Lourdes Gurriel Jr. of the Arizona Diamondbacks proved Monday that baseball is indeed a kids’ game ― especially on the sideline. (Watch the video below.)
During a 9-1 victory over the home team Milwaukee Brewers, the outfielder/designated hitter built a sandcastle.
All he needed was a cup and his creative instincts, fueled perhaps by boredom.
MLB.com described the finished work as a “four-turret structure surrounded by a moat dotted with sunflower seeds.”
We think it looked more like a nuclear reactor site, but Gurriel gets paid millions to be a ballplayer, not an artist.
Before he began playing on his imaginary beach, he hit a two-run single to extend Arizona’s lead to 3-0 during a six-run first inning.
He has 11 home runs and 42 RBIs so far in helping Arizona into first place in the National League West. Now he has at least one sandcastle to add to his stats, too.