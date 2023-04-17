The 'Love Is Blind' Finale Saw Only 1 Couple Break Up

At last, fans of “Love Is Blind” know who said “I do!” on the Season 4 finale of the hit dating reality show. (Yet many of us are still waiting for the reunion special to stream on Netflix to find out who is still together.)
In this chat, Taryn Finley, Ruth Etiesit Samuel and Erin E. Evans talk about the couples’ nuptials. Later this afternoon, we’ll add our thoughts about the reunion, when it airs at 3 p.m. EST — allegedly.
Advertisement
Netflix
Even Bliss Didn't Seem Convinced She Wanted To Marry Zack
Before I get into this wedding, let me just say: I adore Lee Ann Womack’s “I Hope You Dance.” It’s honestly peak country-pop canon. The original, that is — not the bootleg one Netflix played. Do I adore Zack though? No. Happy for Bliss and all, but this couple is just not … coupling. I can’t even lie and be like, “If you like it, I love it, girl!”
Be it in a professional or personal capacity, anyone who passes on me the first time will have to grovel — and I mean grovel — to get me back. (My friends know this to be true.) While I’m sure this was edited for dramatic effect, I didn’t love that there was such a long gap before Zack’s answer at the altar! That “I love you so much, Bliss"? Boy, if you don’t just say, “I do!” Anyway, I appreciate what Bliss’ father told her: Never settle and remember that you always have your family. — Ruth
I feel like they’re going to stay together for a bit and then break it off. I kind of expect them to still be together at the reunion, but who knows? This is another couple I really am not invested in, lol. My notes from the episode: “I realized I was not paying attention to this until they were at the altar. They say I do. I do not care.” — Erin
Bliss, girl, I want the best for you, but saying "I do" to the man who treated you like chopped liver makes you look dizzy. I get that we can’t help whom we fall in love with, but the flags are big and you feel it deep down.
I don’t think Zack is a bad man, but I do still think you deserve to be confident in knowing that the person you marry is dedicated to always choosing you. I’m not convinced of that here, and in the interviews on the show, you don’t sound like it either. If y’all do stay together, I hope Zack goes above and beyond to make up for what he failed to give you initially. Good luck, I guess. — Taryn
Be it in a professional or personal capacity, anyone who passes on me the first time will have to grovel — and I mean grovel — to get me back. (My friends know this to be true.) While I’m sure this was edited for dramatic effect, I didn’t love that there was such a long gap before Zack’s answer at the altar! That “I love you so much, Bliss"? Boy, if you don’t just say, “I do!” Anyway, I appreciate what Bliss’ father told her: Never settle and remember that you always have your family. — Ruth
I feel like they’re going to stay together for a bit and then break it off. I kind of expect them to still be together at the reunion, but who knows? This is another couple I really am not invested in, lol. My notes from the episode: “I realized I was not paying attention to this until they were at the altar. They say I do. I do not care.” — Erin
Bliss, girl, I want the best for you, but saying "I do" to the man who treated you like chopped liver makes you look dizzy. I get that we can’t help whom we fall in love with, but the flags are big and you feel it deep down.
I don’t think Zack is a bad man, but I do still think you deserve to be confident in knowing that the person you marry is dedicated to always choosing you. I’m not convinced of that here, and in the interviews on the show, you don’t sound like it either. If y’all do stay together, I hope Zack goes above and beyond to make up for what he failed to give you initially. Good luck, I guess. — Taryn
Netflix
Shame On Netflix For Its Editing Of Tiffany And Brett's 'Love Is Blind' Wedding
This wedding was beautiful. Brett asking Tiffany’s dad for his support and permission was such a nice touch. They had a moment to talk about their own families and upbringing, and knowing that Brett wants to stop generational poverty in his family made me tear up a bit. I can see Brett and Tiffany building a beautiful relationship and family together. In this house, we only root for Lauren and Cameron from “Love Is Blind” Season 1, and now we can add Brett and Tiffany to that list.
I knew that “Love Is Blind” was trying to catch us slipping with that little preview of Brett flipping out ahead of the ceremony. But Brett, a stylish perfectionist, was just mad that his pants weren’t fitting the way he wanted them to. This felt like the first crack in his persona, so the producers really made me mad with that little clip in the preview ahead of the finale. Thankfully, a seamstress stepped in and fixed his pants literally an hour before the wedding. Also, for all of Season 4, we’ve seen Brett build a really strong brotherhood with fellow contestant Marshall. I definitely teared up seeing him at the wedding! — Erin
We won! We got Tiffany and Brett successfully down the aisle. And we got groom tears! I feel like a proud cousin sitting in the audience. Clearly, this is the only couple we all were rooting for this season and, unsurprisingly, they both said “I do.”
