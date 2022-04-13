Louis C.K. Accuser Blasts Grammy Win And The 'Message This Sends'

Earlier this month, C.K. won a Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album with “Sincerely Louis CK” ― even after admitting to sexually harassing five women whose stories were detailed in a New York Times story five years ago.

Wolov, a comedy writer and performer, came forward in 2017 alongside her professional partner, Dana Min Goodman, to detail an incident with C.K. in 2002 following the Comedy Arts Festival in Aspen, Colorado. The women said C.K. invited them back to his hotel room for a nightcap and proceeded to take off his clothes and masturbate in front of them.

Other women gave similar accounts of C.K. masturbating in their presence.