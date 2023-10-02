The first batch of “Love Is Blind” Season 5 episodes took us on a wild ride — and this week’s installment keeps the twists and turns coming.
Uche and Aaliyah finally confront each other face-to-face, JP and Taylor have the quietest yet most awkward interactions on their honeymoon, Izzy and Stacy have their first set of issues when they get back home, and Milton and Lydia might have changed our minds about their connection. Meanwhile, we get to see a few other cast members and discover how their lives have changed post-pod life.
HuffPost reporters and editors chatted about Friday’s episodes — and gave our two cents about every single moment. Stay tuned for updates.
There Was Only One Winner In The Argument Between Uche And Lydia On 'Love Is Blind'
This conversation was so long and irritating because once again, I just can’t stand how Uche talks to people! I sway more toward believing Lydia’s side of the story, but I’m sure the truth is somewhere in the middle. I also laughed out loud when Lydia asked Milton where he had been and he responded, “I was taking a piss in the urinal.” I’m loving Milton. — Cambria
Agree with everything above, but I also love how Milton also showed up to this gathering in a hoodie while Lydia was decked out in a sexy dress. — Elyse
No One Needed The Argument Between Izzy And Johnie About Their Short-Lived Connection
This was definitely when I got up to heat up my dinner. I really did not need to see them re-litigating their short-lived connection. I don’t really care for either one of them so let’s move it right on along, Netflix! — Erin
Honestly, I don’t think either of them communicated clearly or rationally in this conversation. I think they both had big feelings and chaotically word-vomited those feelings out. Like, their takeaways when they spoke to their respective partners afterward weren't what would be my main takeaway from that convo, which is probably just going to create mess later on at the party. And ya know what, I’m down to watch this messy nonsense unfold. — Elyse
Something's Fishy About This Rekindled Relationship On 'Love Is Blind'
This settling for second-best anthem that’s been going on in the “Love Is Blind” series isn’t cute. Ten times out of ten, the person who gets chosen after the initial rejection deserves way better. I truly do think that’s the case here, too. I’d be disappointed if I knew him personally but all I can do is eat my snacks and wait to see the reunion tea. — Taryn
This also surprised me, and the weird story about them meeting at the airport and Chris walking up and touching her arm — despite them allegedly not knowing who the other was? Fishy. It isn’t going to work out, and I’d love for people on this show to stop allowing themselves to be second best. It’s even worse to stand up for yourself like Chris did, and then turn around and jump into a relationship with the person only days later. I’m over it. — Cambria
What’s funny is that I was watching this when a friend of mine came over, and I was trying to catch him up on the drama. And he was like, so they ended up meeting at the airport and it wasn’t staged? He was so unconvinced and so am I. Like, Chris touched your arm and you immediately knew it was him? Please. — Erin
I LOLed at Johnie’s long-winded story about how they met at the airport after filming because it was waaaay over romanticized. She told it like it was the first chapter in a novel about her great love story. Y'all saw each other at the airport, probably recognized each other’s voices and thought the other was hot, so you exchanged info. But yeah, Erin, production introducing them to stir up more drama seems like the most logical assumption. — Elyse
Stacy's Dad Said One Thing That Said It All On 'Love Is Blind'
I also couldn’t stop laughing at Izzy’s legs dangling from the patio chair he was sitting in while talking to Stacy’s dad, while Stacy’s dad’s feet were solidly on the ground. Izzy looked like a child talking to a full-grown man. If that isn’t a visual cue of how much Izzy is out of his comfort zone, I don’t know what is. — Elyse
Also, Stacy is a carbon copy of her dad. They look JUST alike! — Erin
There's A Rumor Swirling All Over TikTok About A 'Love Is Blind' Contestant
I was telling Erin about that rumor yesterday! I’d believe it. Especially considering how we see his sister act when Lydia meets his family. It’s unfortunate because I was really starting to come around on Milton. The apartment was exactly what I’d expect from a 24-year-old as well, but I did find the banter between Milton, his roommate and Lydia to be pleasant. — Cambria
OK, forget everything I said about Milton meeting Lydia’s family if that rumor is true. — Elyse
Milton Needs To Stop Cracking Jokes About Lydia's English On 'Love Is Blind'
Yeah, I thought this whole scene was kind of sweet. Milton does seem like someone who came from a family that wasn’t super emotional, so maybe they can help him come out of his shell a bit. The more we get to know Milton, the more he seems like a pretty decent guy who was never given the tools to fully express his feelings.
