Petition To Remove Nick, Vanessa Lachey As ‘Love Is Blind’ Co-Hosts Picks Up Steam

“Love Is Blind” fans have spoken, and apparently many of them want Nick and Vanessa Lachey to stop hosting the Netflix reality dating show.
People on Twitter blasted the celebrity couple for being biased in their treatment of some cast members at the Season 4 reunion. Now, a Change.org petition to remove the Lacheys as hosts is making rounds on social media — and it’s getting a boatload of signatures.
The “Love Is Blind” reunion, which aired last Sunday, was a total circus, no thanks to myriad technical issues. It also featured a mess of awkward moments that Twitter users couldn’t help but air out on social media.
Garnering over 31,000 signatures as of this writing, the petition is calling on fans to help make the series “the best version of itself.”
“Join the thousands of Love is Blind fans in making the show evolve into the best version of itself by removing Nick and Vanessa Lachey as hosts and replacing them with…. Well literally anyone else,” the petition reads.
It also says the Lacheys “seem to be much more concerned with directing as much attention at themselves and their personal lives rather than focusing on the contestants that are actually participating in the experiment.”
Some Twitter users suggested that Nick Lachey should host the popular dating show without his wife.
Other fans proposed that Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton, popular contestants who tied the knot on Season 1 of the show, should take a stab at hosting the series.
Representatives for the Lacheys did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.
Vanessa and Nick Lachey have been hosting “Love Is Blind” since it first aired in 2020. The show’s synopsis describes it as a “social experiment where single men and women look for love and get engaged, all before meeting in person.”
Seasons 1-4 of “Love Is Blind” are available to stream on Netflix.