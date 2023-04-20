Petition To Remove Nick, Vanessa Lachey As ‘Love Is Blind’ Co-Hosts Picks Up Steam

“Love Is Blind” fans have spoken, and apparently many of them want Nick and Vanessa Lachey to stop hosting the Netflix reality dating show.

People on Twitter blasted the celebrity couple for being biased in their treatment of some cast members at the Season 4 reunion. Now, a Change.org petition to remove the Lacheys as hosts is making rounds on social media — and it’s getting a boatload of signatures.

The “Love Is Blind” reunion, which aired last Sunday, was a total circus, no thanks to myriad technical issues. It also featured a mess of awkward moments that Twitter users couldn’t help but air out on social media.

Just a few clips of how Vanessa Lachey obnoxiously and single handedly ruined Love Is Blind Reunion#LOVEISBLINDreunion #LoveIsBlindLIVE #VanessaLachey pic.twitter.com/aHxv7xOpZ9 — Jolie (@HeyImJolie) April 18, 2023

Vanessa Lachey really complied a BULLYING montage of Micah and irina and then looked Paul DEAD IN THE EYES and asked him why he didn’t think Micah was nurturing and why he didn’t see her as the mother of his children!!!!#LoveIsBlindLIVE #LOVEISBLINDreunion #LoveisBlind4 pic.twitter.com/84sHiYeIPb — kerrigan🛸 (@kerrigandaniels) April 18, 2023

Now that we've slept on it, can we admit that the *weirdest* part of the #LoveIsBlindReunion was when Vanessa Lachey compared Micah to Paul's mom? pic.twitter.com/AFILtsCgMv — Raven Brunner (@raventbrunner) April 18, 2023

1. This reunion was NOT worth the wait

2. Netflix you should be EMBARRASSED

3. Nick & Vanessa Lachey please let this be the last season you host b/c you both are terrible

4. How was Irina there but Jackie wasn’t?!

5. Bartise was not necessary#LOVEISBLINDreunion — S_Flattery (@shablonde_) April 17, 2023

Netflix needs to swiftly fire Nick and Vanessa. They’re clearly biased and obvi watched a different show than the rest of us. Not them having beef with Marshall and Paul and not whackie Jackie & Micah. Make it make sense! #LOVEISBLINDreunion pic.twitter.com/cIubU15VJ4 — carl (@itscarlie_) April 17, 2023

Vanessa Lachey pushing this baby thing so hard is extremely uncomfortable and cringey. — Lex (@LexTFixx) April 18, 2023

Vanessa Lachey pressuring people still processing their reality TV trauma to give her a baby was somehow more upsetting than the broken livestream — Megan Burbank (@meganireneb) April 17, 2023

Garnering over 31,000 signatures as of this writing, the petition is calling on fans to help make the series “the best version of itself.”

“Join the thousands of Love is Blind fans in making the show evolve into the best version of itself by removing Nick and Vanessa Lachey as hosts and replacing them with…. Well literally anyone else,” the petition reads.

It also says the Lacheys “seem to be much more concerned with directing as much attention at themselves and their personal lives rather than focusing on the contestants that are actually participating in the experiment.”

Some Twitter users suggested that Nick Lachey should host the popular dating show without his wife.

I agree, but personally I think Nick Lachey would do a good job hosting it solo. Vanessa Lachey has not let this man talk since season 1 so we haven’t really seen much of him as a host — Shaheed Rajab (@_sketedavidson) April 17, 2023

@netflix needs to explore options for a new host of #LoveIsBlind OR it’s time for Nick Lachey to go solo. — Alyssa Smith (@misshockey17) April 18, 2023

Other fans proposed that Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton, popular contestants who tied the knot on Season 1 of the show, should take a stab at hosting the series.

I want Cameron and Lauren to host love is blind. Vanessa is annoying, insensitive, and bias. Nick is just irrelevant to me tbh 🤷♀️#LoveIsBlindLIVE pic.twitter.com/lwp2OxFVmc — ILickedAllTheCornedBeef&Cabbage (@CabbageLicker) April 17, 2023

Let’s get Lauren and Cameron to host love is blind. — BIG ROCKII (@RockiiiiRoadd) April 17, 2023

I hope Lauren and Cameron ain’t busy next season because we the people would LOVE to see them host Love is Blind — Wimberly (@markofbeauty_kw) April 17, 2023

Representatives for the Lacheys did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Vanessa and Nick Lachey have been hosting “Love Is Blind” since it first aired in 2020. The show’s synopsis describes it as a “social experiment where single men and women look for love and get engaged, all before meeting in person.”

Seasons 1-4 of “Love Is Blind” are available to stream on Netflix.