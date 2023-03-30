‘Love Is Blind’ Contestant Goes Viral For Wanting To Name His Kids After Elden Ring Bosses

Netflix's "Love Is Blind" contestant Zack Goytowski and Elden Ring boss Godrick. Netflix/FromSoftware Inc.

Netflix’s “Love Is Blind” is known to stir up some of reality TV’s most standout moments, and the hit dating show’s latest season certainly delivers.

In Season 4 of the popular show, in which two complete strangers get engaged before actually meeting in person, one contestant recently went viral after going full-on gamer mode with an epic Elden Ring reference that Twitter users can’t get over.

Advertisement

In the episode, “Playing With Fire,” which was released last Friday, contestant Zack Goytowski is seen on a cringe-worthy date with his wife-to-be and fellow contestant, Irina Solomonova, after the pair were whisked away to Mexico to unwind before preparing to say “I do” at the altar.

While having a deflated dinner by the beach, the topic of baby names came up in the duo’s already awkward conversation. Zach, a criminal defense attorney, then tells Irina, an event-planning business owner, that they should name their children after Elden Ring bosses.

Unfortunately for him, his suggestion causes the date to go even further down hill.

“So before we were talking about [baby] names… What about Godfrey?” Zack says, referring to the video game’s First Elden Lord, aka the husband of Queen Marika.

In the video game, Godfrey leads a war against the Giants, who were using flames to threaten the Erdtree.

Advertisement

Visibly unimpressed by the name, Irina responds with an “ew,” completely turned off by his suggestion.

Not quite ready to back down from the idea, he then names another Elden Ring boss, Godrick, to which she also quickly shuts down.

As expected, Twitter users had a field day over the star’s nod toward the challenging open world game.

WHOS GONNA TELL THIS GIRL HER HUSBAND WANTS TO NAME THEIR KIDS AFTER ELDEN RING BOSSES LOOOOOOOOOOOOL pic.twitter.com/4z16smrAXp — parky (@parkenharbor) March 26, 2023

on Love is Blind there’s a guy that’s trying to pitch elden ring demigod names as potential baby names. incredible bit — danny (@dsemumi) March 27, 2023

Advertisement

no way this dude is trying to name their kids after Elden Ring bosses



Love Is Blind goes crazy pic.twitter.com/RLvncHTCVK — Hunter (@HUN2R) March 26, 2023

Guy on Love is Blind just suggested Elden Ring bosses as names for their kids 😂 — J (@GhostOfIPAs) March 29, 2023

So I “made” my bf watch love is blind with me and he freaked with excitement when I showed him that tweet about zack saying elden ring names as baby names 😂 and now our theory is that he knew he was dumping Irina by that time and was just trolling her 😂 #LoveisBlind — Julia (@RealityJulia) March 28, 2023

Co-created by acclaimed author George R.R. Martin (“A Song of Ice and Fire ― A Game of Thrones”), Elden Ring is a fantasy action role-playing game in which players traverse a world of monsters and demigods, all seeking control over the land.

Unfortunately for Zack and Irina, their engagement was short-lived as the pair officially broke up on the last night of their vacation in Mexico. Episode 5 left fans on a massive cliffhanger after Zack met up with Bliss, a former love interest on the show, to admit he wrongly chose Irina over her.

Advertisement