But if they’re planning on having a bilingual household when they have kids, maybe Lydia should offer Milton some flashcards for his Spanish, instead of him making fun of her command of the English language all the damn time. No me gusta that bullshit. — Elyse
Classism Is Alive And Well On 'Love Is Blind'
This visit did put Izzy and Stacy’s class differences into stark contrast. I know y’all are probably going to talk about the sex drawer, and I do think Stacy blew that out of proportion, but the whole paper plate thing is what really bothered me. Sure, they’re wasteful, but that didn’t seem to be Stacy’s concern. I think to her, paper plates represent Izzy’s potential inability to provide her with the lavish lifestyle she envisions for herself, and that’s why she was upset. Her making fun of the paper plate and plastic utensils to her family in a later scene felt classist. — Elyse
The paper plate thing REALLY annoyed me too, Elyse. I think more so than the lost and found sex drawer thing. She just kept going on and on and on about it, and would not drop it. It reminded me of how Lisa Barlow went on and on about losing her $60,000 ring at the airport on a recent episode of “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.” Like, shut up! I also found it interesting that Izzy had stressed so much that he wanted an easy and fun relationship. Seeing Stacy go in on him was only kinda funny to me because she made it clear that there are a lot of issues that she is going to confront with him. This won’t be a walk in the park, buddy! — Erin
Don’t bring Lisa Barlow into this, Erin! LOL, no, it’s true. She went on and on and on about the paper plates. I’d be a lot more mad about the sex drawer than the paper plates. It’s really funny that Izzy wanted an easy relationship and Stacy is proving to be anything but that. — Cambria
This 'Love Is Blind' Cast Member Needs Therapy — Not A Relationship
Ugh, why’d Aaliyah go back for more? I honestly do not understand her, and if all of her contacting-and-then-blocking Uche BS says anything to me, she doesn’t understand herself too well either.
Uche’s whole “Lydia is stalking me” crap may have some truth to it, but it seems like he is reaching a bit. It feels very much like a conspiracy theory board with lots of red thread on it to me. – Elyse
I need Aaliyah to go to therapy. I need all of them to go to therapy. — Cambria
This conversation was really interesting to me. Aaliyah kept saying how her conversation with Lydia was really what made her feel like she just needed to leave the pods without talking to Uche. Now, I do not think Uche and Aaliyah should be together at all, but it felt like she just kept blaming Lydia during the conversation. Meanwhile, we watch as Aaliyah sits there all uncomfortably as Lydia keeps rattling off stuff about Uche. She could have gotten up and walked away. She could have said hey, let’s stop talking about this so it doesn’t affect my relationship with you or with Uche. Yet she just sat there staring. (Well, at least according to what the editors showed us.) She just let it happen to her without advocating for herself and her own feelings — and I think that is something she definitely needs to work on with a therapist and not on our TV screens. — Erin
See, while I do think that there’s some accountability that Aaliyah isn’t taking, she did tell Lydia she didn’t want to talk about Uche and Lydia just kept going. I do think Aaliyah needs therapy and not a relationship, but I thought she communicated clearly to Lydia. Lydia just ignored it (in my opinion because she wasn’t really trying to be a friend to Aaliyah from jump.) — Taryn
We're Starting To See Cracks In One 'Love Is Blind' Relationship
Stacy is used to older men tricking on her and Izzy is not that. They aren’t compatible in this way. They want and need different things to make them happy. And Izzy is down bad trying to convince Stacy (and himself) that he can keep up with the Joneses. Financial compatibility is crucial in a marriage and they’ll never get to an agreeable place at this rate. They should just call it a TV fling and go their separate ways, honestly. The honeymoon was cute but the argument about plastic cups and paper plates was not. — Taryn
LOL. Stacy comes from wealth and I can’t stand how uppity she is. She’s so focused on money and material things. Izzy clearly isn’t, and I think he’s fooling himself into thinking he can give her what she wants. He hasn’t actually even started his career in sales? What a mess. I think they’ll get married, but I don’t see this working out long-term. — Cambria
Yeah, Stacy is really into traditional gender roles and sincerely believes she should be taken care of by a man. To her, that’s an expression of love. Is this why she always calls Izzy “Daddy” sexually whenever they flirt? — Elyse
OMG, I forgot about the “Daddy” comments! — Cambria
JP's Reason For Being Awkward On 'Love Is Blind' Is So Problematic
I think you summed that up perfectly, Taryn. — Cambria
Agreed! The context of him liking her without makeup was that she would have to present herself in that way for him to find her attractive, which comes off as super controlling. — Elyse
It was crazy to me that suddenly JP has SO much to say about this issue. I was like, oh wow, he can talk!!! Taylor deciding that there was nothing to salvage from this relationship was definitely a bright spot. Shoutout to her for immediately recognizing the toxicity that this was going to cause down the line. — Erin
