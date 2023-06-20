Lourdes Gurriel Jr. of the Arizona Diamondbacks proved Monday that baseball is indeed a kids’ game ― especially on the sideline. (Watch the video below.)

During a 9-1 victory over the home team Milwaukee Brewers, the outfielder/designated hitter built a sandcastle.

All he needed was a cup and his creative instincts, fueled perhaps by boredom.

Sandcastles in the saaaaaand. pic.twitter.com/Cn8nvo5KK0 — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) June 20, 2023

MLB.com described the finished work as a “four-turret structure surrounded by a moat dotted with sunflower seeds.”

We think it looked more like a nuclear reactor site, but Gurriel gets paid millions to be a ballplayer, not an artist.

Before he began playing on his imaginary beach, he hit a two-run single to extend Arizona’s lead to 3-0 during a six-run first inning.