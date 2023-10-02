What's Hot

LiveLast Update:

On 'Love Is Blind,' Even More Drama Stirs Up Between The Couples

The honeymoons end and real life begins for the cast members in Season 5.
By 

Senior Culture Editor, HuffPost

Black Voices Editor, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

and

Cambria Roth

Uche Okoroha and Lydia Velez Gonzalez in episode 507 of "Love is Blind."
Uche Okoroha and Lydia Velez Gonzalez in episode 507 of "Love is Blind."
Courtesy of Netflix

The first batch of “Love Is Blind” Season 5 episodes took us on a wild ride — and this week’s installment keeps the twists and turns coming.

Uche and Aaliyah finally confront each other face-to-face, JP and Taylor have the quietest yet most awkward interactions on their honeymoon, Izzy and Stacy have their first set of issues when they get back home, and Milton and Lydia might have changed our minds about their connection. Meanwhile, we get to see a few other cast members and discover how their lives have changed post-pod life.

HuffPost reporters and editors chatted about Friday’s episodes — and gave our two cents about every single moment. Stay tuned for updates.

Erin E. Evans
Cambria Roth
Elyse Wanshel

Netflix

There Was Only One Winner In The Argument Between Uche And Lydia On 'Love Is Blind'

I kind of love how Milton approached Lydia and Uche chatting about their past and how it impacted Uche’s relationship with Aaliyah. He was like we need to be somewhere in 10 minutes so wrap it up. It showed an assertiveness about Milton that I really admired. Get your girl, Milton! Meanwhile, I was also annoyed by how long this conversation lasted. — Erin

This conversation was so long and irritating because once again, I just can’t stand how Uche talks to people! I sway more toward believing Lydia’s side of the story, but I’m sure the truth is somewhere in the middle. I also laughed out loud when Lydia asked Milton where he had been and he responded, “I was taking a piss in the urinal.” I’m loving Milton. — Cambria

Agree with everything above, but I also love how Milton also showed up to this gathering in a hoodie while Lydia was decked out in a sexy dress. — Elyse
Taryn Finley
Erin E. Evans
Elyse Wanshel

Netflix

No One Needed The Argument Between Izzy And Johnie About Their Short-Lived Connection

It was funny because he wasn’t wrong but I was also like why you going so hard, fam? It’s not that deep lol. They deadass spent like 8 minutes of screen time on this argument. — Taryn

This was definitely when I got up to heat up my dinner. I really did not need to see them re-litigating their short-lived connection. I don’t really care for either one of them so let’s move it right on along, Netflix! — Erin

Honestly, I don’t think either of them communicated clearly or rationally in this conversation. I think they both had big feelings and chaotically word-vomited those feelings out. Like, their takeaways when they spoke to their respective partners afterward weren't what would be my main takeaway from that convo, which is probably just going to create mess later on at the party. And ya know what, I’m down to watch this messy nonsense unfold. — Elyse
Taryn Finley
Cambria Roth
Elyse Wanshel

Netflix

Something's Fishy About This Rekindled Relationship On 'Love Is Blind'

Now Johnie and Chris starting a relationship after the fact genuinely surprised me. Chris, I had high hopes for you, bro. I’m gonna have to give you the Aaliyah treatment. *clears throat* STAND. UP.

This settling for second-best anthem that’s been going on in the “Love Is Blind” series isn’t cute. Ten times out of ten, the person who gets chosen after the initial rejection deserves way better. I truly do think that’s the case here, too. I’d be disappointed if I knew him personally but all I can do is eat my snacks and wait to see the reunion tea. — Taryn

This also surprised me, and the weird story about them meeting at the airport and Chris walking up and touching her arm — despite them allegedly not knowing who the other was? Fishy. It isn’t going to work out, and I’d love for people on this show to stop allowing themselves to be second best. It’s even worse to stand up for yourself like Chris did, and then turn around and jump into a relationship with the person only days later. I’m over it. — Cambria

What’s funny is that I was watching this when a friend of mine came over, and I was trying to catch him up on the drama. And he was like, so they ended up meeting at the airport and it wasn’t staged? He was so unconvinced and so am I. Like, Chris touched your arm and you immediately knew it was him? Please. — Erin