Here's The Real Reason JP And Taylor Probably Didn't Work Out
Agree, I don’t understand it. I do applaud Taylor for getting out as quickly as she did and not turning back. — Cambria
OK, honestly, neither one of these people are great communicators. Not to defend JP too much, but Taylor constantly talked about how awkward the vibe was between them, which would make the receiver of that info even more awkward. I didn’t really see any real effort on her part to make things less awkward other than stating the obvious. To just cut to the chase: I think these two weren’t physically attracted to each other and that’s why it didn’t work out. – Elyse
Lydia Makes Great Television — And We're Loving Her On 'Love Is Blind'
I thought it was mature of Izzy to check in with Lydia to make sure there was no bad blood, especially because you could definitely tell that he felt some level of sympathy for how hurt she was after he cut her off. Lydia seemed very not over it and defensive in a way. Her energy was very much “I don’t care, look at how happily in love I am over here without you.” Like OK, girl. LMAO. — Taryn
I can see what you mean, Taryn, but I don’t know, Lydia’s kind of growing on me. I’m not sure if I like her per se, but she makes for excellent television. She was obviously emotionally affected while talking to Izzy — but I think she handled it well enough. I also feel like Izzy was a bit kinder to her when they spoke because he saw her and found her hot — Elyse
Good point, Elyse! It’s unfortunate because men really are nicer to women they find attractive and I can see that at play here. — Taryn
I really like Lydia. She’s great TV and not as awful of a person as the rest of them, IMO. I actually think she is pretty mature in a lot of situations, but her emotions can get the best of her. That’s an interesting point. So do we think Izzy was as rude as he was to Johnie partially because he didn’t find her attractive? — Cambria
This 'Love Is Blind' Contestant May Be The Worst Kisser Ever
Ever since you mentioned his kissing style, Cambria, I cannot unsee it — and I have to admit I cringed every time JP kissed Taylor. I wonder if Taylor kissing him so much in the beginning was her attempt to teach him how to kiss like an actual human being? — Elyse
Yes, Elyse, I wondered that too! But I think she quickly realized he’s a lost cause. — Cambria
LMAOOO CAMBRIA, not woodpecker! I am screaming! — Erin
JP's American Pride On 'Love Is Blind' Is Out Of Control
How much you wanna bet he has a Second Amendment tattoo? — Taryn
Agreed! Although JP isn’t the best communicator, wearing red, white and blue all the damn time says a whole lot. — Elyse
I wrote in my notes that this man is always wearing something that says USA or has an American flag and that might have been his biggest red flag of all. It was staring us right in the face. — Erin
One 'Love Is Blind' Castmate Has A Great Butt
Can you pass me some bleach for my eyeballs, please? — Taryn
LOL, I’m with Cambria here. I didn’t see Milton as a sexual being until that shower scene, and ya know, he’s got a pretty nice butt. So, good for him. Better for Lydia. — Elyse
Seeing Milton’s butt completely changed my mind about him. LOL, I see the vision now. But what’s interesting to me about the steamy shower scenes is that "Married at First Sight" in recent seasons has also shown these sexy moments. And both shows share the same executive producers. So I know this must be a ~ choice ~ to show a little more passion. I’m not mad at it! And Elyse, I agree, I just saw Milton as some little baby on the show, and the butt turned my thoughts around immediately. — Erin
The Way Uche Speaks To People On 'Love Is Blind' Is Not OK
I really want Aaliyah to STAND UP! Sure, it’s mature and courteous to not ghost the person you’re dating/falling in love with and to communicate with them that you have a problem. But if you do choose to ghost without a trace, my sister, do it without looking back. Don’t beg this man for a conversation or opportunity to explain yourself. I think Aaliyah is trying to be a lover girl while her gut is telling her that everything about this situation is OFF. — Taryn
I appreciate your take on Aaliyah, Taryn, because I honestly could not wrap my brain around any of Aaliyah and Uche’s interactions post-pods. I do hope we get to see footage of how this alleged confrontation between Aaliyah and Lydia went down, a la the “Cutie Incident” in Season 3, because I honestly do not get it. Why would Aailyah tell Lydia that if Uche didn’t propose to her, Lydia could have him? If I were Lydia, I’d get pissed off about that comment as well. Guys, I just don’t understand any of this. — Elyse
I cannot stand Uche’s condescending ass. The way he speaks to Aaliyah — and honestly everyone — really pisses me off. I was really rooting for Aaliyah when she got the hell out of dodge, but then to come crawling back? And to beg for him back too? I’ll never understand any of it either. I will confess that I did want Uche to say yes to getting back together just because it would be interesting TV ... and we now only have two couples left. — Cambria
Y’all nailed all of this. I cannot stand Uche’s tone when he speaks to others. It’s so rude. — Erin