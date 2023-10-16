The 'Love Is Blind' Reunion Wraps Its Strangest Season Yet

Thankfully, “Love Is Blind” learned its lesson and decided not to air the Season 5 reunion live after a disastrous delay for the reunion of Season 4.
On Sunday night, viewers got several questions answered from the Houston cast, gasped at relationship updates and relived some of the cringiest moments of the season.
Surprisingly, maligned hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey managed to facilitate a decent conversation at the reunion after repeatedly failing at the job during prior seasons.
And there was plenty to navigate for Season 5, which executive producer Chris Coelen previously called “a very different season than any season that we’ve ever done. It is completely unpredictable.”
The Houston cast got Season 5 off to a super messy start with a twist we’d never seen before on the show: two of the contestants actually knew each other before the experiment. The season featured just two couples actually making it to the altar, with only one set of lovebirds actually saying “I do.”
But there was also a ton of footage that the “Love Is Blind” producers and editors didn’t show — and even more that wasn’t captured in the year and a half since the weddings. Reddit, TikTok and other social media platforms have been teeming with new information seemingly every day. And if you were looking for all of the answers at the reunion, you might have felt a little disappointed.
HuffPost reporters and editors have provided their commentary all season. Get into our thoughts about what was revealed — and what was left out — below.
Netflix Gave Us An Unsatisfying Season Of 'Love Is Blind' — But A Few Things Kind Of Saved It
Netflix left a lot out in their editing tricks this season and it’s somewhat unsatisfying. The only thing that saved this season was the never-ending drama and supplementary content online. — Taryn
Nick And Vanessa Shocked Us At The 'Love Is Blind' Reunion
I agree, I was shocked at how well Nick and Vanessa did after the last reunion. By the end of this reunion, I felt like I got what I wanted out of it and Vanessa did a good job of asking the follow-up questions that I wanted. I can’t say the same of the last reunion. Vanessa also resisted asking Milton and Lydia about “babies” and instead asked about their future plans. I might have a low bar but I thought they did a good job. But also maybe Vanessa was just sober this time? — Cambria
I mean, they’ve had five seasons to work on their interviewing skills, so I’m glad they’ve gotten a tad better. But considering the special was pre-recorded, who knows if they had any “Who’s having a baby?” or “You are evil for saying a woman wouldn’t make a good mother” moments? They could have been edited out. — Elyse
The 'Love Is Blind' Reunion Games Were Surprisingly Cute
I’m surprised how much I liked the games at the end. Usually, these kinds of things are super cheesy, but I liked the questions they had them answer. I did think the “Who would you hit on at a bar?” question was going to give us more juicy answers, but it didn’t really. I agree that I did like the songs question because every answer was perfect! — Cambria
I kind of felt bad for Miriam for that “What does she do for work?” question, but at the same time not really because I want to know! — Taryn
I liked the games as well, and I laughed out loud when Stacy chose “Love Don't Cost a Thing” as her song. Please, Stacy — Elyse
JP Proved He's A Creep At The 'Love Is Blind' Reunion
This did not surprise me one bit and I audibly yelled "ewww!" What a mess. — Erin
I’ve been hit on at a bar by a man’s friend for him and that guy was truly a creep, so this just kind of solidified that JP is a creep for me. A woodpecking little creep! — Cambria
Uche Is A Narcissist — And His Texts Reveal The Bozo He Really Is