I LOLed at Johnie’s long-winded story about how they met at the airport after filming because it was waaaay over romanticized. She told it like it was the first chapter in a novel about her great love story. Y'all saw each other at the airport, probably recognized each other’s voices and thought the other was hot, so you exchanged info. But yeah, Erin, production introducing them to stir up more drama seems like the most logical assumption. — Elyse
Erin E. Evans
Elyse Wanshel

Netflix

Stacy's Dad Said One Thing That Said It All On 'Love Is Blind'

“Sometimes love needs to fly first class” or whatever Stacy’s dad said pretty much says it all. Izzy is in over his head. He’s def going to borrow money from Stacy’s dad in the future if they get married because Stacy has some lofty financial ambitions. Izzy hasn’t even started working in his new career yet, so there’s absolutely no solid foundation for him right now financially.

I also couldn’t stop laughing at Izzy’s legs dangling from the patio chair he was sitting in while talking to Stacy’s dad, while Stacy’s dad’s feet were solidly on the ground. Izzy looked like a child talking to a full-grown man. If that isn’t a visual cue of how much Izzy is out of his comfort zone, I don’t know what is. — Elyse

Also, Stacy is a carbon copy of her dad. They look JUST alike! — Erin
Taryn Finley
Cambria Roth
Elyse Wanshel

Netflix

There's A Rumor Swirling All Over TikTok About A 'Love Is Blind' Contestant

So the rug was what I expected to be in a 24-year-old man and his roommate’s apartment. Not my taste, but y’all wanna hear some tea I picked up on the TikTok streets? So allegedly, Milton had a girlfriend that he left to come on the show. Folks are saying she posted about it last year and has since deleted the video so it’s been hard for me to confirm that this actually happened BUT if it’s true I wouldn’t put it past Milton at all. The most childish man on the show would have the most childish rumor circulating about him. — Taryn

I was telling Erin about that rumor yesterday! I’d believe it. Especially considering how we see his sister act when Lydia meets his family. It’s unfortunate because I was really starting to come around on Milton. The apartment was exactly what I’d expect from a 24-year-old as well, but I did find the banter between Milton, his roommate and Lydia to be pleasant. — Cambria

OK, forget everything I said about Milton meeting Lydia’s family if that rumor is true. — Elyse
Taryn Finley
Elyse Wanshel

Netflix

Milton Needs To Stop Cracking Jokes About Lydia's English On 'Love Is Blind'

Lydia's family was so happy for her. Given what we know about her dating history, I can see why. I think they genuinely liked Milton, too. — Taryn

Yeah, I thought this whole scene was kind of sweet. Milton does seem like someone who came from a family that wasn’t super emotional, so maybe they can help him come out of his shell a bit. The more we get to know Milton, the more he seems like a pretty decent guy who was never given the tools to fully express his feelings.

But if they’re planning on having a bilingual household when they have kids, maybe Lydia should offer Milton some flashcards for his Spanish, instead of him making fun of her command of the English language all the damn time. No me gusta that bullshit. — Elyse
Elyse Wanshel
Erin E. Evans
Cambria Roth

Netflix

Classism Is Alive And Well On 'Love Is Blind'

Haha, when Izzy described his apartment as very Hobby Lobby, that was a pretty accurate statement. I’m surprised there wasn’t a “Live, Laugh, Love” sign somewhere in his home.
This visit did put Izzy and Stacy’s class differences into stark contrast. I know y’all are probably going to talk about the sex drawer, and I do think Stacy blew that out of proportion, but the whole paper plate thing is what really bothered me. Sure, they’re wasteful, but that didn’t seem to be Stacy’s concern. I think to her, paper plates represent Izzy’s potential inability to provide her with the lavish lifestyle she envisions for herself, and that’s why she was upset. Her making fun of the paper plate and plastic utensils to her family in a later scene felt classist. — Elyse

