Gohmert ― who appeared at the hearing remotely ― spoke up and, spoiler alert, he seemed a tad miffed.
“How dare you? You think we don’t have hearts,” Gohmert said. “We care about people. We care about their lives and lives that have been so trivialized. We care deeply. How dare you? How dare you? You arrogant people attributing murder to those of us who want to do something to stop it.”
You can see Swalwell’s speech and Gohmert’s reaction below.
After Gohmert tried to own the libs by noting that the major cities with the highest murder rates are run by Democrats, Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D-Pa.) than pointed out that one reason why Philadelphia’s homicide rate is high is because Republican legislators in her state have blocked city leadership from implementing gun control measures.
Many Twitter users had a strong reaction to Gohmert’s griping.