Lydia and Aaliyah both revealed that Uche texted them individually the exact same text letting them know that he’s free to talk about anything they want when the show premiered. What a bozo! He made such bold claims about how Lydia was stalking him, yet doesn’t have a problem making himself available to her. Such a weird thing to lie about. And then the audacity for him to text Milton on their wedding day letting him know he’s around to talk. Uche, please beat it. — Taryn
Ya know, I’m really split on whether I’m glad that Uche didn’t come. On one hand, I’m happy I didn’t have to hear his rude-ass tone as he tried to explain himself. On the other hand, I wish he would have been put in the hot seat like everyone else. A coward indeed. — Erin
He is such a coward. A coward and a narcissist and that’s what bugs me most, Taryn, that he probably really believes he didn’t do anything wrong. I think it’s so creepy that he texted Milton on his wedding day and asked him if he wanted to talk about it. It’s just further proof that he doesn’t respect boundaries and he is extremely bitter. I’m really glad that Lydia ended up being the winner in this situation. I’m also torn about him attending the reunion because I know I would have wanted to jump through my TV screen if he had been there, but I also wanted to see Milton dress him down. That would have been fun. — Cambria
Aaliyah Revealed Uche Talked About Her Looks To People On The 'Love Is Blind' Reunion
My jaw dropped when Aaliyah revealed that she didn’t think Uche found her attractive. Aaliyah is beautiful. Uche is wild. I’m 100% sure he’s going to end up responding to the reunion on his social media platforms — and I hope no one pays him any mind. — Erin
Lol, I had the same thought, Erin. Uche is so going to release a two-hour YouTube video explaining HIS SIDE while speaking to the viewers like they’re fucking idiots — Elyse
I could NOT believe that he told people Aaliyah isn’t the “type” he usually goes for. She is absolutely stunning and a class act, too. Both Aaliyah and Lydia are the real winners here who dodged a bullet and found someone a million times better than Uche. I’m guessing Uche is currently single and bitter. — Cambria
Milton Reveals His Safe Word For Lydia On 'Love Is Blind' Was A Rarely Used Emoji
Didn’t Milton also explain that he chose that emoji specifically because it’s a rarely used emoji, so it would be clear to either one of them that one was uncomfortable if it was used? I thought that was really clever as well. — Elyse
The 'Love Is Blind' Cast Members All Had 1 Thing In Common — And It's Alarming
I had no idea that there were R&B cruises, but I love it. Such a meet-cute and fun story to tell. I was thinking that, Elyse! I was like, how have all of these people found someone else? I get that it’s been like a year but it was odd that every single person was in a new relationship. — Cambria
I mean, EVEN JP is dating someone new. Which, I straight up lol’d at after he admitted that he HAS HIS FRIENDS PICK UP WOMEN FOR HIM. WUT? — Elyse
I missed that JP was in a relationship too?! This makes me reevaluate my life. How do people jump to new relationships so quickly? Would love to know everyone’s secret. — Cambria
Is it a secret? Or is it a way to avoid getting to know themselves on a deeper level? — Elyse
I could not believe even JP has a boo. Like, wow. — Erin
Milton Has Us Changing The Age Range On Our Dating Apps
Uche is like fucking Iago from "Othello," but not as slick.
Milton, however, was so fun to watch this season. After they played that game at the end of the reunion and Milton asked, “Did I win?” I literally wrote in my notes: “Yes, baby, you won. You are the best person this season.”
Milton has me wondering if I need to lower the age range on my dating apps to 24?! Just kidding, I won’t put myself through that. But he has really proved that age can just be a number when it comes to some people. I loved how he defended Lydia and how he spoke about her character. I’m also glad that he called out Uche for not respecting his wishes and Milton truly made Uche look like the clown he is. I think Milton or someone else said this, but he isn’t just some comedic relief dumbass, he actually thinks really deeply, and I love that! — Cambria
Cambria, I guarantee you Milton is an anomaly, please don’t start dating 24-year-olds from Brooklyn LOL.
