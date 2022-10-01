Rep. Louie Gohmert Compares FBI Office To Sin Cities 'Sodom And Gomorrah'

Far-right rabblerouser Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) scorched FBI headquarters in a bizarre attack on the floor of the House, comparing it to the sex-drenched and sin-plagued biblical cities of Sodom and Gomorrah.

He referred to mysterious “sexual improprieties” and “sexual harassment” at the bureau that he claimed he had learned about from mysterious — and unnamed — “whistleblower” complaints numbering in the “double digits.”

“It sounds like Sodom and Gomorrah up there,” Gohmert said Thursday. “We got complaints this week about sexual harassment, about sexual improprieties on the top floor, the seventh floor where the headquarters is, of the FBI, and all the favors and all the intimidation that goes along with sexual improprieties.”

In the Old Testament of he Bible God destroyed the towns of Sodom and Gomorrah for the wild residents’ shameless, sinful behavior.

Gohmert oddly attacked the FBI as he raged against anti-trust measures aimed at tech giants. The FBI and the Department of Justice, who would enforce the measures, “are the last people that we need to trust with reining in Big Tech,” he declared, without providing any further details.

Gohmert also compared the FBI to Adolf Hitler’s “gestapo.”

Louie Gohmert says the FBI is using “the tactics of Gestapo” by executing search warrants without calling people’s lawyers ahead of time to warn them 😂, and for seizing the phone of a Member of Congress. pic.twitter.com/xoLkIWqdQD — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) September 14, 2022

The FBI could not immediately be reached for comment.