Everything about their wedding was a dream. From the giddiness they both felt ahead of time to the way their support system showed up for them, I was emotional. The way Tiffany calls Brett “my man” so confidently is beautiful. Even Brett stressing over a last-minute tailoring faux pas showed how invested he was in making sure this day was perfect. These two deserve each other, and I hope they do nothing but thrive and deepen their love.
Tiffany and Brett’s story restores my hope in this show. The two “Love Is Blind” seasons prior made me believe that the magic Lauren and Cameron found in Season 1 was going to be the only time we saw a true love so infectious on this show.
Oh! One more point of juxtaposition. Brett’s dad hates flying to the point where he hasn’t been on a plane since the 80’s. Yet he made an exception to go see his son marry Tiffany. Now on the other end of the “Love Is Blind” spectrum, Kwame can’t even get his mom on the phone to talk to Chelsea. Do you see the difference here? OK, I’m done. Congratulations, Tiffany and Brett! — Taryn
Really love seeing healthy Black love, and I hope these two last. (Also, Netflix, y’all are nasty for editing the trailer to make it seem like there was such a bombshell moment between Tiffany and Brett when that man just wanted to have a good tux.) — Ruth
I knew that “Love Is Blind” was trying to catch us slipping with that little preview of Brett flipping out ahead of the ceremony. But Brett, a stylish perfectionist, was just mad that his pants weren’t fitting the way he wanted them to. This felt like the first crack in his persona, so the producers really made me mad with that little clip in the preview ahead of the finale. Thankfully, a seamstress stepped in and fixed his pants literally an hour before the wedding. Also, for all of Season 4, we’ve seen Brett build a really strong brotherhood with fellow contestant Marshall. I definitely teared up seeing him at the wedding! — Erin
We won! We got Tiffany and Brett successfully down the aisle. And we got groom tears! I feel like a proud cousin sitting in the audience. Clearly, this is the only couple we all were rooting for this season and, unsurprisingly, they both said “I do.”
Everything about their wedding was a dream. From the giddiness they both felt ahead of time to the way their support system showed up for them, I was emotional. The way Tiffany calls Brett “my man” so confidently is beautiful. Even Brett stressing over a last-minute tailoring faux pas showed how invested he was in making sure this day was perfect. These two deserve each other, and I hope they do nothing but thrive and deepen their love.
Tiffany and Brett’s story restores my hope in this show. The two “Love Is Blind” seasons prior made me believe that the magic Lauren and Cameron found in Season 1 was going to be the only time we saw a true love so infectious on this show.
Oh! One more point of juxtaposition. Brett’s dad hates flying to the point where he hasn’t been on a plane since the 80’s. Yet he made an exception to go see his son marry Tiffany. Now on the other end of the “Love Is Blind” spectrum, Kwame can’t even get his mom on the phone to talk to Chelsea. Do you see the difference here? OK, I’m done. Congratulations, Tiffany and Brett! — Taryn
Really love seeing healthy Black love, and I hope these two last. (Also, Netflix, y’all are nasty for editing the trailer to make it seem like there was such a bombshell moment between Tiffany and Brett when that man just wanted to have a good tux.) — Ruth
Netflix
Micah And Paul's Relationship Was Forced And Simply Boring
Shit. Show. All of this, and I mean all of Micah and Paul’s relationship, was forced. They needed to end things long before they got to the altar. From the way Micah scammed her way into Paul’s arms to the way her friends treated him, this relationship was destined to have a karmic downfall. In a way, Micah was probably preparing for that. She asked Paul to answer first, because she knew they weren’t going to work out, deep down.
They just weren’t a good fit. I know opposites attract, but Paul is a very logical man and Micah ... doesn’t think much. This relationship was forced for TV and I’m kinda mad Netflix wasted our time on telling their story. The drama surrounding how the relationship started was juicy enough, but their journey to ending things was boring. — Taryn
Generally speaking, there is no reason you should be doing mental gymnastics to figure out whether the person across from you at the literal altar is who you want to spend the rest of your life with. Be serious. Glad Paul turned Micah & co. down. Sorry not sorry. — Ruth
Listen, I was trying to figure out Micah’s end game for asking Paul to answer first. But it seems obvious now that she did not want to seem like the bad guy for saying no at the altar. Truth is, Micah, we already weren’t feeling you, so whatever happened was gonna be a moot point for us.
