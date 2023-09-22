'Love Is Blind' Gets Off To A Messy Start — Just How We Like It

At last, “Love Is Blind” fans, Netflix has given us a new season of our favorite reality dating series. The first four episodes of Season 5 began streaming Friday, with a new cast looking for love behind a wall.
And boy, do these episodes start off with a bang.
This season takes us to Houston, where, as usual, contestants quickly fall in love and a proposal happens between people who’ve never met. In 10 episodes, we find out if the couples get married or decide to part ways.
In the first four episodes, audiences witness a historic first in the “Love Is Blind” franchise — and it does not disappoint on the dramatic meter.
HuffPost reporters and editors will be live-blogging the season and providing our astute analysis on some of the messiest moments you’ll see on TV all year. Stay tuned for updates.
The New 'Love Is Blind' Season Has A Big Twist — And It's Messy AF
I think it may have been better for everyone if these two had just told everyone in the cast they knew one another right away. I think the fellow cast members would have had an easier time digesting that information up front. — Elyse
I hollered when Uche revealed this and the producers cut to the clip of him and Lydia in the pods. This is the type of scandalousness that I long for in my reality TV. Just messssssyyyyyyyy.
Both of them are truly pieces of work, OK. This is the part where I usually suggest therapy but honestly y’all might want to turn this into a Tubi original the way y’all are in these pods holding this secret. I don’t blame Aaliyah for being devastated about this news, especially as more information came to light. It’s clearly not ideal to date someone whose ex is in the pods with you, but I agree Elyse, say something early on!
Robbing both Aaliyah and Milton of vital information about their immediate situation until damn near a day before the proposal date makes you look more like an opp than a potential spouse. Milton obviously processed the information in a way that made him stay, but Uche also wasn’t all up in his ear telling him every detail about Lydia’s life. — Taryn
This is so messy, but I do think revealing it to everyone in the pods from the beginning was their best bet. That wouldn’t make for good TV though! I also am just confused how Uche and Lydia dated for two years? They just don’t seem like they’d work together. Uche seems so controlling and Lydia seems so out of control that it seems like it’d be a disaster waiting to happen. I’m kind of dying to see how they interact outside of the pods. – Cambria
LOL, I personally, am glad they waited to reveal that they knew each other because that made for riveting television. It definitely set up this season to be so messy. And that makes me happy. — Erin
Johnie Is Beyond Manipulative On 'Love Is Blind'
I do also find it highly amusing that she called Chris a “safe” aka boring choice, because she’s about as spicy as cottage cheese. — Elyse
LMAO. Elyse, you’re killing me, lol! As much as I find Johnie to be manipulative, I don’t like Izzy either. He started off pretty open and then, in his conversation with Johnie, he seemed to be turned off at the very first moment of her being open about her past. It seems like he wants some perfect, never-scarred woman, and it’s going to be annoying watching him navigate a relationship this season. — Erin
I still don’t totally understand why Johnie opening up about her ex being an addict made Izzy run. Hadn’t they talked about other serious things? I’m confused why that was the deal-breaker for him. He honestly seems like he is just there for fun and a good time, nothing serious. So I’m not surprised about who he ended up choosing. I don’t like Izzy or his cuffed pants! — Cambria
SPICY AS COTTAGE CHEESE LOL.
Izzy is interesting to me, and not in a good way. I didn’t care for his connection with Johnie very much. I really only started paying attention to it when I realized she was lying to both him and Chris, and running game so she could at least walk out of there with a consolation prize. — Taryn
This 'Love Is Blind' Couple Was Destined To Crash And Burn From The Beginning
When Aaliyah told Uche that she cheated on a previous partner two years ago, you would’ve thought that she cheated on him judging by his reaction. Uche had no grace or appreciation for her honesty in the moment. Instead, he ripped her a new one, calling her selfish and acting holier-than-thou. I didn’t mind Uche initially, but the way he handled the situation was a huge red flag. He completely showed his ass. And in my experience, the people who cut up in the midst of other people admitting to their mistakes have the biggest secrets to hide. (More on that later.)
They made up, but Uche’s unwillingness to look at Aaliyah as a human is indicative of how he’d act in a marriage. Aaliyah deserved so much better than that. — Taryn
I agree, Taryn. The moment they began bonding over spoken word, I knew this couple was not long for this world. I find Uche so triggering and Aaliyah so sweet. She was so vulnerable and felt so awful about cheating in the past, and instead of being understanding, Uche seemed to prey on that. He acted so morally superior throughout the entire interaction. That man is a walking red flag. — Cambria
I was honestly pretty bored with this season, until Aaliyah confided to Uche that she had cheated on a partner in the past. This interaction left me SEETHING. He made her feel like it was a safe space, and then scolded her for doing something she clearly felt a lot of shame about. Considering that we later find out he hid the fact that he not only knew Lydia but recently had sex with her, his holier-than-thou attitude toward Aaliyah once cheating seems wildly judgmental.
