'Love Is Blind' Alum Iyanna Posts Tearful Video On Finalizing Divorce From Jarrette

“Love is Blind” Season 2-star Iyanna McNeely recently shared an emotional video about the dissolution of her marriage with Jarrette Jones after their divorce was finalized on Wednesday.

McNeely said that getting a divorce felt like a form of “grief” in a video she posted on TikTok Wednesday.

“I’m crying for that girl that I was at the beginning of this marriage, and I was so hopeful,” she said through tears. “And I had less baggage, and I was optimistic, and I was healed.”

“And I’m crying for that marriage I thought could work,” she continued. “I’m crying for that man I believed he was.”

McNeely said that the two shared good moments but that “shit hit the wall” when “Love is Blind” stopped filming.

She added the relationship “drained the life out of me.”

Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones pictured together on the set of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen." Bravo via Getty Images

Fans were introduced to Jones and McNeely on the popular Netflix reality dating show after Season 2 premiered in February. The couple met on the show, which gives strangers an opportunity to date without seeing each other. Couples who choose to get engaged have to ultimately decide whether or not to get married at the altar on their wedding day.

McNeely and Jones got married on the show. A follow-up three-episode reunion special that showed them still together premiered on Netflix in September. But the couple had announced their separation on Instagram in August before the special aired.

“After much thought, we’re saddened to share that we have separated and will begin the process of divorcing,” the joint statement read. “While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions, and that’s OK.”

Jones told People in a statement on Wednesday that he and McNeely will remain friends.

“I’ll continue to wish her nothing but the very best,” he said.

McNeely posted a video on TikTok on Thursday thanking people for their outpouring of love and support after she shared her tearful video.

“I’m OK. What you witnessed was just an accumulation of feelings and things that I’ve been processing really for, a really long time now,” she said, adding that she was “healing” and “grieving” while she was still in the relationship with Jones.