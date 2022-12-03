'Love Is Blind' Star SK Slams 'False' Claims That He Cheated On Co-Star Raven

“Love is Blind” Season 3-star Sikiru Alagbada, aka SK, has released a statement about the cheating allegations he faced last month.

SK said that claims that he cheated on his co-star and former fiancée Raven Ross are “false” in a statement to Life and Style on Thursday.

The reality TV star was called out for having romantic connections outside his relationship with Ross by multiple women on social media last month. One woman, whose TikTok username is @Hannahbethstyle, posted a since-deleted video capturing moments of her with SK. She claimed that the two began dating in 2019 and had taken a trip together as recently as May this year.

SK told Life and Style that they were not in a relationship.

“At no point did we consider each other boyfriend and girlfriend,” he said. “She is not my ex… The situation between Hannah and I was never formal.”

He claimed that there were “misconceptions about the timeline” of his relationship with Ross and that he was a “single guy” shortly after the show stopped filming.

Ross and SK met while filming the third season of the popular Netflix reality dating show, which premiered in October. The show allows strangers to date without seeing each other and decide whether or not to get engaged. When couples decide to get engaged, they meet in person and live together before they have the opportunity to choose to get married at the altar on their wedding day.

SK and Ross got engaged on the show, but SK shocked viewers when he said “No” to marrying Ross at the altar on their wedding day. The couple surprised fans of the show when they revealed they rekindled their relationship on the show’s reunion episode, which premiered on Nov. 9.

The pair announced they ended their relationship in a joint statement shared on their Instagram Stories on Nov. 20. The announcement came after multiple allegations of cheating were made against SK.