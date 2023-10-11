‘Love Is Blind’ Has Apparently Learned A Lesson About Its Reunion Specials

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Viewers may like to watch chaos unfold on “Love is Blind,” but they certainly don’t want any involvement in it.

In April, Netflix’s popular reality dating show got a lot of backlash for its Season 4 reunion special. It was billed as a “live event,” but it seemed like the streamer couldn’t handle the demand. Technical issues made it difficult for many subscribers to watch the reunion live, and many were forced to tune in the next day for a recording of the live special to watch all the mess unfurl.

So, with Season 5 coming to a close this week, the streamer announced Tuesday that its reunion for this season will be pre-recorded — and will air this Sunday at 8 p.m. EST.

So, any awkwardness in the Season 5 reunion will likely be due to Nick and Vanessa Lachey’s aggressive brand of questioning rather than aggressive technical hiccups.

Netflix’s reunion teaser also implied that Aaliyah Cosby will be present at the reunion to speak her truth — although she already gave plenty of dirt to Season 1 participant, Cameron Hamilton, on his Youtube channel (which includes a tasty tidbit about how she and Uche Okoroha actually dated for a bit although the show portrays it differently).

