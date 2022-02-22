For the second week in a row, “Inventing Anna” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public rankings.

The new miniseries from Shondaland tells the story of fake heiress Anna Delvey and her scamming exploits in New York City. Given the public’s fascination with Delvey going back to 2018, it’s no surprise this show is getting a lot of attention ― though the reviews have been rather mixed.

The next most popular series on Netflix right now is “Love Is Blind.” The second season of the dating reality show premiered on Feb. 11 and has been released in installments, which conclude on Friday.

Netflix "Love Is Blind" on Netflix.

Another interesting addition to the top rankings this week is “The Cuphead Show,” a new animated series based on the 2017 video game “Cuphead.” The show follows the misadventures of the titular character Cuphead and his brother Mugman.

And “Space Force” is back on the list following its Season 2 premiere on Feb. 18. Starring Steve Carell, John Malkovich and Lisa Kudrow, the satirical workplace comedy centers on a group of people tasked with establishing the military’s newest branch.

Read on for the full top 10 list.

