Louisiana Sheriff's Deputy Coerced Mother To Perform Oral Sex On 1-Year-Old, Police Say

A sheriff’s deputy in Louisiana coerced a mother to perform a sex act on her infant child and filmed her committing the crime, local police said on Saturday.

St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau told reporters that Shaderick Jones, a deputy in the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office, had been arrested and terminated from his post after a video surfaced allegedly filmed by Jones of a woman performing oral sex on her 1-year-old son.

Ambeau said someone brought the two-minute video to the police station on Friday. The clip had allegedly been shared via Facebook, WBRZ-TV reported.

“In my 16 years as the chief of police, I have not seen anything more disgusting and sickening,” Ambeau said of the video.

BREAKING: St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau said Shadrick Jones of Port Allen, the now former deputy, filmed the rape of the child while still in uniform. https://t.co/oTtijqFNLt pic.twitter.com/CvYR5QFuxO — FOX44 Baton Rouge (@wgmbfox44) June 8, 2019

According to the police chief, Jones had gone to the home of Iyashasa Todd last week and allegedly persuaded her to perform the sex act on her son by threatening her with a traffic arrest warrant. Todd told police that she’d been afraid of going to prison.

“Mr. Jones coerced her to perform the act on the child; he said that was his fantasy,” Ambeau said.

The chief said Jones filmed the rape of the child while still in uniform.

“He’s disgusting to the badge,” Ambeau said, according to WGMB-TV.

Jones, 42, who joined the Iberville Sheriff’s Office in 2015, was arrested and charged with possession of child porn and principle to first-degree rape.

Todd, 26, was arrested on Saturday and charged with first-degree rape and incest, WAFB-TV reported. Her son is in the custody of his grandmother, WGMB-TV reported, adding that Child Protective Services was involved in the case.