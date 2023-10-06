'Love Is Blind' Couples Prepare For Weddings — But Not Before A Few Big Arguments

Season 5 of “Love Is Blind” is winding down, but the drama keeps on coming.
Uche makes a final round of pleas to clear his name while throwing shade at Lydia. Stacy meets Izzy’s mom, and the couple later has a big argument. Milton introduces Lydia to his family, and his sister shows just the right amount of skepticism toward the whole experiment. Later, Milton and Lydia have a huge quarrel at a romantic dinner, leaving things a little unclear on where they stand before heading to the altar.
Meanwhile, on social media, people have been talking about unaired proposals and other details we didn’t get to see on the show.
HuffPost reporters and editors chatted about Episodes 8 and 9 and spilled all of our unfiltered thoughts on what’s unfolded on and off the show. Stay tuned for updates.
Milton Kept Repeating 1 Irritating Thing During His Argument With Lydia On 'Love Is Blind'
Chile, the arguments between Lydia and Milton always hurt my head. They sat down for their last date before the wedding — in a room full of rocks — and the topic of Uche came up again. (I really want him to leave us all alone.)
I get why Milton brought up these feelings later on, but really didn’t like how he did it. He recognized the support Lydia needed in the moment at the group outing and stuck beside her. He probably processed everything that went down and thought bringing it up when Lydia asked if he ever thought about how he “would like his wife to be” was a more appropriate time. Though Milton is largely unbothered, it’s hard to see him truly unaffected by his fiancé’s ex berating her in public and on national TV like that.
There’s a middle ground here. I want Milton to be able to hold space for Lydia’s emotions in a healthy and safe way. I also want Lydia to understand that Milton can’t save her and diffuse every situation in which she feels attacked. Neither one of them is wrong for what they need, they just have to figure out how to navigate their needs collaboratively. — Taryn
I agree, Elyse! I thought Lydia actually handled the situation with Uche very well, but Taryn makes a really good point about why he probably brought up his issue with how she handled it later on. I did get really irritated with how much he kept saying “you’re emotional and I’m analytical and logical” over and over again. It’s probably true, but the way he just kept repeating it started to really bother me. — Cambria
'Love Is Blind' Showcased Something We Don't Talk About Enough
Instead of taking accountability for why he hadn’t revealed this earlier, Izzy made excuses about wanting to tell her at a good time. This is what I mean by Izzy being childish. To me, the bigger issue isn’t that you have a rocky financial history, it’s that you lied about it. I get why her trust was rattled there. — Taryn
I don’t know, I don’t blame Izzy for withholding the entire truth. He was probably afraid to tell her because of all her prior jabs that implied that he was broke. Izzy seems interested in preserving a certain image of himself, and he doesn’t want to offer actual proof that he’s a mess financially. I also get Stacy being upset to discover her partner has a trash credit score, but it’s also a fixable problem. What’s not fixable is the way Stacy and Izzy talk about their issues. They both beat around the bush rather than telling the other exactly what’s wrong. — Elyse
So what I really think it is is that Izzy has a hard time seeing what’s real in his relationships with women, judging by how relentlessly he was arguing with Johnie, who was just trying to move on, and promising Stacy that he could give her what she wants. Now I don’t like the girl, for real, and she talks to that man crazy, but the one thing I have to give Stacy is that she knows what she wants and knows who she is. Izzy doesn’t seem as sure, and that has nothing to do with how much money he has or doesn’t have. We say this about women a lot but not enough about men: I think Izzy was looking for marriage to make him feel complete in a way because the lies he told Stacy, he had to tell himself first. — Taryn
I think you nailed it, Taryn! — Elyse
One Couple Got Engaged On 'Love Is Blind' But Wasn't Featured — And Rumors Are Flying
I have suspected for a while that Renee had a bigger role in this season and that something happened that made her storyline get cut. Aside from the wedding dress scene, we also see so many clips of her in the pods. She’s also been posting some coy posts on Instagram about the show, and one about “Jan. 6” was VERY SPICY. Aren't there also TikToks that have screenshots of Renee in Mexico that the show failed to edit out? — Elyse
