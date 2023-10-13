At last, we made it to the Season 5 finale of “Love Is Blind.”
Izzy and Stacy head to the altar shortly after a big argument about Izzy’s bad credit. Milton and Lydia share their vows after a tense fight at dinner ahead of their wedding. Of course, it wouldn’t be “Love Is Blind” without a little mess on the finale, but we’ll leave those spoilers for our conversation below.
HuffPost reporters and editors blogged about the finale as we anxiously await the reunion Sunday. Take a look at our unsolicited thoughts.
Advertisement
Netflix
Netflix Has A Lot To Answer For On The 'Love Is Blind' Reunion
Netflix producers cut out a whole engagement between Renee and Carter, edited Aaliyah and Uche’s talk to make it seem like they ended things right after the show, and all-out refused to follow at least one other engaged couple from this season. Then they had the nerve to make a whole compilation of testimonials from cast members talking about how great the show was for them. That’s a convenient stunt for a show whose production companies have faced multiple allegations around filming conditions, including a sexual assault lawsuit from this latest season.
This season was messy and fun to watch for the most part, but the biggest issue isn’t even certain scenes being deleted; it’s the opportunistic and deceptive editing that leads viewers to believe one thing when something totally different happened.
Nick and Vanessa Lachey, you have so much to answer for with this reunion. The omissions and facts we learn about these couples from the internet, and not the show, are making “Love Is Blind” look really bad. — Taryn
I also wonder if the decision to have a prerecorded reunion is more about production controlling the narrative than a response to the messy technical issues of the Season 4 reunion. Given the examples you provided, Taryn, production has a lot to answer for. And as a fan, I question my own ethics for engaging in this when so many cast members have made such concerning allegations. — Elyse
Netflix
This Was An Adorable Moment After Milton And Lydia's Wedding On 'Love Is Blind'
I thought seeing Lydia and Milton having their fun after the ceremony was just so adorable. Milton putting on Lydia’s veil actually made me laugh and made me hope for so many fun moments with them going forward. I was definitely hoping to get to see Milton struggle to open a bottle of champagne because that scene last week had me cracking up. But perhaps thankfully for Milton, Lydia stepped in to help him out. Love that she feels safe with them, and I hope it lasts. — Erin
These two play too much, and that’s honestly the hallmark of a strong friendship. I’m glad that they genuinely enjoy each other’s company and are able to let their inner children play together. Milton is such an unserious person, and I actually think Lydia needs that. — Taryn
I also laughed out loud when Milton put the veil on — these two make me laugh and I really enjoy them together. It feels like they’re friends as well as lovers, and I’m really hoping it lasts. — Cambria
All of this was adorable, and I agree with everything y’all said. These two give me Bliss and Zack vibes. They can be cringe, but they work, and appear to accept the other. Best of luck to them, and hopefully their height difference yields normal-sized kids. — Elyse
Netflix
We Never Would Have Predicted This Wild Card On 'Love Is Blind'
Lydia and Milton being the only couple who wed this season is the wild card I would’ve never guessed.
I still don’t totally get it, but hey, it’s not for me to get. It was cute seeing Milton being nervous while getting ready for the ceremony because we’ve really only seen him be unbothered. The elephant in the room, especially for Milton's family, was still the age difference, but you can tell that they were going to be there to support him no matter what. The way Milton’s sister looked at them, especially, was sweet.
