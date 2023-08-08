Target, Amazon, Alo A pair of high-waisted French terry sweatpants, a two-piece knit set and a cropped chenille cardigan.

Mornings are not for everyone, which can make things particularly difficult when the alarm goes off and it’s time to attend that Zoom meeting or 9 a.m. college lecture.

A good solution to ease the pain of early rising is to put on some ultra-cozy clothing that feels closer to wearing pajamas than anything else. For those days when you just want to roll out of bed and head to class, opt for elevated loungewear that won’t betray how comfortable you really are.

Advertisement

In the list ahead, shop ribbed knit pullovers, Paris Hilton-era tracksuits and other loungewear items that are so deceptively presentable, no one will bat an eyelash when you hit the streets.