There are rumors circling on Reddit and TikTok that Carter had some ... bad stuff in his past or said something inappropriate during filming. That would track with Renee’s “Jan. 6” post. Others say that Renee had a boyfriend the entire time during filming so producers decided to not pursue their storyline. Renee did end up marrying someone else in March 2023. I can’t wait for the truth to eventually come out about this. — Cambria
This ‘Love Is Blind’ Scene Was Comical And Like A ‘90s Sitcom
It also reminds me, yet again, of the rumors that Milton had a girlfriend right before going on the show. If that’s true, in addition to the age difference and Milton’s general nonchalant demeanor, I can see why she was going so hard asking him if he was serious about this. I love how loving and supportive she was toward Milton about it, though. You can tell he was raised right ... he just has no business on this show. As the baby of the family, I’m sure James Milton isn’t a stranger to doing wacky shit. — Taryn
I also love Milton’s sister and her line of questioning and calling out the phoniness. It all had me thinking twice about him and his immaturity. I really like Milton, but I don’t think he’s ready for marriage by any means. But also, that scene where Milton is trying to open the wine bottle with his teeth interspersed with the scenes of Lydia and his mom and sister talking about their age difference just about killed me. Give the editors an Emmy! — Cambria
LMAO, Cambria, I was screaming at that part! It was just the comic relief you need during this very tense moment. It felt like watching a ‘90s sitcom because the timing was perfect. — Erin
Izzy's Mom Had A Very Specific Reaction When Meeting Stacy On 'Love Is Blind'
Although Izzy’s mom came around to the idea of him marrying Stacy, I didn’t really buy Stacy’s reasons for why she wanted to marry him. It didn’t quite make sense and felt like a lot of word salad. I also like how Stacy’s dog could not be bothered with their conversation — even the pup knew this was all nonsense. — Elyse
I definitely thought Izzy’s comments on why he wants to marry Stacy made more sense than whatever Stacy was saying. I also appreciate when family members have a healthy skepticism about this process. — Erin
This 'Love Is Blind' Cast Member's Makeup Is A Big Topic Of Conversation
Yeah, nah. Stacy can do whatever she wants with her makeup. I did appreciate the scene where she’s teaching Pilates, because I always wondered why she wears matching workout sets all the time in casual, non-workout settings. So, this was a lightbulb moment for me. She also had that Pilates instructor talk down pat, and reminded me why I hate going to those studios. — Elyse
The pilates instructor talk killed me. And she keeps it on all the damn time, except for when she’s doing that whiny shit. — Taryn
I also had a lightbulb go off when she finally saw Stacy teaching Pilates! Like, oh right, fitness instructor! I do always find it interesting on these shows seeing how people show up to reunions or post-show specials. Because a lot of times people really absorb the commentary from folks online about how they look. Stacy’s makeup has been a topic of conversation on social platforms, so I’ll find it interesting to see if she says “Fuck the haters, I love this blush” or if she changes it in any way. In fairness though, I bet those camera lights are harsh as hell, so maybe it’s not as bad in person. — Erin
Yeah, I did notice a lot of the guys sweating in certain scenes and wonder how intense those lights are. — Elyse
Stacy Needs To Stop Talking Like A Baby On 'Love Is Blind'
She probably grew up doing that with her dad and never dropped the habit. She needs to, though. You’re 34, girl. It’s giving: she wants a second father and not a husband. — Taryn
It annoys me so much. If she had been doing it before these episodes, I completely missed it. But I have several question marks around “Stacy’s baby voice” in my notes this time around. — Erin
Izzy And Stacy Are Simply A Surface-Level Couple
Izzy and Stacy’s post-party fight and make up at Stacy’s job highlighted how these two are a pretty surface-level couple and are afraid to dig deeper into their issues.
Izzy not feeling like he’s living up to Stacy’s expectations seems to be the biggest issue in their relationship, and I think Stacy is completely unaware of the pressure she’s been putting on him. She hasn’t flat-out said, “I don’t think you’ll be able to provide me with the lavish lifestyle I’ve grown accustomed to," but she certainly has implied it plenty of times. This seemed to be the underlying issue that upset Izzy during their fight — especially considering Izzy had just bought her flowers.
