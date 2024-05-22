Louisiana House Votes To Jail People For Possessing Abortion Pills

The Louisiana state House voted Tuesday to add two common medications used for abortions to the state’s list of controlled, dangerous substances despite widespread evidence they’re perfectly safe and effective.
The medications in question, mifepristone and misoprostol, are already illegal to use for abortions in Louisiana, where the procedure has been completely outlawed since the fall of Roe v. Wade in 2022. But the legislation the House passed Tuesday would make possession of the medications without a valid prescription punishable by up to five years in prison ― even though they have uses beyond inducing abortion.
Advertisement
The first-of-its-kind proposal, which passed 64-29, now goes to the state’s Republican-controlled Senate. If it passes there, it will move on to Gov. Jeff Landry (R), who is expected to sign it.
The drugs are approved by the Food and Drug Administration and are the most common method of terminating pregnancy. In 2023, the Guttmacher Institute found the medications accounted for 63% of all abortions in the United States ― up 10% from 2020. Since its FDA approval in 2000, mifepristone ― the first of the two drugs taken to terminate a pregnancy ― has been used more than 5 million times, with fewer than 0.5% of users experiencing “serious adverse reactions.”
“Louisiana Republicans already have a dangerous total abortion ban on the books that could threaten IVF access, and now they’re threatening jail time for simply possessing medication abortion pills,” Sam Paisley, press secretary for the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee, said in a statement, calling the idea “outrageous.”
Advertisement
Voters should anticipate a Louisiana law like this being influential in other red states.
“If Louisiana is successful in passing this dangerous bill into law, other Republican-led states will follow,” she warned.
The House’s passage of the bill is “absolutely unconscionable,” Vice President Kamala Harrisposted on social media.
Despite the drug’s widespread use, the bill’s author, Sen. Thomas Pressly (R), cited an exceptional situation in his reasoning for bringing it to the floor. Speaking on Pressly’s behalf at Tuesday’s vote, state Rep. Julie Emerson (R) recounted how Pressly’s niece “was poisoned by her former husband” when he “crushed up the abortion inducing drug misoprostol and put it in her water with the intent of aborting their unborn child.”
Emerson continued: “So what this bill is going to do is, it’s going to make sure that our laws can hold accountable those individuals who are using deception to harm women and unborn children.”
Covertly drugging someone is already a punishable offense.
Democrat state Rep. Mandie Landry (no relation to Gov. Landry) argued against the bill Tuesday, saying the sudden need to treat the drugs as dangerous substances is absurd.
Advertisement
“These prescriptions have been used for a really long time, and they’re used probably thousands of times per day in this country. Nothing about this has changed, but the politics of this has changed,” she said ahead of the vote.
Furthermore, she noted, the drugs have numerous other medical uses that have nothing to do with abortion.
“This is used for ulcers, miscarriage. It’s to induce labor. It’s postpartum hemorrhaging. If you get an IUD, it might help with that,” she listed.
Classifying drugs under the state’s Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Law also requires them to be addictive, she noted ― something mifepristone and misoprostol are certainly not.
“Nothing has changed to make these drugs addictive,” she said. “You cannot be addicted to misoprostol unless you get pregnant once a month, I guess.”
Advertisement
The Louisiana bill comes as the U.S. Supreme Court weighs a case that could severely scale back access to mifepristone. However, a majority of justices appeared skeptical of the lawsuit’s merits when they heard the case in March. The court is expected to release its ruling as early as June.
Our 2024 Coverage Needs You
It's Another Trump-Biden Showdown — And We Need Your Help
The Future Of Democracy Is At Stake
Women's Rights Hang In The Balance
Your Loyalty Means The World To Us
As Americans head to the polls in 2024, the very future of our country is at stake. At HuffPost, we believe that a free press is critical to creating well-informed voters. That's why our journalism is free for everyone, even though other newsrooms retreat behind expensive paywalls.
Our journalists will continue to cover the twists and turns during this historic presidential election. With your help, we'll bring you hard-hitting investigations, well-researched analysis and timely takes you can't find elsewhere. Reporting in this current political climate is a responsibility we do not take lightly, and we thank you for your support.
The 2024 election is heating up, and women's rights, health care, voting rights, and the very future of democracy are all at stake. Donald Trump will face Joe Biden in the most consequential vote of our time. And HuffPost will be there, covering every twist and turn. America's future hangs in the balance. Would you consider contributing to support our journalism and keep it free for all during this critical season?
HuffPost believes news should be accessible to everyone, regardless of their ability to pay for it. We rely on readers like you to help fund our work. Any contribution you can make — even as little as $2 — goes directly toward supporting the impactful journalism that we will continue to produce this year. Thank you for being part of our story.
It's official: Donald Trump will face Joe Biden this fall in the presidential election. As we face the most consequential presidential election of our time, HuffPost is committed to bringing you up-to-date, accurate news about the 2024 race. While other outlets have retreated behind paywalls, you can trust our news will stay free.
But we can't do it without your help. Reader funding is one of the key ways we support our newsroom. Would you consider making a donation to help fund our news during this critical time? Your contributions are vital to supporting a free press.
The 2024 election will prove to have vast and potentially dire consequences for women in America. From the fall of Roe to an assault on IVF in Alabama and the resurrection of an 1864 Arizona abortion ban, women's rights are under attack across the country.
HuffPost is committed to bringing you the most up-to-date information as Americans vote this fall. While other news outlets retreat behind paywalls, we believe news this important should be free for everyone. Would you consider supporting our journalism? Even as little as $2 helps fund our work. Thank you.