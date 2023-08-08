ShoppingcollegeClothingBack To School

Deceptively Presentable Loungewear That You Won't Mind Showing Off

Find things like cozy knit sets and a pair of office pants that are secretly sweats.
A pair of high-waisted French terry <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=64cc2b57e4b01796c06b999d&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-s-high-rise-wide-leg-french-terry-sweatpants-wild-fable%2F-%2FA-88369792" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="sweatpants" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64cc2b57e4b01796c06b999d" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=64cc2b57e4b01796c06b999d&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-s-high-rise-wide-leg-french-terry-sweatpants-wild-fable%2F-%2FA-88369792" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">sweatpants</a>, a two-piece<a href="https://www.amazon.com/ANRABESS-Outfits-Sweater-Pullover-Tracksuit/dp/B0BY7ZX6CW?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=64cc2b57e4b01796c06b999d%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" knit set" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64cc2b57e4b01796c06b999d" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/ANRABESS-Outfits-Sweater-Pullover-Tracksuit/dp/B0BY7ZX6CW?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=64cc2b57e4b01796c06b999d%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1"> knit set</a> and a cropped chenille <a href="https://www.gopjn.com/t/8-11924-265720-170958?sid=64cc2b57e4b01796c06b999d&website=373869&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aloyoga.com%2Fproducts%2Fw3683r-chenille-chalet-cardigan-chalk-blue" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="cardigan" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64cc2b57e4b01796c06b999d" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.gopjn.com/t/8-11924-265720-170958?sid=64cc2b57e4b01796c06b999d&website=373869&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aloyoga.com%2Fproducts%2Fw3683r-chenille-chalet-cardigan-chalk-blue" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">cardigan</a>.
Mornings are not for everyone, which can make things particularly difficult when the alarm goes off and it’s time to attend that Zoom meeting or 9 a.m. college lecture.

A good solution to ease the pain of early rising is to put on some ultra-cozy clothing that feels closer to wearing pajamas than anything else. For those days when you just want to roll out of bed and head to class, opt for elevated loungewear that won’t betray how comfortable you really are.

In the list ahead, shop ribbed knit pullovers, Paris Hilton-era tracksuits and other loungewear items that are so deceptively presentable, no one will bat an eyelash when you hit the streets.