But yes, Milton truly is a supportive partner, which is what Lydia was asking for in the beginning. I will never not live for him calling out Uche for who he is. — Taryn
LMAO, he is truly an anomaly. — Cambria
Whew, reading this post just gave me so much joy. I was legit cheering for Milton went he stepped in to defend Lydia. Like, that’s the kind of man I need! — Erin
We all need a man like Milton, Erin. Chewing off wine corks and all. — Elyse
Everyone Needs To Stop The Lydia Hate — And Here's Why
I believe her that they had a quick conversation that there was a “Love Is Blind” casting call in their city and that was it. Most of Uche’s claims and conspiracy theories were so weak and he seemed to blow anything she did in the past out of proportion. He didn’t even have the guts to show up and explain himself at the reunion. She married Milton, is clearly deeply in love with him and never really seemed to show any interest in Uche. I’d love for people to just let it go at this point. — Cambria
I agree, Cambia. I buy Lydia’s story — it seems way more plausible than Uche’s weird stalking theories that feel like a straight-up Pepe Silvia meme. I’m also kind of sad that ultimately all of the BS ruined any kind of friendship Aaliyah and Lydia could have had post-pods. — Elyse
Ditto on all that. Cambria, we became Team Lydia and Team Milton around Episode 5 and have stood beside ‘em ever since. But also why be weird about Lydia when Uche is … Uche. I don’t understand. — Erin
Exactly! People keep focusing on Lydia and not Uche, who is a narcissistic, condescending little prick! — Cambria
Black Women Are Treated Poorly On Reality Shows — And 'Love Is Blind' Is No Different
Aaliyah was robbed of an experience in a way that’s unique to what’s happened on this show previously. Between Uche, Lydia and production, she was the only person uninformed about a situation that directly affected both her present and future. I think she was very clear and poised in discussing her feelings and boundaries that she felt like were crossed and I feel for her. I truly hope production handles this much better next time, because the buck stops with them. — Taryn
That’s an interesting point, Taryn, about how the rest of the female cast didn’t seem to support Aaliyah all that much. Honestly, that seemed true during the reunion, especially when Aaliyah said she closed her chapter on Uche and Stacy said “good for you” in a way that felt like she really didn’t know Aaliyah all that well.
But I've got to admit, I’m surprised Aaliyah dated Uche after everything that went down between them on the show. When she admitted she got “barbecue Uche” when they dated off-camera, I was like, “Of course you did!” He showed her “barbecue Uche” when he lambasted her about cheating in the pods. He showed her upfront who he was, I just can’t wrap my head around why she kept entertaining a relationship with him? She should’ve followed her initial gut instinct to run. — Elyse
Izzy And Johnie Gave It A Shot After 'Love Is Blind' — And That Makes A Lot Of Sense
Honestly, I was surprised that it wasn’t revealed that Johnie and Izzy are a couple now. They are both so immature, and I could see the two of them having a really exhausting romance with one another. I also have a feeling that Izzy’s new flame is someone he met on “Perfect Match” because the Lacheys seemed kind of cagey about him revealing too much about where he is in his love life now. — Elyse
Not them being each other’s rebound! Actually, it makes sense. Hurt people just gravitate toward hurt people. Couldn’t be me if I was Johnie, though, because you’re not about to talk to me like Izzy did and expect to make out with me in your Jeep. It’s weird that they did all that in front of Chris, too. — Taryn
This was so weird and all of these people are so immature. How are most of them in their late twenties and thirties? I don’t believe it. This feels like the kind of thing you do in your early twenties. Izzy isn’t a serious person and Johnie isn’t a serious person either. They’re both a mess. — Cambria
I think we need a Logan Roy “you are not a serious people” GIF inserted here, Cambria. — Elyse
Johnie And Stacy Take Turns Being Mean Girls On 'Love Is Blind'
I don’t like any of these people LOL. Johnie and Stacy take turns being mean girls and it’s honestly the least interesting thing that’s happened this season, in my opinion. We spent so much time on people who took turns bullying each other and I’m just not into it. — Taryn
Yes! They both take turns being mean girls and it felt like Stacy came out of this reunion looking a lot better than Johnie. I thought it was so rude to not just listen to her and hear her out and to instead sit there and whisper with Chris the entire time Stacy spoke. It was so immature and made me dislike Johnie even more than I already did. — Cambria
It also went on so, so, so long. I got up to make an iced matcha because I do not care about these people. — Erin
Nick And Vanessa Did 1 Incredibly Annoying Thing On The 'Love Is Blind' Reunion
I let them have it, but I think that’s mostly because they just annoy me as hosts in general so it didn’t matter as much to me. — Taryn
Something about this drove me nuts. They looked like they were holding onto one another for dear life. It was odd and annoying and I think it is the moral superiority of it all, like Elyse mentioned. I really don’t know why it irked me so much. — Cambria
You know, it really irked me because it seemed like the kind of gesture you do in a very serious, very real interview about something traumatic and personal. This was ... not that. Are y’all in the hot seat having to answer for something? No. You’re there facilitating a conversation. Relax. And yes, Cambria, it looked like they were squeezing so hard and cutting off each other’s circulation. For what??? Keep your hands to yourself and keep the conversation moving. — Erin
This May Have Been The Biggest Surprise On The 'Love Is Blind' Reunion
Chile, this surprised the hell out of me. I thought that Chris was a stand-up guy, turns out he’s a cheater and a little self-deprecating in a pathetic way. I would’ve never thought I’d be on Johnie’s side, but Chris ghosting her has me between a rock and a hard place. Then again, he’s a man so I guess I can’t be that surprised.
