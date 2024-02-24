'Love Is Blind' Star Chelsea Blackwell Says She Apologized To Megan Fox For Viral Remarks

Chelsea Blackwell, a contestant on the sixth season of “Love Is Blind,” recently revealed that she apologized to Megan Fox over remarks she made on the Netflix show.
The reality star told Entertainment Tonight in an article published Thursday that she reached out to Fox after she compared herself to the “Transformers” actor while taping the show.
Blackwell had told fellow contestant Jimmy Presnell, whom she was dating in the show’s “pods,” that she’s been told she looks like Fox — though she said that she didn’t see the resemblance herself. Presnell, who had yet to see Blackwell’s appearance at the time, seemed excited about the celebrity look-alike conversation.
“I did reach out to her [Fox], and I was like, ‘I’m so sorry I did this to you,’” Blackwell told ET. She added, “I’m just waiting for Megan to respond.”
On the reality dating show, strangers initially communicate through a wall in rooms known as pods to decide whether they want to get engaged. Couples who get engaged then meet face-to-face and spend time together before they ultimately decide whether to get married at the altar on their wedding day.
Blackwell’s comments about resembling Fox had gone viral on social media after the show’s first six episodes premiered on Valentine’s Day. Many people shared their thoughts — including a number of harsh sentiments — about the contestant’s statements.
After Presnell proposed to Blackwell on the show, he said in a confessional that he felt his co-star “definitely lied about how she looks.”
“At the end of the day it doesn’t really matter, I’m very attracted to her. I can work with that,” he said after meeting her for the first time.
Blackwell has since reacted to the now-viral moment on TikTok.
She posted a video asking people who have told her that she looks like Fox to “come forward.”
“Please, I’m begging you,” she said while laughing.