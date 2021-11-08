“Love Hard” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

Starring Nina Dobrev and Jimmy O. Yang, this new Christmas rom-com follows a Los Angeles journalist who flies to the East Coast to spend the holidays with a guy she met on a dating app ― only to find she’s been catfished. “Love Hard” premiered on Nov. 5 and also features Darren Barnet of “Never Have I Ever” fame and comedian Heather McMahan.

Next in the ranking is “The Harder They Fall,” a revisionist Western that stars Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors and Zazie Beetz. The film had its world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival in early October and joined Netflix on Nov. 3 following a limited theatrical release.

Netflix "Love Hard" on Netflix.

Another new release in the ranking is “Yara,” an Italian movie based on a true-crime story that rocked the country. In late 2010, 13-year-old Yara Gambirasio went missing and was found murdered with little evidence to point to a killer. The film follows a determined prosecutor who becomes consumed with the case.

A number of previously released films are also trending on the platform at the moment, including the 2012 “21 Jump Street” remake and “American Gangster,” a partly biographical 2007 movie starring Denzel Washington.

Read on for the full list of the top 10 movies. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

