Netflix's Live 'Love Is Blind' Reunion Is Starting Late — And The Twitter Jokes Are Right On Time

The weddings from Season 4 of “Love Is Blind” premiered Friday on Netflix, but viewers waiting for the reunion special are waiting a bit longer than expected Sunday night.

For weeks, Netflix has touted its reunion for the Seattle couples and stressed that there wouldn’t be spoilers ahead of the special since it would be recorded and streamed live on the platform at 8 p.m. EST.

Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the special would reveal who is still married, what happened behind the scenes, and answers for some of the most talked about scenes during the season. Unfortunately for Netflix, the reunion special will most likely be remembered for starting several minutes late (and for “Succession” fans like me, messing up our Sunday night TV-watching plans.)

Advertisement

Love is ... late #LoveIsBlindLIVE will be on in 15 minutes! — Netflix (@netflix) April 17, 2023

I signed on at 7:47 p.m., hoping there was a pre-show so I wouldn’t miss a second of the special, but all I could do was set an alert for when the reunion started.

At 8:02 p.m., Netflix tweeted that the special would begin in 15 minutes.

At 8:49 p.m., the Netflix app still showed a waiting message saying, “It’s almost time! The live event will start soon.” The “elevator music” they had going on was pretty nice, though.

Recently, Netflix had success with its new live event feature. Chris Rock hosted his live stand-up special “Selective Outrage” on March 4, where he talked about being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars for the first time. The special made the U.S. top 10 for the streamer, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Advertisement

On Sunday night, very quickly, Twitter users tweeted some hilarious jokes about the streamer not meeting its promise for a live 8 p.m. showing of the “Love Is Blind” reunion special.

I know Brett is pissed we ain't starting on time. That man gets serious QUICK. — Erin E. Evans (@heyerinevans) April 17, 2023

#LoveIsBlindLIVE alright @netflix y’all might have to give us our $20 back for the month for being on CP time. — Danielle Brooks (@thedanieb) April 17, 2023

Advertisement

does netflix love is blind realize succession is on at 9? — Kathryn VanArendonk (@kvanaren) April 17, 2023

She’s in there holding the camera crew hostage #LoveisBlind4 pic.twitter.com/YMvy5ZfKnZ — Sarah ✨ (@swainsch) April 17, 2023

i cant see anything... we're all in the pods fr — giabucci (@jaboukie) April 17, 2023

Someone call Lucia the seamstress to fix this. I believe in her — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 17, 2023

I just know Roc Nation has something to do with this #LoveIsBlindLIVE pic.twitter.com/UrxabJPYBb — Kemi (@reallykemi) April 17, 2023

Advertisement

Netflix charging Netflix running

extra for services one live event #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindLIVE pic.twitter.com/fqH5m41emT — Shelby (@Shelby_Delaine) April 17, 2023

BREAKING: Netflix says to check your mail for a DVD copy of the LIVE reunion #LoveIsBlindLIVE #LoveisBlind pic.twitter.com/3WRiqSTcXx — T (@trinawatters) April 17, 2023

Lmao Brett with the jokes about #loveisblindLIVE pic.twitter.com/bmg53W1HLl — Hell On Heels (@HellOnHeelsGirl) April 17, 2023

Finally, at 9:29 p.m. EST, Netflix addressed its users on Twitter, apologizing and thanking “Love Is Blind” fans for their patience. Shortly before that tweet, I got texts that a few friends were seeing something that looked like a reunion special on their apps. (Perhaps it was that pre-live reunion special I was hoping for at 7:50 p.m.)

To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon… we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned. We're filming it now and we'll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and… — Netflix (@netflix) April 17, 2023

Advertisement

As for me and my TV, at 9:02 p.m., I’d switched over to “Succession.”