The PR-ish responses to Nick and Vanessa’s questions had me rolling my eyes, too. — Taryn
I love how Johnie pointed out that he ghosted her on her birthday — that girl loves to play the victim so hard. But aside from my very obvious disdain for Johnie, no one deserves to be cheated on like that. I was especially surprised that after Chris admitted he cheated on Johnie, the rest of the cast admitted that Chris was the kind of guy they’d hit on IRL during that little game they played at the end of the reunion. What is wrong with y’all? — Elyse
It is so awful what Chris did to Johnie and the cheating and ghosting really shows his emotional immaturity. Some tea on Chris that I heard on a podcast is that his dad is Martin Fox, the youth tennis coach who was connected to the college admissions scandal in 2019 and pleaded guilty to racketeering in connection with the scandal. I don’t know, it doesn’t seem like these are honest people in general. — Cambria
Izzy Committed To His Fashion At The 'Love Is Blind' Reunion
He’s just trying to prove he doesn’t skip leg days, Cambria. Duh — Elyse
LMAO. — Erin
Izzy Is A Foolish F-Boy — And He Still Doesn't Understand 1 Key Thing
I thought maybe some time had passed and he would have started to understand why it’s important to talk pretty frankly about finances. And not just because Stacy’s family is loaded. To stand firm on it “not being a big deal” at this point proves he really is foolish. — Erin
Lydia And Milton Had A Second Wedding — And The Lacheys Weren't Invited
I really dislike all the Lydia hate, because I actually think Milton and Lydia are a pretty cute and well-matched couple. I’m glad they had a second wedding in Puerto Rico — which the Lacheys were NOT INVITED to — and I hope Lydia’s family ragged on Milton for not being able to speak Spanish well. — Elyse
OMG, yes, Elyse! That’s a great point. I hope he’s learning Spanish so they can teach any future kids. — Erin
I’m also sick of the Lydia hate, but I’ll rant about that later. I loved the Puerto Rican wedding and it really is a great idea to do another ceremony after the pressure of the “Love Is Blind” wedding. — Cambria
These Two Women Killed It With Their 'Love Is Blind' Reunion Looks
Agreed, Cambria! I ESPECIALLY LOVE that Taylor was super glammed up. Full face of makeup and looked stunning. — Elyse
Lydia’s dress was gorgeous and Taylor’s face was beat for the gods! Tens all around. — Taryn
Yes! Both of these ladies killed it with their reunion looks! — Erin
Milton And Lydia Show Opposites Attract On 'Love Is Blind'
I thought what Milton said about how much Lydia has softened his parents was really beautiful. She’s a lot different from his family and I love that they’ve all accepted one another for who they are and have built a bond. This couple really has shown that opposites attract and can work out in the end. — Cambria
I’d really love to be a fly on the wall during one of Lydia and Milton's mom’s lunch dates. I’m sure they talk about Milton’s inability to clean half the time. — Elyse
Nick Lachey Quickly Said The Wrong Thing At The 'Love Is Blind' Reunion
Nick Lachey needs to shut the hell up. It wasn’t cute when her fiancé was making those jokes and it’s especially not cute when he said that. — Taryn
I’m not surprised he cracked this kind of joke, because Nick Lachey is the kind of guy who thinks he’s funny but has a lackluster sense of humor. I rolled my eyes at how Nick introduced JP with “Taylor saw JP’s red, white and blue flags' because he looked so proud of himself for that pun — when we all know someone wrote it for him. I did appreciate Milton making that crack about how 98 Degrees came out before he was born. Now, that was funny, and no one wrote that joke for Milton. — Elyse
Nick Lachey is the worst at reciting lines from a teleprompter and I’m sorry, but I just don’t feel like there is a lot going on up there. — Cambria