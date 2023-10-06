'Love Is Blind' Couples Prepare For Weddings — But Not Before A Few Big Arguments

Netflix

Izzy And Stacy Are Simply A Surface-Level Couple

I get why Stacy was so weird about the Izzy/Johnie situation after they got home from that party. Although Stacy has proven multiple times that she’s kind of bratty, I do get her frustration with Izzy for constantly comparing her to Johnie by telling Stacy she is the “better option.” I’d be bothered by that as well, because everyone should be loved exclusively for who they are, not because they’re slightly less annoying than someone else. But when she said she wants him “to feel angst” about losing her all the time, it was unsettling. Wanting your partner to feel anxiety unless they appease you seems like she’s setting up an unhealthy power dynamic. I also didn’t love how Izzy called other women in the pods “pod chicks” — that felt dismissive and had some real F-boy energy.



Izzy and Stacy’s post-party fight and make up at Stacy’s job highlighted how these two are a pretty surface-level couple and are afraid to dig deeper into their issues.



Izzy not feeling like he’s living up to Stacy’s expectations seems to be the biggest issue in their relationship, and I think Stacy is completely unaware of the pressure she’s been putting on him. She hasn’t flat-out said, “I don’t think you’ll be able to provide me with the lavish lifestyle I’ve grown accustomed to," but she certainly has implied it plenty of times. This seemed to be the underlying issue that upset Izzy during their fight — especially considering Izzy had just bought her flowers.



I also think it’s very interesting that when they made up, Izzy gave her a few cheap but pretty thoughtful gifts as an apology. Stacy didn’t give him anything, except for saying she felt bad that she made him sad. — Elyse



Agreed, Elyse. I truly just don’t think Izzy and Stacy are compatible and this episode really cemented that for me. In a lot of ways, Izzy is childish and it was weird how he used that moment not only to press Johnie, but to pit her and Stacy against each other. And my skin crawled when he said it was “hot” that Stacy was “railing into her” when they were arguing. Hated it, actually.



But beyond that, when Izzy and Stacy get deeper into their argument, we really see their biggest weakness. And the truth is, Izzy is never going to be able to give Stacy what she wants and vice versa. Izzy wants a deeper connection and Stacy wants deeper pockets. Love can’t pay the bills and money can’t buy you love, and that’s what we have here. I’d cry in the closet, too, if I just realized my fiancé doesn’t think I’m enough. — Taryn