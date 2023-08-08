Mornings are not for everyone, which can make things particularly difficult when the alarm goes off and it’s time to attend that Zoom meeting or 9 a.m. college lecture.
A good solution to ease the pain of early rising is to put on some ultra-cozy clothing that feels closer to wearing pajamas than anything else. For those days when you just want to roll out of bed and head to class, opt for elevated loungewear that won’t betray how comfortable you really are.
In the list ahead, shop ribbed knit pullovers, Paris Hilton-era tracksuits and other loungewear items that are so deceptively presentable, no one will bat an eyelash when you hit the streets.
1
A pair of high-rise French terry sweatpants
2
A two-piece crewneck tracksuit
3
A 100% cotton knit set
4
A ribbed crewneck pullover
5
A two-piece sweater set
6
A pair of internet-famous "office sweatpants"
7
A soft, semi-fitted lounge pant
8
A two-piece pull-ver and sweatpants set
9
A cropped chenille cardigan
10
A popular pair of flared crossover leggings
11
A cropped ribbed hoodie
12
A drawstring-waist romper
13
A puff-sleeve knit set
14
A wide-leg romper
15
A Y2K-inspired velour tracksuit
16
Mid-rise split-hem sweater pants
17
A waffle-knit short set