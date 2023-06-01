You Can Shop This Michelle Obama-Approved Designer's Activewear At Walmart

Michelle Smith is known to many as the former creative director of fashion brand Milly , which was famously responsible for the dress that former First Lady Michelle Obama wears in the official portrait that hangs at the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C. (Painter Amy Sherald was drawn to the dress for its high-contrast pattern, which reminded her of the distinct, historically significant motifs of the quilts created in the Black community of Gees Bend, Alabama.)

What’s sweeter about the collab is that Smith and Griffith are a real-life couple — hence, the “love” in Love & Sports. What their combined powers beget — Smith’s fashion-minded sensibilities and Griffith’s expertise in the fitness world — is a collection of affordable sports bras, outerwear, tops, bottoms, sneakers, and accessories in vibrant colors and easy-going silhouettes perfect for breaking a sweat in. (The duo also released several swim styles for the summer months.) The most recent Love & Sports drop last month included 120 pieces ranging from $12 to $42 in size XS up to XXXL.



This isn’t Walmart’s first rodeo when it comes to linking up with high-end designers. In 2021, the big-box retailer tapped Brandon Maxwell — who has dressed Meghan Markle, Issa Rae, Lady Gaga, and Blake Lively — to launch Walmart’s contemporary fashion line Free Assembly. Is Walmart on the path to becoming a one-stop style hub for every kind of woman, whether she lives in trend-forward street apparel or everyday athleisure? Only time will tell.