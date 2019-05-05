Padma Lakshmi Burns Louis C.K. For His New ‘Consent’ Policy

Louis C.K., the disgraced comedian who has admitted to sexual harassment and misconduct, is going to greater lengths to ensure no one records material from his standup gigs without his permission.

Though some comedy clubs continue to book C.K., the comedian doesn’t post tour dates ahead of time. Writer James Shotwell shared a copyright notice that a club in Minneapolis sent out reminding audience members they cannot record, use or distribute any of C.K.’s material without his prior written approval.

The irony of the notice was not lost on model and “Top Chef” host Padma Lakshmi.

Re-tweeting his red-letted warning, Lakshmi shot back, “Oh! So now Louis CK cares about consent.”

Oh! So now Louis CK cares about consent👌🏾 https://t.co/hoIqDZZO0e — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) May 5, 2019

The comedian has been attempting to make a comeback after five women said they had been subjected to C.K.’s predatory behavior in a November 2017 New York Times piece. Women accused C.K. of exposing himself and masturbating in front of them. Shortly after the article ran, the comedian said in a statement, “The stories are true.”

“The power I had over these women is that they admired me,” he said. “And I wielded that power irresponsibly.”

During a show last January, however, C.K. didn’t show that he’d learned much, joking about his history of harassment before a crowd that gave him a standing ovation.