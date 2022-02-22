Home & Living

The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Love Is Blind'

An animated video game adaptation and satirical workplace comedy are also trending on the streaming service.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

For the second week in a row, “Inventing Anna” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public rankings.

The new miniseries from Shondaland tells the story of fake heiress Anna Delvey and her scamming exploits in New York City. Given the public’s fascination with Delvey going back to 2018, it’s no surprise this show is getting a lot of attention ― though the reviews have been rather mixed.

The next most popular series on Netflix right now is “Love Is Blind.” The second season of the dating reality show premiered on Feb. 11 and has been released in installments, which conclude on Friday.

"Love Is Blind" on Netflix.
Netflix
"Love Is Blind" on Netflix.

Another interesting addition to the top rankings this week is “The Cuphead Show,” a new animated series based on the 2017 video game “Cuphead.” The show follows the misadventures of the titular character Cuphead and his brother Mugman.

And “Space Force” is back on the list following its Season 2 premiere on Feb. 18. Starring Steve Carell, John Malkovich and Lisa Kudrow, the satirical workplace comedy centers on a group of people tasked with establishing the military’s newest branch.

Read on for the full top 10 list. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost

10. “The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window” (Netflix)

9. “CoComelon”

8. “Raising Dion” (Netflix)

7. “Ozark” (Netflix)

6. “All of Us Are Dead” (Netflix)

5. “Space Force” (Netflix)

4. “The Cuphead Show!” (Netflix)

3. “Sweet Magnolias” (Netflix)

2. “Love Is Blind” (Netflix)

1. “Inventing Anna” (Netflix)

NetflixLove Is Blindpopular showsinventing anna

MORE IN LIFE

Style & Beauty

Want Glowing Skin? Experts Say Drinking Tons Of Water Isn’t The Answer.

Work/Life

6 Things Productivity Experts Do When They Come Back To Work After Vacation

Wellness

There’s A Surprising Downside To Trying To Be Happy

Food & Drink

FYI, Hot Chocolate And Hot Cocoa Are Two Entirely Different Drinks

Home & Living

Games Like Wordle You Can Play Over And Over And Over

Food & Drink

This Black Chef Is Creating A More Affordable, Realistic Type Of Culinary Education

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

30 Low-Effort Products For Anyone Who's Feeling Overwhelmed By Life

Shopping

Have Pots That Always Need To Be Soaked? You Need This Portable Bowl.

Shopping

Mini Hand Sanitizers That Don't Smell Like A Distillery

Shopping

13 Sports Bras That Will Make Larger Chests Feel Happy And Supported

Shopping

24 Must-Have Items To Make Driving A Car Less Of A Nightmare This Winter

Shopping

19 Pairs Of Kids' Shoes With Hundreds (Or Even Thousands) Of 5-Star Reviews

Shopping

These At-Home Fitness Products Are Perfect For When The Gym Is Just Too Far Away

Wellness

Your Risk Of A Mental Health Disorder Increases After COVID

Work/Life

8 Tips For Working Through A Hard, Sad Breakup

Shopping

9 Travel Pet Carriers That Are Completely Airline-Complaint

Wellness

When You Should Go To The ER If You're Pregnant And Have COVID

Relationships

If Your Sex Life Is Stale, It's Probably Missing This Key Ingredient

Parenting

A New Reason To Take Childhood Sleep Problems Seriously

Food & Drink

How To Order From A 'Secret Menu' Without Feeling Like An Idiot

Wellness

WTF Is Tongue Scraping And Should I Be Doing It?

Shopping

The Best Presidents Day Mattress Sales To Check Out Right Now

Style & Beauty

Does Dry Brushing Do Everything Gwyneth Paltrow Thinks? Here's What Science Says.

Shopping

33 Products To Prove You Don't Have To Live In Chaos

Shopping

All The Best Presidents Day Sales You Need To Know About

Relationships

Study Finds That Men Are Viewed As 'More Entitled To Orgasms' Than Women

Parenting

37 Hilarious Quotes From Kids To Brighten Your Day

Food & Drink

Is There An Ideal Time Of Day To Eat Dinner? Here's What Experts Say

Wellness

What COVID Breakthrough Infections Might Look Like In The Future

Relationships

8 Signs You're In A Toxic Friendship (And What To Do About It)

Food & Drink

Celeste Beatty Is Forging A Path For Black Women In The Craft Beer World

Work/Life

What To Say When You Don't Know How To Answer A Job Interview Question

Shopping

11 Tiny Kitchen Appliances That Save Space In Small Kitchens

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You That This $110 Cult-Favorite Face Oil Is Worth The Price

Wellness

7 Ways To Make Self-Affirmations Feel Less Cheesy

Wellness

Can I Go Back To 'Normal' After Having A Breakthrough COVID Infection?

Style & Beauty

Wear A Protective Hairstyle? It Needs This Extra TLC In Cold Weather

Shopping

4 Skin-Scrubbing Tools That Get The Stamp Of Approval From Derms

Relationships

8 Signs Your Friendship Is Built To Last