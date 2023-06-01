ShoppingMichelle Obamawalmartactivewear

You Can Shop This Michelle Obama-Approved Designer's Activewear At Walmart

Your sports bras and leggings are about to get an executive upgrade.

Activewear looks from Love & Sports
Walmart
Activewear looks from Love & Sports

Michelle Smith is known to many as the former creative director of fashion brand Milly, which was famously responsible for the dress that former First Lady Michelle Obama wears in the official portrait that hangs at the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C. (Painter Amy Sherald was drawn to the dress for its high-contrast pattern, which reminded her of the distinct, historically significant motifs of the quilts created in the Black community of Gees Bend, Alabama.)

Smith has brought a deft use of color and elevated eye to Love & Sports, an exclusive-to-Walmart activewear brand that Smith launched last year alongside SoulCycle and fitness instructor Stacey Griffith.

What’s sweeter about the collab is that Smith and Griffith are a real-life couple — hence, the “love” in Love & Sports. What their combined powers beget — Smith’s fashion-minded sensibilities and Griffith’s expertise in the fitness world — is a collection of affordable sports bras, outerwear, tops, bottoms, sneakers, and accessories in vibrant colors and easy-going silhouettes perfect for breaking a sweat in. (The duo also released several swim styles for the summer months.) The most recent Love & Sports drop last month included 120 pieces ranging from $12 to $42 in size XS up to XXXL.

This isn’t Walmart’s first rodeo when it comes to linking up with high-end designers. In 2021, the big-box retailer tapped Brandon Maxwell — who has dressed Meghan Markle, Issa Rae, Lady Gaga, and Blake Lively — to launch Walmart’s contemporary fashion line Free Assembly. Is Walmart on the path to becoming a one-stop style hub for every kind of woman, whether she lives in trend-forward street apparel or everyday athleisure? Only time will tell.

Below, shop our top picks from Love & Sports, many of which are already best-selling fan favorites.

1
Walmart
A pair of seamless bike shorts with a ribbed texture
Bike shorts are absolutely essential. Wear this high-waisted, ribbed style for any kind of rigorous cardio, whether it’s cycling, running, or HIIT.
$20 at Walmart
2
Walmart
A fit-and-flare exercise dress
Workout dresses are still all the rage — and this one-piece activewear style will have you looking put-together well before and after your gym session. We particularly love the fit-and-flared skirt and the contrast trim. The built-in shorts also boast a pocket for your phone or for tennis balls.
$45 at Walmart
3
Walmart
A workout top with a square neckline and a criss-cross back
The criss-cross is a cute alternative to the standard racerback and the built-in shelf bra with removable pads will keep your chest supported throughout your workout. It’s available in four colors up to size XXXL.
$14.98 at Walmart (originally $17)
4
Walmart
A plunge-neckline sports bra available in four electrified hues
This best-selling sports bra features a plunge V-neck, the Love & Sports logo emblazoned across the front band, and a contrast trim for a sporty, retro look. It’s available in bright orange, neon yellow, a romantic lilac, or a low-key heather gray.
$18 at Walmart
5
Walmart
An all-purpose rashguard for a variety of workouts
If your workouts require any kind of long-sleeved layer, look no further than this lightweight, machine-washable top. It’s super breathable and quick-dry so you can even wear it to the beach after a surf session.
$9.98 at Walmart
6
Walmart
A simple black bikini with cool details
While Love & Sports has plenty of classic, triangle-style bikini tops, we are particularly smitten by this swim set which features a peek-a-boo strappy detail across the front chest and on the hips of the bikini bottoms.
Top: $22 at WalmartBottom: $20 at Walmart
7
Walmart
A classic '90s-style maillot
Finally, you can never go wrong with a tried-and-true one-piece swimsuit with a scooped back and a scoop front. This best-selling style comes in your choice of black or magenta in size XS to 2XL.
$32 at Walmart
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch

These Cult-Favorite Acne Patches Just Arrived At Walmart

Close

MORE IN Shopping

MORE IN LIFE