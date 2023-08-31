“For reference I’m 5 foot 1” and weight about 133. Usually I avoid any sets or sets in regular sizes due to me being “vertically challenged.” :D Imagine my surprise when I tried this on and it fit perfectly! I love the softness of the fabric. The sweater is also very stretchy. I wasn’t sure I would like the crop but once I tried it on with the high-waisted pants, there’s enough coverage for me. There’s even enough material for a tuck-in. The pants are also cotton but the material has some weight to it. Like other reviewers have mentioned, they may be too hot for summer but I purchased for fall so I’m very happy with the set and may buy another. Stylish, very pretty, and comfortable. You have to buy this to see and feel the quality!” — Suzgal59

“I had previously purchased a similar outfit from Free People and loved it. I wanted additional colors, but the expensive price tag prohibited me. I found this “knock off” on Amazon and decided to try it since the price was so affordable. This outfit is EXACTLY like the expensive counter part. I have now purchased in multiple colors but love the blue. Super comfortable but cute and stylish. It’s sweater material but lightweight enough for spring, summer and fall. Very comfortable for work, travel or whatever the occasion. I’m super happy with this purchase and highly recommended. Material is high quality and I get lots of compliments when I wear these outfits.” — Janelle Lin

“The 100% cotton fabric of the pants is super soft and thick. I sized up for the length because I am 5′10″. The tops are well made, a nice weight, and again, all cotton, which I love. I bought two sets (all black, and cream and camel) that I can interchange and I can’t wait for Fall because these are the perfect transition pieces. These would also be perfect as cozy lounge wear.” — Clara

“Love this and wore it to the office! 4 people have now ordered it after asking where it was from and if it was a dupe. Had no idea! Got a size medium and normally wear small just to have longer length in the pants as I’m 5’7 and wanted to wear heels to dress it up for work. Thick and non see through bottom even wore a black thong by accident and couldn’t tell! Buy it lol.” — Carly