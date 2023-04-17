The 'Love Is Blind' Finale Saw Only 1 Couple Break Up

Netflix

Shame On Netflix For Its Editing Of Tiffany And Brett's 'Love Is Blind' Wedding

This wedding was beautiful. Brett asking Tiffany’s dad for his support and permission was such a nice touch. They had a moment to talk about their own families and upbringing, and knowing that Brett wants to stop generational poverty in his family made me tear up a bit. I can see Brett and Tiffany building a beautiful relationship and family together. In this house, we only root for Lauren and Cameron from “Love Is Blind” Season 1, and now we can add Brett and Tiffany to that list.



I knew that “Love Is Blind” was trying to catch us slipping with that little preview of Brett flipping out ahead of the ceremony. But Brett, a stylish perfectionist, was just mad that his pants weren’t fitting the way he wanted them to. This felt like the first crack in his persona, so the producers really made me mad with that little clip in the preview ahead of the finale. Thankfully, a seamstress stepped in and fixed his pants literally an hour before the wedding. Also, for all of Season 4, we’ve seen Brett build a really strong brotherhood with fellow contestant Marshall. I definitely teared up seeing him at the wedding! — Erin



We won! We got Tiffany and Brett successfully down the aisle. And we got groom tears! I feel like a proud cousin sitting in the audience. Clearly, this is the only couple we all were rooting for this season and, unsurprisingly, they both said “I do.”



Everything about their wedding was a dream. From the giddiness they both felt ahead of time to the way their support system showed up for them, I was emotional. The way Tiffany calls Brett “my man” so confidently is beautiful. Even Brett stressing over a last-minute tailoring faux pas showed how invested he was in making sure this day was perfect. These two deserve each other, and I hope they do nothing but thrive and deepen their love.



Tiffany and Brett’s story restores my hope in this show. The two “Love Is Blind” seasons prior made me believe that the magic Lauren and Cameron found in Season 1 was going to be the only time we saw a true love so infectious on this show.



Oh! One more point of juxtaposition. Brett’s dad hates flying to the point where he hasn’t been on a plane since the 80’s. Yet he made an exception to go see his son marry Tiffany. Now on the other end of the “Love Is Blind” spectrum, Kwame can’t even get his mom on the phone to talk to Chelsea. Do you see the difference here? OK, I’m done. Congratulations, Tiffany and Brett! — Taryn



Really love seeing healthy Black love, and I hope these two last. (Also, Netflix, y’all are nasty for editing the trailer to make it seem like there was such a bombshell moment between Tiffany and Brett when that man just wanted to have a good tux.) — Ruth