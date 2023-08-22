New 'Love Is Blind: After The Altar' Trailer Oozes With Tension As The Reality Stars Reunite 1 Year Later

LOADING ERROR LOADING

The “pod squad” is coming together again for “Love is Blind: After the Altar” — and if it’s anything like the disastrous live reunion, then there’s sure to be plenty of drama.

On Tuesday, Netflix debuted a trailer for the special, announcing everyone’s return. But as the first-look shows, not all of the stars are thrilled to come face to face again after the rocky events of Season 4.

In the first-look footage, the married couples ― Brett and Tiffany, Kwame and Chelsea, and Zack and Bliss — celebrate their one-year anniversaries while the singles — Paul, Micah, Irina, Jackie, Josh and Marshall — reflect on their unresolved feelings from their failed relationships.

In a separate scene from the trailer, the reality stars meet up for a flag football match as they play against one another, in an attempt to hopefully release some of the lingering beef between the exes.

“I don’t think everybody has moved on, I think there’s still a lot of tension,” confesses Zack Goytowski in the trailer.

Produced by Kinetic Content, “After the Altar” will hit Netflix on Sept. 1 in three 40-minute episodes.

Netflix also announced a premiere date for the forthcoming Season 5 of “Love Is Blind” featuring singles from Houston who are looking for love.