'Love Is Blind' Star Bartise Bowden Welcomes First Baby

Bartise Bowden shocked “Love Is Blind” and “Perfect Match” fans after recently announcing that he became a first-time father.

On Friday, the reality star shared the big news on Instagram that he has welcomed a baby boy.

“Might’ve been the villain on tv, but I’m gonna be the hero for him,” the 27-year-old wrote on social media, alongside a series of snapshots and videos of his son.

“Instagram, meet my little man #bigfella,” he added.

In one clip, the father and son pair are seen watching golf on TV. “Ready to see your first ever Tiger Woods golf show? Look at that,” Bowden said, narrating for his infant as Woods appeared on their TV screen. “Let’s see if he watches. I used to do this with my dad... there it goes, there it goes, there goes Tiger!”

The former dating show contestant, who virally turned down his fiancée Nancy Rodriguez at the altar on Season 3 of the Netflix show, did not reveal the mother of his child.

Netflix’s “Love is Blind” sees contestants participate in a dating experience to test whether love can blossom between two people who bond emotionally in the “pods” without ever initially seeing one another.

Calling himself the “villain” in his latest post isn’t the first time Bowden has reflected on his controversial arc on the hit show.

The Netflix star doubled down on addressing his playboy persona on the series, admitting he can “only grow from it” during a Q&A for the show in November.

When asked if he considered himself the “villain” of the season, he replied at the time: “Absolutely, 100%, definitely the villain.”

In Season 3, Bowden dated both Nancy Rodriguez, 33, and Raven Ross, 30, in the pods. Ultimately, he chose to propose to Nancy over Raven, who wound up accepting Sikiru “SK” Alagbada’s proposal.

Bowden came under fire on social media for many tactless faux pas throughout his time on the show, including admitting to Rodriguez that he found Ross to be a “smoke show” while being engaged to her.

“I looked arrogant. I looked insensitive. I looked selfish. It is what it is. I can only learn from it. I can only grow from it,” Bowden said during the Q&A. “Watching it back was a blessing to me because when I was going through it, I didn’t have any of those feelings and now I do. Embarrassed and ashamed.”

In February, the reality star also appeared in another Netflix dating show, “Perfect Match,” where reality stars from the streamer’s other top dating shows came together for a “do-over” to finally find love. After dating multiple women, he zeroed in on Izzy Fairthorne, picking her as his match for the finale.

Just a month after the show aired, People reported that the love birds have since called it quits.