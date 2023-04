I have said this so many times and I’ll say it again: If you know that your parents would not approve of you finding a partner through a reality television dating series, do not go on the damn show. How do you expect your life-long partner to feel comfortable knowing your parents inherently harbor skepticism toward them? I personally believe that when you marry someone, you marry their family — and, like it or not, acceptance from your in-laws means something to many people. At your big age, Kwame, be serious for, like, two seconds.He is also not the only example of this; I distinctly remember watching Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette,” and contestant Justin Glaze was unable to convince his parents to attend “Hometowns.” Distractify reported that Justin made a phone call to his mother, who said, “You know your dad and I will support you, but I just find it difficult to understand how anyone could get to know someone in this short period of time to propose.” Just imagine how your partner feels.Moreover, on the note of Kwame’s parents wanting him to marry someone within their culture, 1) that is not unheard of and 2) him telling Chelsea that verypiece of information almost a week out from the wedding is a cop-out. Once again, Kwame, what in the world are you doing on multiple dating shows (peep his alleged “Married At First Sight” cameo ) not having these earnest discussions with your parents?! Also, to lovely African parents, if your child is seemingly always dating outside of the culture — and that is of concern — a conversation should’ve been had long ago. (I imagine they had one, though Kwame doesn’t adhere to the same priorities as his folks, but why bury the lede?!)In conclusion, I’m having a very hard time believing that Kwame likes this woman. I’m so serious. Because all of these things, coupled with the timing, are just big, big, big non-negotiables that should’ve been discussed off-rip. Maybe it’s the immigrant kid in me, but I would absolutely need my parents’ blessing before doing something like this; if not, I’d at least tell my partner immediately what the situation was. I would like everyone involved — Chelsea, Kwame, etc. — to touch grass. — RuthI generally agree with this sentiment, but the only caveat I’ll add is ... if you care about your parent’s approval. Some people gon’ do what they wanna do, regardless of what their parents say. And to those people, I say, sign up for this mess like the rest of these people! — Erin