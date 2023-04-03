Netflix

Therapy Should Be A Requisite Before Going On 'Love Is Blind'

Some sort of therapy should be a requisite for each person before they go through the “Love Is Blind” process. Jackie — and all of her emotional unavailability — is a prime example. Since the beginning, Marshall has been showing up with an open heart, a chef’s hat and a safe haven for Jackie’s instability, only to be met with a constant cloud of doubt.



Marshall was never really Jackie’s type. In Episode 8, Marshall recounts an off-camera falling-out they have after Jackie tells Marshall he needs to “boss up” and essentially tells him that he’s not a man. Marshall decides to leave their apartment that evening and return the next day. Upon returning, Jackie is packing. They start arguing, on-camera this time, about Jackie’s issue with Marshall’s lack of aggression. She tells him they aren’t having enough sex and she says he’s “irking the shit out of me.” Marshall is visibly hurt and confused as he defends himself.



This argument is ugly for a couple of reasons. Firstly, Jackie could’ve approached Marshall about her sex needs without attacking him. But also, and more importantly, she’s demanding Marshall change who he is as a person, as if he’s inadequate because he doesn’t display the stereotypical machismo qualities she’s attracted to. She disregarded his feelings when he told her how it made him feel.



But Jackie wasn’t the only one in the wrong here. Marshall admitted that he saw Jackie “as a project.” Marshall does have love for Jackie in this show. However, the “I can fix them” mindset might be just as toxic as Jackie wanting Marshall to change who he is as a person.



Marshall is not ready for marriage for a very different reason Jackie is not ready for marriage. Marshall has to reevaluate certain ways that he approaches relationships and understand not just what his partner needs, but also what he needs in them. Jackie was just nasty to Marshall from jump because she was looking for an out. They were never compatible. It’s just unfortunate that the world gets to see the ugliest parts of what looks like an oncoming trainwreck.