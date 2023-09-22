'Love Is Blind' Gets Off To A Messy Start — Just How We Like It

Netflix

This 'Love Is Blind' Couple Was Destined To Crash And Burn From The Beginning

Whew! Where do I start with these two? I knew they were destined to crash and burn the moment they started talking about their love for spoken word. No shade to anyone who’s of that community, but poets are the most headass people I know. Aaliyah’s favorite movie being “Love Jones” (great film, horrible model for a relationship) was just the icing on the cake.



When Aaliyah told Uche that she cheated on a previous partner two years ago, you would’ve thought that she cheated on him judging by his reaction. Uche had no grace or appreciation for her honesty in the moment. Instead, he ripped her a new one, calling her selfish and acting holier-than-thou. I didn’t mind Uche initially, but the way he handled the situation was a huge red flag. He completely showed his ass. And in my experience, the people who cut up in the midst of other people admitting to their mistakes have the biggest secrets to hide. (More on that later.)



They made up, but Uche’s unwillingness to look at Aaliyah as a human is indicative of how he’d act in a marriage. Aaliyah deserved so much better than that. — Taryn



I agree, Taryn. The moment they began bonding over spoken word, I knew this couple was not long for this world. I find Uche so triggering and Aaliyah so sweet. She was so vulnerable and felt so awful about cheating in the past, and instead of being understanding, Uche seemed to prey on that. He acted so morally superior throughout the entire interaction. That man is a walking red flag. — Cambria



I was honestly pretty bored with this season, until Aaliyah confided to Uche that she had cheated on a partner in the past. This interaction left me SEETHING. He made her feel like it was a safe space, and then scolded her for doing something she clearly felt a lot of shame about. Considering that we later find out he hid the fact that he not only knew Lydia but recently had sex with her, his holier-than-thou attitude toward Aaliyah once cheating seems wildly judgmental.



And maybe this is just me, but I’m also not a fan of Uche’s brand of flirting. It’s negative and reeks of control issues. For instance, when Aaliyah said she likes to eat Splenda packets or honey on its own, he responded with something along the lines of “Ew, that’s gross,” instead of making her feel like it was OK to unleash her inner Winnie-the-Pooh. I’d like Aaliyah to find herself a Piglet or a Tigger, not a self-important Rabbit! — Elyse



Uche’s vibe annoyed me from the very beginning, when he was peppering Miriam (who really only has one short scene in the first four episodes) with a zillion questions like it was a job interview. Then I could kind of see (if I squinted with one eye) why Uche and Aaliyah were bonding because their conversations flowed much more naturally. (Though I did roll my eyes at the “Love Jones” moment.) But the cheating moment really sent me over the edge, with Uche acting as the moral authority in the situation.



I would have had to end it there, if I were Aaliyah. But now that I know what happens with them later on in the first four episodes, I’m livid with how he reacted. More on that later. — Erin