The paper plate thing REALLY annoyed me too, Elyse. I think more so than the lost and found sex drawer thing. She just kept going on and on and on about it, and would not drop it. It reminded me of how Lisa Barlow went on and on about losing her $60,000 ring at the airport on a recent episode of “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.” Like, shut up! I also found it interesting that Izzy had stressed so much that he wanted an easy and fun relationship. Seeing Stacy go in on him was only kinda funny to me because she made it clear that there are a lot of issues that she is going to confront with him. This won’t be a walk in the park, buddy! — Erin

Don’t bring Lisa Barlow into this, Erin! LOL, no, it’s true. She went on and on and on about the paper plates. I’d be a lot more mad about the sex drawer than the paper plates. It’s really funny that Izzy wanted an easy relationship and Stacy is proving to be anything but that. — Cambria
Taryn Finley
Cambria Roth
Elyse Wanshel

Netflix

This 'Love Is Blind' Cast Member Needs Therapy — Not A Relationship

For the sake of viewers, I understand why the conversation between Uche and Aaliyah had to happen. I also wish it didn’t. Aaliyah really wants Uche to love her back in the way that she loves him, which is why I think she may be trying so hard to get back with him. However, Uche will never love Aaliyah the way she desires or deserves, regardless of whether she cheated two years ago or not and regardless of whether he and Lydia ever dated. It wasn’t meant to be. They made plans to commit to each other without actually knowing and understanding each other. Aaliyah romanticized her own “Love Jones,” only to get the push and pull part of the film and not the part where she’s waking up to Uche making her an omelet and playing records for her. I really hope that she keeps him blocked because this stress is too much for everybody involved, especially her nervous system. — Taryn

Ugh, why’d Aaliyah go back for more? I honestly do not understand her, and if all of her contacting-and-then-blocking Uche BS says anything to me, she doesn’t understand herself too well either.

Uche’s whole “Lydia is stalking me” crap may have some truth to it, but it seems like he is reaching a bit. It feels very much like a conspiracy theory board with lots of red thread on it to me. – Elyse

I need Aaliyah to go to therapy. I need all of them to go to therapy. — Cambria

This conversation was really interesting to me. Aaliyah kept saying how her conversation with Lydia was really what made her feel like she just needed to leave the pods without talking to Uche. Now, I do not think Uche and Aaliyah should be together at all, but it felt like she just kept blaming Lydia during the conversation. Meanwhile, we watch as Aaliyah sits there all uncomfortably as Lydia keeps rattling off stuff about Uche. She could have gotten up and walked away. She could have said hey, let’s stop talking about this so it doesn’t affect my relationship with you or with Uche. Yet she just sat there staring. (Well, at least according to what the editors showed us.) She just let it happen to her without advocating for herself and her own feelings — and I think that is something she definitely needs to work on with a therapist and not on our TV screens. — Erin

See, while I do think that there’s some accountability that Aaliyah isn’t taking, she did tell Lydia she didn’t want to talk about Uche and Lydia just kept going. I do think Aaliyah needs therapy and not a relationship, but I thought she communicated clearly to Lydia. Lydia just ignored it (in my opinion because she wasn’t really trying to be a friend to Aaliyah from jump.) — Taryn
Taryn Finley
Cambria Roth
Elyse Wanshel

Netflix

We're Starting To See Cracks In One 'Love Is Blind' Relationship

It’s like a producer told Stacy, “See how many ways you can call Izzy broke without saying the word 'broke.'”

Stacy is used to older men tricking on her and Izzy is not that. They aren’t compatible in this way. They want and need different things to make them happy. And Izzy is down bad trying to convince Stacy (and himself) that he can keep up with the Joneses. Financial compatibility is crucial in a marriage and they’ll never get to an agreeable place at this rate. They should just call it a TV fling and go their separate ways, honestly. The honeymoon was cute but the argument about plastic cups and paper plates was not. — Taryn

LOL. Stacy comes from wealth and I can’t stand how uppity she is. She’s so focused on money and material things. Izzy clearly isn’t, and I think he’s fooling himself into thinking he can give her what she wants. He hasn’t actually even started his career in sales? What a mess. I think they’ll get married, but I don’t see this working out long-term. — Cambria