And maybe this is just me, but I’m also not a fan of Uche’s brand of flirting. It’s negative and reeks of control issues. For instance, when Aaliyah said she likes to eat Splenda packets or honey on its own, he responded with something along the lines of “Ew, that’s gross,” instead of making her feel like it was OK to unleash her inner Winnie-the-Pooh. I’d like Aaliyah to find herself a Piglet or a Tigger, not a self-important Rabbit! — Elyse
Uche’s vibe annoyed me from the very beginning, when he was peppering Miriam (who really only has one short scene in the first four episodes) with a zillion questions like it was a job interview. Then I could kind of see (if I squinted with one eye) why Uche and Aaliyah were bonding because their conversations flowed much more naturally. (Though I did roll my eyes at the “Love Jones” moment.) But the cheating moment really sent me over the edge, with Uche acting as the moral authority in the situation.
I would have had to end it there, if I were Aaliyah. But now that I know what happens with them later on in the first four episodes, I’m livid with how he reacted. More on that later. — Erin
We Really Don't Like One Of The 'Love Is Blind' Singles
LMAOOOOO Elyse I know exactly what you mean. Chris is really a sweetheart who needs to just meet someone out in the real world, and Johnie is a bad person disguised as raisin bran. — Taryn
Well, see, that’s why I was caught off guard by Johnie’s actions. Her demeanor gives chill, low-key and thoughtful, but nah, she... is not. Because I love to watch drama that doesn’t affect me, I kind of wanted to see what a relationship between these two would have looked like. But in the end, I’m glad Chris decided to choose himself instead. — Erin
Agreed! Was very proud of Chris for not standing for being second. — Taryn
This May Have Been The Worst Pick For A 'Love Is Blind' Cast Member — Ever
It’s a really off-the-wall pick. Especially when nearly everyone else is in their late 20s/early 30s. As soon as he couldn’t find the cooler sitting right next to him, I was like, what are we doing here? — Cambria
OK, OK, hear me out. Should Milton be here? Absolutely not. Am I glad he’s here? I sure am. He really doesn’t give a damn about most things, and on a show where most people take shit so seriously, it’s a good balance. There’s no way in hell he’s ready for marriage, though. Especially not with Lydia’s 30-year-old ass. Like yes, y’all have fun, but what else is there really? — Taryn
Milton is here to find a woman who is really impressed by his Pokemon collection, duh. — Elyse
LMAO. Touche! — Erin
One 'Love Is Blind' Contestant Made A Big Fashion Blunder
The man even had sweatpants rolled halfway up his calves in one scene. I honestly thought this fashion trend was out. It bothered me and I just had to point it out. — Cambria
LMAO, I definitely noticed his calves being all out with those pants. It gives me a certain ~vibe~ about him that adds to why I started to get annoyed with him throughout these episodes. Just like it annoys me that JP is always wearing red, white and blue. Patriotism? In this economy? Ew. — Erin
The men also all wear cowboy boots! I get that we’re in Houston, but come on. The fashion among this “Love Is Blind” group is not it. — Cambria
LOL not “Fashion Is Blind.” — Taryn
One 'Love Is Blind' Interaction Was Very Awkward — But We May Have Figured Out Why
I’m also wondering why they even included this exchange between Uche and Miriam. Uche seemed to be throwing questions at her left and right in a way that doesn’t even spark actual dialogue. So this immediately had my guard up about him. — Erin
I think you’re right, Erin! Her response to those questions was SO odd. She seemed like a deer caught in headlights. But I do agree that that interaction had me suspicious of Uche. He has such weird vibes. — Cambria
That makes so much sense, Erin! I just wrote her off as a scammer. Honestly, it’s probably both.
Uche is a little slimy. He’s always waiting for a “gotcha” moment. — Taryn
Just As One Relationship Ends, We Get A New Season Of 'Love Is Blind'
Josh had previously proposed to Jackie's friend Monica Rodriguez, who I don't even remember being on the series. The relationship epically crashed and burned, and then Josh got all weird toward Monica, and Monica posted about it on social media to tell her story since it hadn't aired on TV.
Meanwhile, lots of drama obviously went down between Jackie and her ol' boo Marshall Glaze. Yadda, yadda, yadda. So there was a lot of tension whenever any of those cast members were in the same place on the special. It reminded me of how many moments we don't see on this seriously addictive series — and how sometimes TV editors cannot predict how interested audiences will actually be in some storylines. (Why did we just find out about Monica and Josh's proposal? I guess we'll never know.)
But I digress. The point is that a new season of "Love Is Blind" is here, and we get to meet a new cast who promise to stir up just as much drama. I will be chatting it up with my co-workers about this bonkers experiment of a show.
Stay tuned, because it is going to be a wild ride.