I also think it’s very interesting that when they made up, Izzy gave her a few cheap but pretty thoughtful gifts as an apology. Stacy didn’t give him anything, except for saying she felt bad that she made him sad. — Elyse
Agreed, Elyse. I truly just don’t think Izzy and Stacy are compatible and this episode really cemented that for me. In a lot of ways, Izzy is childish and it was weird how he used that moment not only to press Johnie, but to pit her and Stacy against each other. And my skin crawled when he said it was “hot” that Stacy was “railing into her” when they were arguing. Hated it, actually.
But beyond that, when Izzy and Stacy get deeper into their argument, we really see their biggest weakness. And the truth is, Izzy is never going to be able to give Stacy what she wants and vice versa. Izzy wants a deeper connection and Stacy wants deeper pockets. Love can’t pay the bills and money can’t buy you love, and that’s what we have here. I’d cry in the closet, too, if I just realized my fiancé doesn’t think I’m enough. — Taryn
This 'Love Is Blind' Couple Actually Might Be Perfect For One Another
I predicted it after the first four episodes dropped: These two are going all the way! And I loved their post-party conversation too. I think they’re sweet and funny together. I didn’t love the way he acted in their last argument, but more on that later. — Cambria
YES. Milton being above the drama and just moving right along is the perfect energy for Lydia. She often puts more fuel on the fire about issues, and Milton is ready to tamp it down. Sometimes you need that dynamic in a relationship. — Erin
These Two 'Love Is Blind' Contestants Were A More Compatible Couple
Although Izzy and Johnie had their blowout fight and probably hate one another now, I do wonder if they’d be a more compatible couple. They both front like they’re more emotionally mature people than they actually are, and both like to over romanticize things. — Elyse
I’ve been thinking this, too, about Izzy and Johnie perhaps being more compatible. I dislike both of them, but I generally think Johnie would have been more laid-back with Izzy than Stacy. Stacy seems to always be on 10 with her critical approaches to life and love and well, Izzy repeatedly wanted something a bit more chill. Not sure, actually, if Johnie would have given him that, but the Stacy + Izzy connection just ... seems to keep meeting hurdles. — Erin
We Aren't Buying What Uche Is Selling On 'Love Is Blind'
You know, we agree on this, Cambria. Uche was doing the most in his campaign against Lydia after the pods were over. A sensible man would have left this alone and went on about his business. I get irritated every time I think about this. — Erin
Netflix Made A Weird Editing Move On 'Love Is Blind'
Agreed! I loved Miriam calling out Uche, especially since she did it after he was so dismissive of her. I’m also relieved we don’t see much of Uche after this party because his takedown of Lydia consists of some very speculative evidence. Isn’t this man a lawyer? — Elyse
Ah, that makes sense, Cambria, about not giving her product promo. But the reality is, people are going to look it up anyway since it was such an awkward moment. Why leave the audience guessing? — Erin
Only One Person Stood Up For Uche On 'Love Is Blind'
My problem with Uche that we all have been saying week after week is that he’s condescending as hell and we saw him show his ass in that regard front and center during this scene. — Taryn
I also love that the ONLY person who seemed to agree with Uche’s conspiracy theories was Johnie. That’s so telling. Shit-talkers unite! — Elyse
I couldn’t have rolled my eyes harder when she tried to stand up for him in that brief moment. Girl, sit down! — Erin
Milton Shut Up Uche In The Most Perfect Way On 'Love Is Blind'
A part of me wonders if Uche is just bitter that Lydia has moved on. I think he blames her for the dissolution of his relationship with Aaliyah, and although Lydia certainly played a part, Uche’s condescending and controlling manner was way more concerning. I think Uche passing the buck to Lydia is just another example of his unwillingness to take any accountability for why things didn’t work out for him. — Elyse
Elyse, I really think it’s that. There’s something within Uche and Lydia’s relationship that he’s not disclosing and it makes him look pressed and bitter. Though I don’t think either of them has been completely honest about their past relationship, Uche was being manipulative in his conversation with Milton. What he forgot, however, is that Milton doesn’t really give a damn about what other people think. He’s really the level of unbothered I aspire to be when someone comes to me with bullshit. — Taryn