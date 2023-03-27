What's Hot

Twitter: Parts Of Its Source Code Leaked Online

Delta Passenger Arrested After Opening Plane Door And Triggering Exit Slide

Lawmaker: Trump's Rhetoric Now Even More 'Blatant' Than It Was Prior To Jan. 6

How Often Do You REALLY Need To Wash Your Clothes?

What The Pope Is Going On Here? Papal Puffer Pic Leaves People Perplexed.

Is Tofu Actually Good For You? Here's What Experts Say.

Yankees Prank Rookie Phenom ― Then Give Him The Best Possible News

As A Queer Kid, I Fled My Small Town. 14 Years Later, A Message From My Niece Changed Everything.

Trump Lawyer Admits Former President's Baseball Bat Post Was A Bad Call

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo Reveal Their 'Wicked' Looks From Movie Set

Casualties Mount In Pennsylvania Chocolate Factory Explosion

Jeremy Renner Is Back On His Feet In ‘Recover’ Update After Life-Threatening Snow Plow Accident

LiveLast Update:

'Love Is Blind' Is Back And Seemingly Messier Than Ever

The fourth season is full of mismatched pairings, catty drama and at least one matchup we're hoping to root for.

Erin E. Evans is senior enterprise editor of culture at HuffPost.

Culture Reporter

, and 

Black Voices Editor, HuffPost

Jackie in Episode 2 of "Love is Blind" Season 4.
Jackie in Episode 2 of "Love is Blind" Season 4.
Netflix

“Love Is Blind” returned Friday for its fourth season, and we’re already off to a roaring start. The first five episodes provided us a ton to chew on, so Ruth Etiesit Samuel, Taryn Finley and Erin E. Evans decided to spill our unfiltered thoughts each week as we get to know the couples and see who ultimately says “I do” at the altar.

Dig in to this blog to see what we think of all the castmates, who we predict will actually get married and all the other drama that unfolds in this first batch of episodes. And, obviously, spoilers below!

Taryn Finley

Honestly, You Got What You Deserved, Zack And Irina

There’s a reason why people never say “men’s intuition.” Zack is a lawyer with a horrible judge of character and it was on display as he turned down Bliss — an honorable woman who spent two hours making him birthday cupcakes — for his other top pod connection, Irina, a conniving mean girl who forgot his birthday and is too old to be acting like that. Zack’s pick only came after Bliss told him that if he picks Irina, she questions his judgment and boy was she spot on! As soon as Zack and Irina meet after he pops the question, Irina is disgusted. She isn’t attracted to him, as made obvious by her distant body language and comments about his prolonged eye contact bothering her. Their rocky start turns into the honeymoon from hell when Zack keeps vying for some type of affection from Irina and she pays him dust. Irina is more interested in interrogating Kwame on his failed relationship with Micah and sneakily flirting with Paul. Their relationship — if you can even call it that — is a hot mess. And honestly, they both deserved it.
Erin E. Evans

Am I Watching 'Mean Girls 2' Featuring Irina And Micah?

There was a point while watching the show where I was like, now, wait, this is weird. Netflix was spending a bit more time filming outside of the pods, covering the brewing drama in the living quarters between some of the castmates.

It was giving catty drama between Micah and Chelsea (with Micah trying to be bully in chief). Chelsea ended up being on the receiving end of it in the house, even though I’m not sure she was even aware of it. Micah was truly giving weirdo behavior: She had told Kwame that she’d chosen someone else, but then was acting like a childish teenager when she realized he was hitting it off with Chelsea. Why, girl?

And when Micah and Irina teamed up, it seemed like they thought they wanted to be on a different dating show. Maybe “Too Hot To Handle”? Like ladies, audiences want to root for the contestants on this show. Now we don't care if your relationships survive at all because of this useless nonsense. I have a group chat of friends who are keeping up with the “Love Is Blind” drama. And after Jackelina called Irina “the peasant,” we’re been rolling with that as the title of the chat. Obviously, we are living for the drama. But at the same time, WHY?
Taryn Finley

Netflix

It's About Damn Time

Brett and Tiffany’s chemistry (and maturity) have been the highlight of this season so far. They’re the couple I’ve been waiting to see in a Netflix dating reality show. Mainly because we’ve been starved of an example of a Black woman being properly loved on, desired and uplifted in this way since Lauren and Cameron in Season 1. The cherry on top with Tiffany is that she’s being loved on by a Black man in this season (and seemingly one of the few men who actually have some damn sense.)

If we’re taking bets, I’m putting all of my money on these two to say yes at the altar. Even when Tiffany let the Casamigos put her to sleep while Brett confessed his love for her in the pods — it’s not funny but it’s funny to me — they didn’t let the hiccup come between the only true love I actually see from this group. If seeing Brett run to Tiffany upon first meeting and telling her “you’re perfect” didn’t make you melt, I truly don’t know if you have a heart. These two are an example of the grown-ass people who actually need to be on this show to create healthy, long-lasting relationships. But I guess there’s no show without drama.
Erin E. Evans

Netflix

I Missed This Hot Mess Of A Show

OK, I’m admittedly still reeling after all the SK and Raven drama from Season 3, so I was a little reluctant to invest more time in a Netflix reality dating show. But who am I kidding? I love mess. The trailer started off with plenty of intrigue, and the casting promos were like “Look at all these Black contestants!” And then, here we are. Looking forward to diving into all the nitty gritty with y’all. Let’s get to it!
Go To Homepage
Erin E. Evans

Erin E. Evans is senior enterprise editor of culture at HuffPost.

Ruth Etiesit Samuel

Culture Reporter

Taryn Finley

Black Voices Editor, HuffPost

Popular in the Community