I just really hope they heed the advice from Milton’s dad to “fight fair” because opposites attract, but opposites also may not always be on the same page. I feel like they’ll still be together during the reunion. — Taryn
Lydia looked so gorgeous. Seeing her and her mom walk down the aisle made me tear up a little bit. And seeing Milton’s sister coming around on them getting married (at least a little bit) was really nice. I have to take back everything I said about Milton in our first blog post. I was so wrong. — Erin
I LOVED this wedding and I love this couple. That’s probably an unpopular opinion, but I think they’re still together and thriving. I guessed they’d get married and now I’m predicting they’re still together at the reunion. I giggled at Lydia saying: “Can you tell I’m the bride? Can you tell I’m the bride?” and showing off all of her bride merchandise. I don’t know — these two just make me laugh (unlike Izzy), and they both seemed really excited to be getting married. I’m so happy that Milton’s family has come around, and I loved the advice that he gave about fighting fair. — Cambria
I think these two oddballs are a pretty good match, and I’m sincerely happy for them! Even Milton’s sister looked touched during their wedding, which was sweet. Although they have different temperaments, they’re both essentially nerds at their core. I think they’ll make it work, just like how they make their height difference work when they kiss. I just hope their negging style of flirting comes to an end. — Elyse
Netflix
Izzy Stated 1 Thing After His 'Love Is Blind' Wedding That Said It All
I’ve said this before and I’ll say this again: Izzy doesn’t know fully who he is or what he wants out of a relationship, let alone a marriage. Stacy could’ve been Johnie the way Izzy was going off on her. This surprised me because I felt like he handled her rejection at the altar gracefully. This didn’t surprise me, however, because Izzy has shown that he doesn’t know how to let women he’s had feelings for move on peacefully.
It’s very valid and normal for Izzy to show hurt after Stacy’s rejection. I can’t knock him for that. What was weird to me was when he said: “Why are you 33 and single and not married? I’m 29 and can give you everything that a fucking rich, 45-year-old man that you always go for and always fail with can’t give you.” He really thought he ate with that insult. But what Izzy failed to realize is that he’s delusional. He longs for love, yet the way he looks at it is straight out of “Titanic.” He romanticizes things in the most juvenile way that makes me wonder if he came on this show just for the exposure, because his grasp of and readiness for marriage is nonexistent. — Taryn
Couldn’t agree more, Taryn. And there are rumors that Izzy is on the new season of “Perfect Match,” which would lend even more credence to the theory that he came on this show for exposure. He gives me Bartise vibes, except that he tried a little more to make things work with Stacy than Bartise did with Nancy. The comment you mention rubbed me the wrong way and really showed his immaturity. I’m glad Stacy said no. — Cambria
The “Titanic” reference was really telling, and showed that Izzy’s idea of romance is pretty superficial and stems from cliches about love in popular culture rather than real experience. I also found it interesting that he resonated with “Titanic” given that the film’s main couple came from different classes. I bet you he was in the gym hoping that Stacy would give up her lifestyle for him, like Rose did for Jack. Stacy is not Rose, Izzy. But I’m sure Stacy would’ve hogged that raft if she were in the same position as Rose.
Didn’t Izzy also mention he didn’t care about “looks” when it came to Stacy? I found that odd, given that he always seemed to be physically attracted to her. If he was insinuating that he didn’t like her appearance, that’s just petty because I think they’re pretty matched in that area.
Also, THAT LINE about her age and not being married felt so gross. As a 41-year-old woman who is single, I’ve gotten this line before. It always feels super sexist, demeaning and controlling, like an older woman should accept bad behavior from a man because we have fewer options. — Elyse
Netflix
Stacy Takes Issue With Izzy's Favorite Restaurant — And It Says A Lot About Her
So Stacy is telling her sisters about how different she and Izzy are from each other. She mentions that he just got his passport and that his favorite restaurant is Chipotle. They go on to say that’s just a “guy thing” and guys like Chipotle because of the protein after working out. Stacy says she likes Peruvian and wonders if Izzy's ever even tried Mediterranean. I just thought this scene was funny and such a distinct, small difference for her to call out. I felt like it gave insight into Stacy’s thought process and proved once again that these two are very much a surface-level couple. — Cambria
I think the context in her Chipotle comment was that she doesn’t think Izzy is cultured, and maybe that’s something she wants in a partner, which is valid. — Elyse
I just think it’s kind of a shallow way to decide if someone is cultured or not, and why not have fun introducing him to different kinds of food or new experiences like travel? Not everyone can afford the lavish lifestyle that Stacy grew up with and continues to live. And it felt like another moment where she isn’t digging deep, but instead is incredibly surface-level about their issues and her issue with him. — Cambria
I agree that it’s snobby, and that it could be fun to introduce Izzy to ceviche and tzatziki. But based on Stacy’s communication skills, I’d like to think this was the context. I could be totally wrong. — Elyse
Look, I don’t eat Chipotle any more after its E. coli disaster. But this felt like a pretty low dig for no reason on their wedding day of all days. I def rolled my eyes when I heard her say that. — Erin
Netflix
Izzy Did Make A Good Point In His Post-Wedding Chat With Stacy On 'Love Is Blind'
Stacy said she needed more time to say yes to Izzy, but I honestly think if she were to marry this man, she would need time to get her prenup in order.