Yeah, Stacy is really into traditional gender roles and sincerely believes she should be taken care of by a man. To her, that’s an expression of love. Is this why she always calls Izzy “Daddy” sexually whenever they flirt? — Elyse

OMG, I forgot about the “Daddy” comments! — Cambria
Taryn Finley
Cambria Roth
Elyse Wanshel

Netflix

JP's Reason For Being Awkward On 'Love Is Blind' Is So Problematic

This didn’t surprise me but did surprise me at the same time. JP not liking makeup and forgetting that we’re in 2023 and women don’t give a damn about whether or not men approve of them wearing makeup tracks. It’s the fact that this WeTV/Lifetime-ass subplot happened on Netflix that surprised me. A man wanting to police a woman about some makeup is a slippery slope in the direction of even more antiquated gender views. JP can honestly go to the hot place for that. Good for Taylor for leaving, because no. — Taryn

I think you summed that up perfectly, Taryn. — Cambria

Agreed! The context of him liking her without makeup was that she would have to present herself in that way for him to find her attractive, which comes off as super controlling. — Elyse

It was crazy to me that suddenly JP has SO much to say about this issue. I was like, oh wow, he can talk!!! Taylor deciding that there was nothing to salvage from this relationship was definitely a bright spot. Shoutout to her for immediately recognizing the toxicity that this was going to cause down the line. — Erin
Taryn Finley
Cambria Roth
Elyse Wanshel

Netflix

Here's The Real Reason JP And Taylor Probably Didn't Work Out

So glad she wasn’t being sheepish about the giant red-ass flag right in front of her. I mean, JP only said about five words in the first 48 hours of their honeymoon. It’s truly beyond me how these two fell in love. — Taryn

Agree, I don’t understand it. I do applaud Taylor for getting out as quickly as she did and not turning back. — Cambria

OK, honestly, neither one of these people are great communicators. Not to defend JP too much, but Taylor constantly talked about how awkward the vibe was between them, which would make the receiver of that info even more awkward. I didn’t really see any real effort on her part to make things less awkward other than stating the obvious. To just cut to the chase: I think these two weren’t physically attracted to each other and that’s why it didn’t work out. – Elyse
Taryn Finley
Elyse Wanshel
Cambria Roth

Netflix

Lydia Makes Great Television — And We're Loving Her On 'Love Is Blind'

There was definitely a chip I sensed on Lydia’s shoulder when it came to her relationship with Izzy.

I thought it was mature of Izzy to check in with Lydia to make sure there was no bad blood, especially because you could definitely tell that he felt some level of sympathy for how hurt she was after he cut her off. Lydia seemed very not over it and defensive in a way. Her energy was very much “I don’t care, look at how happily in love I am over here without you.” Like OK, girl. LMAO. — Taryn

I can see what you mean, Taryn, but I don’t know, Lydia’s kind of growing on me. I’m not sure if I like her per se, but she makes for excellent television. She was obviously emotionally affected while talking to Izzy — but I think she handled it well enough. I also feel like Izzy was a bit kinder to her when they spoke because he saw her and found her hot — Elyse

Good point, Elyse! It’s unfortunate because men really are nicer to women they find attractive and I can see that at play here. — Taryn

I really like Lydia. She’s great TV and not as awful of a person as the rest of them, IMO. I actually think she is pretty mature in a lot of situations, but her emotions can get the best of her. That’s an interesting point. So do we think Izzy was as rude as he was to Johnie partially because he didn’t find her attractive? — Cambria
Cambria Roth
Elyse Wanshel
Erin E. Evans

Netflix

This 'Love Is Blind' Contestant May Be The Worst Kisser Ever

I said it last week and I’ll say it again: I can’t watch JP kiss. The pecks when he and Taylor first met were weird, but then the continued hard pecks during the honeymoon were cringeworthy. He never really held the kiss once, and I’m unsure if it’s because he wasn’t into Taylor or if it’s because the man doesn’t have lips. Get this woodpecker off my screen. — Cambria

Ever since you mentioned his kissing style, Cambria, I cannot unsee it — and I have to admit I cringed every time JP kissed Taylor. I wonder if Taylor kissing him so much in the beginning was her attempt to teach him how to kiss like an actual human being? — Elyse

