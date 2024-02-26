LOADING ERROR LOADING

Two male contestants on “Love Is Blind” Season 6 have responded to accusations that they pulled the wool over their fellow contestants’ eyes.

Social media users have claimed that Jimmy Presnell and Jeramey Lutinski had secret relationships right before or during the production of the current season of the reality dating show, which takes place in Charlotte, North Carolina. Both Presnell and Lutinski get engaged on the show, which has contestants propose to one another sight unseen and then decide weeks later whether to get married.

Advertisement

HuffPost has reached out to Netflix, which airs the show, for comment, and for clarification as to when the show’s sixth season was filmed.

Jimmy Presnell on “Love Is Blind” Season 6. Netflix

On Feb. 16, days after the new season premiered, a TikToker posted a now-viral video saying: “Imagine my fucking surprise when I turn on the new season of ‘Love Is Blind’ this morning and see my fucking boyfriend.”

The TikToker heavily implied that the contestant she was referring to was Presnell by mentioning he was “talking to this woman who has a child.” Presnell had a strong connection with fellow castmate Jessica Vestal, the first “Love Is Blind” contestant to go on the show as a parent.

Advertisement

Presnell denied the allegations in a TikTok video published last week.

“I don’t know this woman. I’ve never met this woman. Not true,” Presnell said. “I gotta give it to her. It’s an incredible marketing ploy. She is getting so many clicks and making so much money off my name. It’s insane.”

Jeramey Lutinski on “Love is Blind” Season 6. Netflix

Lutinski, on the other hand, has confirmed some of the allegations made against him. His former fiancée, Brittani Mcliverty, claimed on social media that Lutinski applied to be on the show while he was still engaged.

According to screenshots captured by BuzzFeed News, Mcliverty left a comment on Season 6 contestant Laura Dadisman’s Instagram account. Dadisman gets engaged to Lutinski in the current season.

“Did he ever tell you about his ex fiancé [sic] from right before you?” Mcliverty wrote. “Surely not… or the house WE sold a week or two before he filmed for the show?”

Advertisement

In response to Mcliverty’s allegations, Lutinski posted a video to his Instagram account in which he said he was candid with the women he was dating on “Love Is Blind” about his former engagement, and his remarks about it never made it into the final edit of the show. He, however, denied Mcliverty’s allegation that he applied for the show while he was still engaged. He claims he was single when a casting producer approached him via Instagram message.

Lutinski also posted a screenshot of the DM he received, which is dated Nov. 30, 2022.

He confirmed in the caption of his video that his home he shared with Mcliverty “sold a week or two before filming” but was listed “in October or November, sold in March.”

He noted that he “wasn’t living in it while it was listed.” On the show, Lutinski brings Dadisman to see his rental house, which looked more like an Airbnb rental than a lived-in home.

Trevor Sova on “Love Is Blind” Season 6. Netflix

Meanwhile, a third contestant hasn’t responded to online rumors swirling around him. Trevor Sova — who has become a fan favorite this season thanks to his beefcake physique, “golden retriever boyfriend” energy and love for movies like “The Notebook” — never got engaged on the show. But a social media account claims that he never planned on making it anywhere near the altar.

Advertisement

A reality TV gossip account on Instagram published screenshots of text messages Sova allegedly sent bodybuilder Natalia Marrero before production took his phone away for filming, as well as screenshots of texts he purportedly wrote after he got his phone back. The account claims Sova and Marrero were in a serious relationship.

The screenshots have not been confirmed to be legitimate. Marrero, who also appears in several photos with Sova, is tagged in the post with the screenshots, but it is unclear if she provided them.

In the screenshots, a contact listed as “Trevor” says he and another cast member met on a flight, and that the two both told each other that “No matter what we are not getting married lol.” In another screenshot, the contact says he almost got engaged to a woman named Chelsea “but she left me on the last day for another guy.” He also said their whole relationship on the show was “pretend” on his end.

On the show, Sova shared a strong connection with contestant Chelsea Blackwell, and told Blackwell that he had a dog who was also named Chelsea. At one point, Sova gifted Chelsea his dog’s collar. In the text exchange screenshot, Trevor tells whomever he’s texting that he gifted Blackwell his dog’s collar as well.

In the text exchange, the contact writes: “Chelsea also passed away today.”

Blackwell ended up getting engaged to Presnell, and Sova recently shared on his TikTok account that his dog Chelsea passed away on the same day that Blackwell broke up with him on the show.

Advertisement

Sova, who is very active on TikTok, has not responded to the allegations. But he has used his appearance on “Love Is Blind” to make quite a bit of content about his time on the show.