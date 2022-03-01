'Love Is Blind' Star Deepti's Brother Slams Her Ex-Fiancé For ‘Cringeworthy’ Remarks

Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee proved in Season 2 of “Love is Blind” that for him, love is pretty visual.

Warning: Spoilers for Season 2 of “Love Is Blind” below.

Deepti Vempati, left, and Abhishek Chatterjee, right, in Season 2 of “Love Is Blind.” Netflix

Chatterjee proposed to Deepti Vempati on the popular Netflix reality show, but the two didn’t end up tying the knot. She ultimately rejected him at the altar because he didn’t seem to love her completely.

Throughout the show, Chatterjee often made comments about how he didn’t find Vempati physically attractive. He appeared to be making these comments behind her back, although he did eventually confide them to her.

Many viewers had a hard time watching Chatterjee disparage Vempati — and apparently, this included Vempati’s brother, Sunny, who posted an open letter to Chatterjee on Instagram Sunday.

“Now normally I don’t get involved in drama but I’mma defend my sister here: ‘Shake’, bruh, you’re a loser,” he wrote. “You minimized my sister’s life by making some awful and cringeworthy comments about her.”

He added:

“You made these statements knowing your own mom would one day watch it; my parents and my entire family had to sit through you talking behind my sister’s back about insecurities she fought her entire life.”

Chatterjee proposed to Vempati sight-unseen on the reality show. The two met in a “pod” where neither could see the other, but they could speak to one another through a wall. Despite this, they seemingly built a strong emotional connection.

Chatterjee was quick to grab Vempati’s butt when they first met face-to-face (see video above), but the Chicago-based veterinarian told almost every person he encountered thereafter that he didn’t feel “animalistic” toward her and likened her to a best friend or relative.

This included his own mother, who seemed disgusted with her son’s behavior, telling him: “[Vempati] doesn’t deserve someone who gives her even half a percent less” of his full self.

Vempati told Us Weekly on Friday that although she eventually became aware of Chatterjee’s feelings, he wasn’t exactly upfront about them.

“There’s a lot of things that he said that he didn’t say to my face,” she told the magazine about watching the show after filming, noting that fellow cast members also clued her in. “I just don’t have room for anyone in my life that doesn’t see me in the best way.”

She also added to the entertainment outlet that she “really wanted to be best friends” with Chatterjee despite their romantic relationship ending, but “life didn’t work out that way.”