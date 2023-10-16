The 'Love Is Blind' Reunion Wraps Its Strangest Season Yet

Netflix

Milton Has Us Changing The Age Range On Our Dating Apps

Man, who would’ve thought that a 24-year-old competitive Pokemon player who seemed like a rebound for Lydia would end up being the most standup guy of the season? I love how he spoke of Lydia’s character and continuously proves that he truly has his wife’s back. I also immensely enjoyed Milton completely calling out Uche about his prying. Lines like, “We were never friends, we were never peers” and how Uche seemed “obsessed with my relationship with Lydia” when they were in the pods made my jaw drop. I also cannot believe that Uche texted Milton on his wedding day to say: “Hey man, heard you got married? Wanna talk about it?” WHAT?



Uche is like fucking Iago from "Othello," but not as slick.



Milton, however, was so fun to watch this season. After they played that game at the end of the reunion and Milton asked, “Did I win?” I literally wrote in my notes: “Yes, baby, you won. You are the best person this season.”



Milton has me wondering if I need to lower the age range on my dating apps to 24?! Just kidding, I won’t put myself through that. But he has really proved that age can just be a number when it comes to some people. I loved how he defended Lydia and how he spoke about her character. I’m also glad that he called out Uche for not respecting his wishes and Milton truly made Uche look like the clown he is. I think Milton or someone else said this, but he isn’t just some comedic relief dumbass, he actually thinks really deeply, and I love that! — Cambria



Cambria, I guarantee you Milton is an anomaly, please don’t start dating 24-year-olds from Brooklyn LOL.



But yes, Milton truly is a supportive partner, which is what Lydia was asking for in the beginning. I will never not live for him calling out Uche for who he is. — Taryn



LMAO, he is truly an anomaly. — Cambria



Whew, reading this post just gave me so much joy. I was legit cheering for Milton went he stepped in to defend Lydia. Like, that’s the kind of man I need! — Erin



We all need a man like Milton, Erin. Chewing off wine corks and all. — Elyse