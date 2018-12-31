Louis C.K.'s 'Pathetic Jokes' About Parkland Shooting Slammed By Victim's Dad

The father of a teenage girl killed during a mass shooting at a Florida high school is slamming comedian Louis C.K. for jokes he made about survivors of the tragedy.

On Sunday, a bootleg recording of a Louis C.K. performance from earlier this month surfaced on YouTube. The set was performed at Governor’s Comedy Club in Long Island, New York, according to the Daily Beast and NBC News.

Some of the profanity-laced material in the routine seems to directly criticize the students who survived the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida:

They testify in front of Congress, these kids, like what the fuck, what are you doing? You’re young, you should be crazy, you should be unhinged, not in a suit saying, “I’m here to tell...” Fuck you. You’re not interesting because you went to a high school where kids got shot. Why does that mean I have to listen to you? How does that make you interesting? You didn’t get shot, you pushed some fat kid in the way and now I need to listen to you talking?

On Monday morning, Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter, Jaime, was killed in the tragedy, slammed the comedian for attempting to make light of the tragedy.

To anyone who knows Louis CK, please deliver this message for me. My daughter was killed in the Parkland shooting. My son ran from the bullets. My wife and I deal with loss everyday. Why don't you come to my house and try out your new pathetic jokes? https://t.co/tZI9ThSciR — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) December 31, 2018

Louis C.K.’s routine was also no joke to Parkland survivor Cameron Kasky, who said he used to be a fan of the comedian.

“Comedy is comedy and it’s not my job to police it, but unfortunately for Louis, this wasn’t funny,” Kasky, who co-founded March For Our Lives, told the Daily Beast. “It appears that he’s leveraging his appeal as a non-PC comic to attract the lowest common denominator. Which is disappointing, I might add, because I once thought Louis’ careless tendencies were quite charming. But no, he has joined far too many others in the bottom of the barrel. Oh well.”

Parkland survivor Kyra Parrow tweeted that students today have bigger concerns to address rather than taking the lead of what Louis C.K. said he was doing in his youth.

Louis C.K, although taking jello shots & eating mushrooms might have been ideal for you when you were 18, that is not the luxury that we have after having to see our friends and classmates in caskets because of preventable gun violence. https://t.co/Hx5cGoxOPn — Kyra Parrow (@longlivekcx) December 31, 2018

Another Parkland survivor tweeted that she’d be willing to discuss the shooting with Louis C.K., but made a point to reference the 2017 sexual misconduct accusations that led to him being ostracized by many in the comedy industry in the first place.