Yes, Elyse, I wondered that too! But I think she quickly realized he’s a lost cause. — Cambria

LMAOOO CAMBRIA, not woodpecker! I am screaming! — Erin
Cambria Roth
Taryn Finley
Elyse Wanshel

Netflix

JP's American Pride On 'Love Is Blind' Is Out Of Control

I counted one scene where this man didn’t wear red, white and blue — and it was during the breakup with Taylor. He screams MAGA and Taylor is lucky she got away as quickly as she did. I, along with everyone else, would like to know where he was on Jan. 6? — Cambria

How much you wanna bet he has a Second Amendment tattoo? — Taryn

Agreed! Although JP isn’t the best communicator, wearing red, white and blue all the damn time says a whole lot. — Elyse

I wrote in my notes that this man is always wearing something that says USA or has an American flag and that might have been his biggest red flag of all. It was staring us right in the face. — Erin
Cambria Roth
Taryn Finley
Elyse Wanshel

Netflix

One 'Love Is Blind' Castmate Has A Great Butt

I don’t remember them ever having such a graphic shower scene on any other season of "Love Is Blind" — is that correct? It was a little much, but Milton does have a great butt. I find him much more attractive now than I ever did in the pods episodes. He’s really grown on me. — Cambria

Can you pass me some bleach for my eyeballs, please? — Taryn

LOL, I’m with Cambria here. I didn’t see Milton as a sexual being until that shower scene, and ya know, he’s got a pretty nice butt. So, good for him. Better for Lydia. — Elyse

Seeing Milton’s butt completely changed my mind about him. LOL, I see the vision now. But what’s interesting to me about the steamy shower scenes is that "Married at First Sight" in recent seasons has also shown these sexy moments. And both shows share the same executive producers. So I know this must be a ~ choice ~ to show a little more passion. I’m not mad at it! And Elyse, I agree, I just saw Milton as some little baby on the show, and the butt turned my thoughts around immediately. — Erin
Taryn Finley
Elyse Wanshel
Cambria Roth

Netflix

The Way Uche Speaks To People On 'Love Is Blind' Is Not OK

The way Uche speaks to Aaliyah? Baby, it just couldn’t be me. I’d have to cuss his high and mighty ass clean out.

I really want Aaliyah to STAND UP! Sure, it’s mature and courteous to not ghost the person you’re dating/falling in love with and to communicate with them that you have a problem. But if you do choose to ghost without a trace, my sister, do it without looking back. Don’t beg this man for a conversation or opportunity to explain yourself. I think Aaliyah is trying to be a lover girl while her gut is telling her that everything about this situation is OFF. — Taryn

I appreciate your take on Aaliyah, Taryn, because I honestly could not wrap my brain around any of Aaliyah and Uche’s interactions post-pods. I do hope we get to see footage of how this alleged confrontation between Aaliyah and Lydia went down, a la the “Cutie Incident” in Season 3, because I honestly do not get it. Why would Aailyah tell Lydia that if Uche didn’t propose to her, Lydia could have him? If I were Lydia, I’d get pissed off about that comment as well. Guys, I just don’t understand any of this. — Elyse

I cannot stand Uche’s condescending ass. The way he speaks to Aaliyah — and honestly everyone — really pisses me off. I was really rooting for Aaliyah when she got the hell out of dodge, but then to come crawling back? And to beg for him back too? I’ll never understand any of it either. I will confess that I did want Uche to say yes to getting back together just because it would be interesting TV ... and we now only have two couples left. — Cambria

Y’all nailed all of this. I cannot stand Uche’s tone when he speaks to others. It’s so rude. — Erin

So Those First Few Episodes Were Pretty Crazy, Huh?

Catch up on our live chat from the first four episodes.
Erin E. Evans - Senior Culture Editor, HuffPost

Senior Culture Editor, HuffPost

Taryn Finley - Black Voices Editor, HuffPost

Black Voices Editor, HuffPost

Elyse Wanshel - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Cambria Roth - Cambria Roth

Cambria Roth

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot