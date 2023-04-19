‘Love Is Blind’ Star Jackie Apologizes To Ex Marshall For ‘Disrespectful’ Remarks

“Love Is Blind” Season 4 star Jackelina Bonds has regrets about some of the things she has said about her former cast mate and ex-fiancé, Marshall Glaze.

On Tuesday, Bonds apologized to Glaze in a statement posted on her Instagram story, writing that she wanted to “sincerely apologize and take accountability for my actions and words.”

Fans of the Netflix show have accused Bonds of using homophobic innuendos to describe Glaze in a supposed private group text she was a part of that was allegedly leaked online earlier this month.

In the group messages, Bonds reportedly referenced Glaze as having “sugar in his tank,” among other remarks, according to screenshots of the text chain posted on TikTok.

“It was tasteless and disrespectful to speak about anyone that way,” Bonds said in her statement referencing the messages. “It was never a battle between Marshall and I.”

During the reunion episode of “Love is Blind,” which premiered on Monday, Bonds accused Glaze of once calling her “a derogatory” term, but he denied the implication that he said something transphobic.

Glaze claimed that while the two were taking jabs back and forth, he told her she has a “strong jawline” and that “you coulda been a man for all I know.”

He said during the reunion that his comments were “wrong” and that he held himself accountable.

Glaze and Bonds met on the popular Netflix reality dating show, allowing strangers to date without seeing each other. Couples who choose to get engaged must decide later whether to get married on their wedding day.

Although Bonds and Glaze got engaged in the show, Bonds broke up with her fiancé before their wedding day and began dating their other cast mate, Josh Demas, shortly after.

The highly anticipated reunion not only had disappointing technical delays, but the episode also drew quite a bit of criticism toward co-host Vanessa Lachey, who badgered the cast mates about having kids.