“To tell her no destroyed me,” Paul says. Then of course, her little friend Shelby is in the audience basically saying she’s glad they didn’t get married. (At the beginning of the ceremony, she says she wishes she were drunker, and I legit booed the screen.) But anyway, I found it so interesting that the reason Paul said no was that he thought it was “difficult to envision Micah as a mother.” Whew, that’s tough. I don’t remember how much they actually talked about children, but I’m wondering what Micah thought when she saw that in the episode, if she watched. I didn’t want these two to work out, but I definitely was locked into their storyline once Paul said no. — Erin
They just weren’t a good fit. I know opposites attract, but Paul is a very logical man and Micah ... doesn’t think much. This relationship was forced for TV and I’m kinda mad Netflix wasted our time on telling their story. The drama surrounding how the relationship started was juicy enough, but their journey to ending things was boring. — Taryn
Generally speaking, there is no reason you should be doing mental gymnastics to figure out whether the person across from you at the literal altar is who you want to spend the rest of your life with. Be serious. Glad Paul turned Micah & co. down. Sorry not sorry. — Ruth
Listen, I was trying to figure out Micah’s end game for asking Paul to answer first. But it seems obvious now that she did not want to seem like the bad guy for saying no at the altar. Truth is, Micah, we already weren’t feeling you, so whatever happened was gonna be a moot point for us.
“To tell her no destroyed me,” Paul says. Then of course, her little friend Shelby is in the audience basically saying she’s glad they didn’t get married. (At the beginning of the ceremony, she says she wishes she were drunker, and I legit booed the screen.) But anyway, I found it so interesting that the reason Paul said no was that he thought it was “difficult to envision Micah as a mother.” Whew, that’s tough. I don’t remember how much they actually talked about children, but I’m wondering what Micah thought when she saw that in the episode, if she watched. I didn’t want these two to work out, but I definitely was locked into their storyline once Paul said no. — Erin
Netflix
Chelsea And Kwame Said 'I Do' — But You Can't Fake The Funk
I see the delusion. Y’all see the delusion. So my question is: Why in the hell don’t Chelsea and Kwame? It feels like they’re not even trying to convince the cameras that this relationship works. It feels like they’re trying to convince themselves.
We knew Chelsea, with all of her thirst and lack of self-awareness, was going to say I do. But Kwame saying it threw me for a loop. Not only because of his wishy-washy energy towards his pressed fiancée, but because of his mom’s disapproval. He sat that woman down and told her he could not give her his last name until he gets his mom’s approval. Who’s going to be the one to tell him don’t hold his breath?
While Chelsea is head over heels in something with this man, Kwame has cold feet and fears they’ll implode. And it’s valid. You can say I do all you want, but you can’t fake the funk. While Chelsea’s vows were a hopeful dedication to the future she wants with him, Kwame’s vows (which he didn’t write) signaled those fears in a way. While his words were beautiful on the surface, what Kwame’s vows lacked was the deep commitment marriage requires. Even in their post-ceremony interview, Kwame’s uncomfortable body language shows that he’s still not sure.
Kwame isn’t ready for marriage, yet he said yes. I doubt the couple will last. And if they do, they’ll need some long therapy sessions. Because right now, Kwame’s doubt and Chelsea’s controlling nature look like they’re headed towards (cue Taye Diggs in “Brown Sugar”) their divooooorce! — Taryn
If I speak ... — Ruth
I don’t really have anything to say about this couple other than I’ll be surprised if they’re still married by the reunion. — Erin
We knew Chelsea, with all of her thirst and lack of self-awareness, was going to say I do. But Kwame saying it threw me for a loop. Not only because of his wishy-washy energy towards his pressed fiancée, but because of his mom’s disapproval. He sat that woman down and told her he could not give her his last name until he gets his mom’s approval. Who’s going to be the one to tell him don’t hold his breath?
While Chelsea is head over heels in something with this man, Kwame has cold feet and fears they’ll implode. And it’s valid. You can say I do all you want, but you can’t fake the funk. While Chelsea’s vows were a hopeful dedication to the future she wants with him, Kwame’s vows (which he didn’t write) signaled those fears in a way. While his words were beautiful on the surface, what Kwame’s vows lacked was the deep commitment marriage requires. Even in their post-ceremony interview, Kwame’s uncomfortable body language shows that he’s still not sure.
Kwame isn’t ready for marriage, yet he said yes. I doubt the couple will last. And if they do, they’ll need some long therapy sessions. Because right now, Kwame’s doubt and Chelsea’s controlling nature look like they’re headed towards (cue Taye Diggs in “Brown Sugar”) their divooooorce! — Taryn
If I speak ... — Ruth
I don’t really have anything to say about this couple other than I’ll be surprised if they’re still married by the reunion. — Erin