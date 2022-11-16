'Love Is Blind' Alums Cameron And Lauren Celebrate 4th Anniversary With Tributes

The latest season of Netflix’s “Love is Blind” may have been filled with drama, but the show’s former stars ― married couple Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed-Hamilton ― are sharing nothing but peace and love on social media.

Hamilton shared a video montage of sweet moments he has shared with his wife over the years in an Instagram post published on Wednesday. The former reality TV star celebrated Speed-Hamilton’s birthday, as well as their fourth wedding anniversary, which both fall on Nov. 16.

“Happy birthday, my love! I’m grateful for you every day, rain or shine,” he wrote in the post’s caption. “You light up this world.”

“The last four years together have been a gift. I threw away the receipt, so we’ve got to keep each other,” he continued, before adding a happy anniversary note.

Speed-Hamilton also shared an anniversary tribute to her husband on Instagram Wednesday, writing, “[Four] years into forever with you Mr. Hamilton. I’m so much better because of it!”

“I love you to the moon and back!” she added. “Forever my Clyde.”

The couple regularly shares updates about their lives on their YouTube channel, “Hanging with the Hamiltons.”

Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed at People TV on March 05, 2020, in New York City. Jim Spellman via Getty Images

Fans of the popular Netflix reality dating show were first introduced to the Hamiltons during their appearance as cast members on Season 1 of “Love is Blind,” which premiered in February 2020.

The show’s premise is to give singles hoping to get hitched the opportunity to “date” other singles by talking to them through small rooms ― referred to as pods on the show –– without seeing them. Couples then decide to get engaged based on their connections in the pods before eventually meeting in person. The engaged couples then ultimately decide whether or not to get married at the altar on their wedding day.

The Hamiltons, who met in the pods and got married on the show, were fan-favorites of their season.

People on Instagram celebrated their anniversary in the comments section of their posts.

“Happy anniversary! You guys kept a lot of us hoping we’d find the one, just have to keep being patient and they will come,” one commenter wrote.

“The best couple to ever do it!!” wrote another.

The only other couple to get married in the first season of the show was Amber Pike and Matthew Barnett. They also celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on Instagram earlier this week.