1
Target
A pair of high-rise French terry sweatpants
Made from a French terry cotton blend, these high-rise sweatpants feature a flattering and slightly flared fit, a cropped hemline and two side pockets. In addition to coral pink, you can also grab these in aqua blue, both in sizes XXS-4X.
$25 at Target
2
Amazon
A two-piece crewneck tracksuit
One of Amazon's best-rated loungewear items is this two-piece jogger set that features a perfectly slouchy crewneck and cropped sweatpants with a tapered fit. This duo is ideal for running errands, enjoying low-key occasions or just for hanging around at home. It can be found in an impressive 26 colors in sizes XS-3X.
$31.99 at Amazon
3
Revolve
A 100% cotton knit set
This everyday set by Free People is made with a soft 100% cotton knit and has an oversized henley-style top and close-fitting tapered pants with side pockets and a cropped hemline. It comes in over 15 color options on the Free People website, from neutral to brightly hued, and in sizes XS-XL.
$128 at Revolve$128 at Free People$128 at Nordstrom
4
Amazon
A ribbed crewneck pullover
Available in 11 colors and in sizes XXS-5X, this slightly oversized pullover is both cozy and chic and can pair well with sweatpants, jeans or skirts. It's made from a plush ribbed knit and has bell sleeves and a slit on the back for an elevated touch.
$26.51+ at Amazon
5
Amazon
A two-piece sweater set
Think of this two-piece lounge set as a sweater for your entire body, thanks to its soft ribbed knit construction and roomy, relaxed design. The V-neck sweater has batwing sleeves, while the high-rise pants feature a slight wide-leg fit.
$51.99 at Amazon
6
Target
A pair of internet-famous "office sweatpants"
These ankle-skimming, high-wasted trousers-in-disguise may look like your regular office pants, but they actually have an elasticized waist and the undeniable feel of sweatpants. They've gone viral a few times for their genius combination of comfort and professionalism and can be snagged in several colors and prints.
$25 at Target
7
Athleta
A soft, semi-fitted lounge pant
Athleta's Seasoft pant is made from a buttery soft, cool-to-the-touch fabric that drapes beautifully on any body and features a high-rise waistband with a slightly compressive and supportive material. These semi-fitted lounge pants come in three colors in sizes XXS-3X.
$69.99 at Athleta (originally $109)
8
Amazon
A two-piece pull-ver and sweatpants set
This deceptively chic set includes a cap-sleeved crop top made from a ribbed knit and a pair of high-waisted tapered sweatpants, complete with side pockets and a perfectly slouchy fit. Perfect for dressing up or down, this set comes in 26 color combinations and in sizes XXS-XXL.
$54.99 at Amazon
9
Alo
A cropped chenille cardigan
Made from a luxurious-feeling chenille fabric, this icy blue cardigan comes ultra-cropped with a slightly oversized fit and a deep-V neckline. It's available in sizes XS-L and you can also get the matching chenille sweatpants for a complete set.
$88 at Alo
10
Aerie
A popular pair of flared crossover leggings
These flared crossover leggings are made from a buttery soft fabric; they also offer light support and have become famous for the way they accentuate all the right places. They're available in short, regular and long sizes in XXS-XXL.
$25 at Aerie
11
Alo
A cropped ribbed hoodie
Versatile enough for the gym, dorm room or chemistry class, this cropped hoodie is constructed of a perfect-weight soft ribbed knit and features a relaxed fit throughout as well as a slit detailing on either side of the hem. Grab this hoodie in four colors like black, ivory and camel in sizes XS-L.
$108 at Alo
12
Amazon
A drawstring-waist romper
This soft stretch jumpsuit features an elevated wrap top, a flattering drawstring waist, a tapered leg and, of course, two functioning side pockets. You can find this suit in 25 different colors in sizes S-XL.
$37.99 at Amazon
13
Amazon
A puff-sleeve knit set
Perfect for wearing together or separately, this breathable knit set comes with relaxed-fitting shorts and cropped sweater with adorable balloon sleeves. Even more adorable is the range of Y2K-esque prints, which are available in sizes S-XXL.
$40.99 at Amazon
14
Amazon
A wide-leg romper
This stretchy and non-restrictive jumpsuit is made from a soft fabric and can be worn solo or layered with a shirt or sweater. Outfitted with two side pockets and a slightly cropped hemline, this romper is available in 25 colors in sizes S-XXL.
$27+ at Amazon
15
Aerie
A Y2K-inspired velour tracksuit
Very reminiscent of the Juicy Couture tracksuits of the early aughts, this brightly hued two-piece would make 2001 Paris Hilton very proud. Made with an ultra-soft velour, this outfit features a cropped zip hoodie and a pair of wide-leg sweatpants (sold separately) with a satin stripe detailing on the sides of each leg. Both the hoodie and pants come in four colors in sizes XXS-XXL with long, short and regular sizing for the pants.
Hoodie: $34.96 at AeriePants: $35.97 at Aerie
16
Gap
Mid-rise split-hem sweater pants
Made from a soft ribbed material, these fully elasticized sweater pants feature a sleek, mid-rise fit and a split-hem detail that blurs the line between loungewear and something a bit more professional. They are also made in cream, and currently only available in sizes L-XXL in the regular length and XL (cream only) in tall.
$19.97 at Gap
17
Amazon
A waffle-knit short set
This two-piece lounge set comes in 21 color options in sizes S-XL and offers a relaxed and slightly slouchy fit. The breathable and stretchy waffle knit is lightweight enough for anyone who runs warm, and the shorts feature pockets and an adjustable drawstring waist.
$39.99 at Amazon
