Louise Linton, Wife Of Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin: ‘It Sucks Being Hated’

Actress and producer Louise Linton, who is married to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, has spoken out about her past controversies in a new interview in which she complained it “sucks being hated.”

She also offered up an unconvincing explanation as to why she didn’t publicly condemn the Trump administration’s assault on LGBTQ rights, despite her claim that “all of my besties are gay.”

“Most people know me for the gloves or the plane or that awful Instagram post,” Linton acknowledged.

“Look, I made some rookie mistakes. I understand why people are angry about me getting off that government plane tagging fashion brands. It was a stupid thing to do,” she said. “I get why everyone rolled their eyes at the opera gloves. But this caricature of me is the opposite of the girl I actually am. I run a business; I have several movies coming out. I can’t hide out for another five years.”

Linton sparked anger in August 2017 with the above Instagram photo of herself leaving a government plane with Mnuchin. She hashtagged the names of the luxury clothing brands she was wearing and then attacked a mother-of-three from Oregon who’d commented on the post.

“Have you given more to the economy than me and my husband?” Linton asked the woman. She later deleted the image and apologized for her “inappropriate and highly insensitive” reaction.

In the LA Magazine interview, Linton blamed the incident on “some bad advice.”

“My advisers at the time were telling me to be glamorous and fashionable. I was looking at actresses I admired, and they all tagged their clothes,” she claimed. “I should have realized that what’s good for movie stars doesn’t work for a Cabinet secretary’s wife.”

Linton also addressed that November 2017 photograph of her and Mnuchin posing with sheets of cash at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing, alleging she wore the handwear because it was cold inside the building.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

“I certainly didn’t expect to be in any photographs,” she claimed. “My mistake was when Steven said, ‘Hey, honey, this is cool; step in this picture.’ I didn’t say, ‘Wait a minute, let me take my gloves off, Steven. I look like a crazy person. I look like Darth Vader!’”

Elsewhere the interview, Linton claimed she was “caught between a rock and a hard place” with the Trump administration on its anti-LGBTQ policies because “all of my besties are gay.”

“Either I can express my beliefs and be at odds with my husband and his boss and get in trouble that way, or I can decline to comment and be in hot water with everyone else. Sucks either way,” she said, likening it to “walking a tightrope of dental floss in high heels and trying not to fall left or right.”

“I’m just trying to walk the line in a way that isn’t going to piss anybody off,” she added.

Check out the full interview in Los Angeles Magazine here.﻿