Seriously though, I do get Izzy’s point about the timing. If it’s real love and the relationship has a stable foundation to grow off of, the timing shouldn’t matter. But it’s 2023 and you need more than love to sustain a marriage. She just didn’t really want to marry you, bro. — Taryn
When Stacy said no but implied that she wanted to keep dating, I felt like that was one of the more pragmatic decisions on this completely bonkers show that forces people to get married after knowing each other for a few weeks. I do get Izzy’s point about timing, however, and maybe Stacy just wanted to string him along until she found something better. — Elyse
Netflix
We Need To Talk About That Cheesy Letter Izzy Wrote Stacy On 'Love Is Blind'
I was physically cringing at this letter Izzy wrote Stacy. I don’t blame Stacy for crying after reading it (even though she lied and said it was sweet). I’d be pissed if a man gave me this cheesy rhyming letter on the day of my wedding. Absolutely not. — Cambria
OMG, that bit about wanting to put his hand on her boobs like a “pastie” in order to rhyme with “Stacy” was incredible. I mean, if I were Stacy, that one line would’ve totally shifted an “I do” to an “I definitely do not.” — Elyse
Izzy is a big goofy-ass child. I’ve been trying to tell y’all. — Taryn
I had to watch this scene again because I couldn’t remember if the letter was actually good. How could Izzy’s friends help him write that dumb letter? I would have been, like, is this a joke? Especially since Izzy and Stacy’s relationship never seemed jokey to me? Like, they weren’t really goofy with each other, so this seemed odd. — Erin
I just remembered that he gave her a plunger with “this is a shitty situation, but just like in Mexico I’m here to love you and fight for you.” That man is so cheesy. — Cambria
Cambria! OMG, I forgot about how mad I was about that! I would’ve literally thrown that plunger in the trash. Trying hard to be funny and ain’t shit funny, Izzy. — Taryn
Netflix
Izzy And Stacy Are Surface-Level — And They Never Would Have Lasted
Stacy put on that gorgeous gown to tell Izzy no at the altar. I’m not gonna lie: I had to stan just a little bit. Not too much, though, because I still don’t see it for her.
If Stacy would’ve said yes, that would’ve been a huge mistake — especially since the night before she found out that he lied to her about his credit issues. These two are just physically attracted to each other; they aren’t compatible. I don’t even see them being friends, at the end of the day.
I don’t think anyone was surprised that Izzy said “I do.” He was pressed to be “the man I always knew I was” or whatever the hell that means. If these two were to wed, I could see them being divorced by the reunion. — Taryn
Well, it’s funny you mention the physical attraction because in Izzy’s post-altar interview, he says, “I blocked out everything: looks, money, drama.” So it definitely had me pausing to see if he meant “looks” because he actually wasn’t attracted to her? Like, huh? Maybe he was speaking out of anger — we’ll address his comments later — but it was interesting that he threw that in there. — Erin
I don’t know if it was just the scenes that the editors kept showing, but I didn’t really get the vibe that Stacy was going to say no. She giggled and said, “It’s a whole lot of dress, ya’ll,” when she got to the altar and then was smiling throughout the officiant’s speech. She just seemed relaxed and easy-breezy, not heartbroken or sad for most of it. Maybe she figured he’d want to continue seeing one another even if she said no? Or maybe she was just very at peace with her decision. — Cambria
As much as I think Izzy is a pretty surface-level guy who is more obsessed with image than he’d like to admit to himself, I did feel for him when she said no. He looked so giddy and ready to get married. It was kind of like watching a kid excitedly opening up a Christmas present to discover that it wasn’t what they thought it was going to be. — Elyse
