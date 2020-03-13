Louisiana is the first state to postpone its 2020 primary over the coronavirus outbreak, Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin said Friday.

The state’s April 4 primary will be moved to June 20, and its May 9 general election will be held on July 25, Adroin said at a press conference.

“Today I have certified that a state of emergency exists, and requested that the governor issue an executive order postponing the elections this spring,” he said.

The decision, he continued, “has been made out of an absolute abundance of caution for Louisiana’s voters, voting officials and the general public as a whole.”

Over half of the state’s Election Day commissioners are age 65 and over, he noted, adding that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have found that people in that age group are more vulnerable to COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

