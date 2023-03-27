'Love Is Blind' Is Back And Seemingly Messier Than Ever

Am I Watching 'Mean Girls 2' Featuring Irina And Micah?

There was a point while watching the show where I was like, now, wait, this is weird. Netflix was spending a bit more time filming outside of the pods, covering the brewing drama in the living quarters between some of the castmates.



It was giving catty drama between Micah and Chelsea (with Micah trying to be bully in chief). Chelsea ended up being on the receiving end of it in the house, even though I’m not sure she was even aware of it. Micah was truly giving weirdo behavior: She had told Kwame that she’d chosen someone else, but then was acting like a childish teenager when she realized he was hitting it off with Chelsea. Why, girl?



And when Micah and Irina teamed up, it seemed like they thought they wanted to be on a different dating show. Maybe “Too Hot To Handle”? Like ladies, audiences want to root for the contestants on this show. Now we don't care if your relationships survive at all because of this useless nonsense. I have a group chat of friends who are keeping up with the “Love Is Blind” drama. And after Jackelina called Irina “the peasant,” we’re been rolling with that as the title of the chat. Obviously, we are living for the drama. But at the same time, WHY?