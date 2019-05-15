Twitter Users Sock It To Louisiana Pol For Showing Off Weird Hairy Trump Socks

1 / 9 Cleaning

Socks make excellent cleaning tools--for basic cleaning, slip a sock over your hand and use it as a duster. You can also use cleaning fluid if you want a more thorough wipe-down. Socks are terrific for applying furniture polish, and they can be washed and reused. A bag of old socks can also be useful for cleaning around the shop or garage. A sock attached to the end of a rod or ruler can make a useful cleaning stick to get behind hard-to-reach areas in the house, while socks also make a great rag for wiping down cars, bikes, and other equipment without scratching the finish. Fabric squares cut from old socks can also be <a href="http://floors.networx.com/" target="_hplink">used to shield hardwood floors</a> from heavy wooden furniture; stick a chunk of sock under the leg so it won't create gouges.

<a href="http://www.flickr.com/" target="flickr">Flickr:</a> <a href="http://www.flickr.com/people/mattcameasarat/" target="flickr"> mattcameasarat</a>