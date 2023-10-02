Netflix

This 'Love Is Blind' Cast Member Needs Therapy — Not A Relationship

For the sake of viewers, I understand why the conversation between Uche and Aaliyah had to happen. I also wish it didn’t. Aaliyah really wants Uche to love her back in the way that she loves him, which is why I think she may be trying so hard to get back with him. However, Uche will never love Aaliyah the way she desires or deserves, regardless of whether she cheated two years ago or not and regardless of whether he and Lydia ever dated. It wasn’t meant to be. They made plans to commit to each other without actually knowing and understanding each other. Aaliyah romanticized her own “Love Jones,” only to get the push and pull part of the film and not the part where she’s waking up to Uche making her an omelet and playing records for her. I really hope that she keeps him blocked because this stress is too much for everybody involved, especially her nervous system. — Taryn



Ugh, why’d Aaliyah go back for more? I honestly do not understand her, and if all of her contacting-and-then-blocking Uche BS says anything to me, she doesn’t understand herself too well either.



Uche’s whole “Lydia is stalking me” crap may have some truth to it, but it seems like he is reaching a bit. It feels very much like a conspiracy theory board with lots of red thread on it to me. – Elyse



I need Aaliyah to go to therapy. I need all of them to go to therapy. — Cambria



This conversation was really interesting to me. Aaliyah kept saying how her conversation with Lydia was really what made her feel like she just needed to leave the pods without talking to Uche. Now, I do not think Uche and Aaliyah should be together at all, but it felt like she just kept blaming Lydia during the conversation. Meanwhile, we watch as Aaliyah sits there all uncomfortably as Lydia keeps rattling off stuff about Uche. She could have gotten up and walked away. She could have said hey, let’s stop talking about this so it doesn’t affect my relationship with you or with Uche. Yet she just sat there staring. (Well, at least according to what the editors showed us.) She just let it happen to her without advocating for herself and her own feelings — and I think that is something she definitely needs to work on with a therapist and not on our TV screens. — Erin



See, while I do think that there’s some accountability that Aaliyah isn’t taking, she did tell Lydia she didn’t want to talk about Uche and Lydia just kept going. I do think Aaliyah needs therapy and not a relationship, but I thought she communicated clearly to Lydia. Lydia just ignored it (in my opinion because she wasn’t really trying to be a friend to Aaliyah from jump.) — Taryn