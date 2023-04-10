Another 'Love Is Blind' Couple Bites The Dust — And Others Get Closer To 'I Do'

The final episode of “Love Is Blind” premieres on Friday and we’ll finally see the couples say “I do” or “I don’t.”
But last week, we got to see the final days before the contestants make it to the altar, and, well, there’s quite a bit to parse through. Drama with Jackie and Marshall ... and Josh, Kwame and Chelsea’s interesting photo shoot, and a very tense meeting between Bliss’ dad and Zack.
Catch up with Ruth Etiesit Samuel, Taryn Finley and Erin E. Evans for our commentary on the latest episodes.
Tiffany And Brett Have Us All Wondering: ‘When Will That Be ME?!’
Whole time I was looking at them like, “When will that be ME?!” It was SO nice to see Brett’s mature response to Tiffany’s wedding planning anxieties. His priority was making sure his partner felt at ease — and when he surprised her with the little candlelit dinner? Oh, I started tearing up. I love healthy Black love. Also, it was just really refreshing to see a Black male contestant on this show who did not have an all-white friend group, my goodness. — Ruth
I swoon every time I hear Brett sing his love for Tiffany. I know I sound like a broken record, but it’s just so refreshing to see a Black man love on a Black woman so loudly and so respectfully. He showers her with adoration, and it’s clear he’s trying to make sure everything is right for her, down to the little things. More men like Brett, please! — Taryn
Every scene with Brett and Tiffany gives me a little bit of hope. I loved meeting Brett’s dad and brother, and their moment together with Tiffany was really beautiful, too. — Erin
Bliss' Dad Was Not Here For The 'Love Is Blind' Experiment
Every week I kind of forget about this couple. Mostly because I don’t believe they have any chemistry whatsoever. But here we are, still watching them go through the motions of this wild show. I was really concerned about Zack meeting any of Bliss’ loved ones, considering he didn’t choose her initially. I knew that would be baggage that any person would not want to carry. But Bliss’ mom seemed to take the news pretty well and was very teary and happy for her daughter during the meet-up, and at the wedding dress fitting.
But when Zack met Bliss’ dad? Whew. That tension was so thick you could cut a knife through it. Bliss’ dad is a very direct person, and he was not here for the “Love Is Blind” experiment. I think Bliss could have brought home any man from the pods and her dad wouldn’t have it. I laughed when he asked the producer if they’d vetted Zack and if he was really a lawyer. (My fellow “Married at First Sight” fans know these contestants sometimes lie about their jobs!)
Bliss made it clear that she did not care what her dad thinks about her decision to wed Zack. Meanwhile, the whole time I was on the dad’s side thinking, “Bliss, baby girl, you really don’t have to do this.” I don’t really have anything against Zack, but I also am not convinced that those two actually have a strong foundation for a relationship, let alone a marriage. — Erin
I ain’t marrying nobody my dad doesn’t approve of. Period. — Taryn
Jackie Ended Things With Marshall In The Worst Way Possible
OK, listen. I can’t say I didn’t see this coming to an ugly end. Jackie’s style of arguing and emotionally retreating gave very much “she’s a runner she’s a track star” energy. Marshall begged that girl to come to a solution with him. You could see the hurt on his face and the exhaustion — or maybe it was apathy — on hers as Marshall asked her one final time, what does she need from him to make this work. Jackie, and all of her emotional ineptitude, wasn’t interested in fixing anything (see: her complimenting his eyes instead of answering his question about the status of their relationship). At that point, I knew and he should’ve known just how foolish he looked staying. Jackie told him to “just love me,” yet she never truly loved him.
But the f**king cherry on top was that Jackie was a no-show for the wedding dress fitting with the other “Love Is Blind” ladies. She told not a soul, not even Marshall, that she was so checked out of the relationship that she wouldn’t even be there to pick out a dress. It’s great that she finally realized that she needed to stop playing with Marshall’s emotions and tap out. But the way she did it was disastrous. Meanwhile at the men’s fitting, Brett told Marshall that Tiffany said Jackie was a no-show. In that moment, we all see Marshall’s heart break. Jackie had run off with Josh (to live a raggedy life of sneaking and conniving, I’m sure). She only told him after the fitting that she was done. And that, ladies and gentlemen, is how cowards get down.
Marshall was not without his flaws, but he didn’t deserve the emotional shitshow that Jackie put him through. Hopefully all of this reminds him to love himself first. — Taryn
When I tell you I screamed when she said “you have some pretty ass eyes,” I yelled at my TV! And then he didn’t hear it, so she had to repeat it and I was livid. Like, Miss Mamas, go somewhere, and that somewhere needs to be off my TV. We’ll get to the Josh of it all later, but baby, I was so mad at Jackie. Especially since I was rooting for her in the very beginning. Tuh! — Erin
Not gonna lie, I was happy that Marshall asked to get the ring back. LMAO. When Jackie had the nerve to be like, “Well, take it easy … and I’ll see you around,” then he responded with, “Nope, no, you won’t?” I YELPED. I have extremely little pity for her. Like, yeah, girl, go do that self-work you talked about. — Ruth
