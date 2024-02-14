'Love Is Blind' Is Back With More Couples, Lots Of Love And Just The Right Amount Of Mess

“Love Is Blind” is back, and this time the pods are open in Charlotte, North Carolina, for singles to find their match and get engaged before getting even a glimpse of their partner.
Netflix dropped six episodes for Season 6 on Wednesday, taking audiences all the way from the pods through the first night of the honeymoons in the Dominican Republic.
The dating reality series has come under fire in recent seasons, as former cast members have sued Netflix for what they say are poor working conditions.
In January, Season 5 cast member Renee Poche filed a lawsuit against Netflix and the show’s production company Delirium TV, alleging that they engaged in “unlawful employment practices,” “unfair competition” and “intentional infliction of emotional distress.” In 2022, Season 2 contestant Jeremy Hartwell accused Netflix of violating labor laws by keeping the cast intoxicated but not providing enough food or water.
That hasn’t stopped the streamer from pumping out new seasons of “Love Is Blind.” (Season 7 was confirmed last year.)
HuffPost reporters and editors chatted about the pod episodes and offered their unfiltered thoughts about this new batch of cast members. Stay tuned for updates.
A Single Mom Is On 'Love Is Blind' — And It's Long Overdue
I actually disagree with you, Erin. As someone with an invisible disability, I used to hold back that information and share it once someone got to know me, and it usually got really messy and weird — kind of like what happened with Jimmy and Jessica. I think it’s better to share these important details about your life with a date as soon as possible, because having a kid, or having a disability, is a huge part of your identity and life. If someone reacts badly to it, you know immediately that they’re not the right person for you, and you can move on with your emotions intact. — Elyse
That's a great point. — Erin
Another reason why Jessica is one of my faves this season. She’s smart, she knows what she wants and she is proud of the fact that she’s a mom. I’m honestly disappointed that they don’t cast parents more often. I know it can sometimes come with a stigma when dating, but single parents need love, too. — Taryn
Great point, Taryn. When it comes to mainstream reality dating series at large, the only single parent I’ve watched in recent memory is Michael Allio on Season 17 of “The Bachelorette.” I truly believe audiences appreciate contestants who have regular, degular life experiences, and for thousands of Americans, parenthood is one of those. As Elyse said, it’s a huge part of one’s life and identity. — Ruth
This Couple's Break Up In The Pods Was Epic
I do know, however, that Jessica really got the last laugh when she went off on Jimmy after he broke things off with her. I mean, she basically cussed him clean out. My girl said “You’re going to be SICK when you see me.” Now that’s how you clear a bitch! I had to rewind. This might’ve been my favorite pod moment in “Love Is Blind” history. I’m about to rewatch it right now for good luck. — Taryn
That line was iconic, and I also went back to listen to her again: “When you see what you missed out on, you’re going to choke.” Jessica was direct and forthright throughout the whole process. There were parts where she annoyed me, but I really admired how she was not going to just settle for any old thing up in those pods. Cambria, I’m cracking up at you calling her the Real Megan Fox. I feel like that’s DEFINITELY going to come up when they finally meet. — Erin
I also looove Jessica, and Jimmy IS going to choke when he sees her. Jessica was so direct with him, and Jimmy is just an immature little boy who can’t deal with a woman who knows what she wants. He said he’s used to “women who let him lead 100% of the time,” which was a big red flag to me, but he’ll definitely get that with Crybaby Chelsea. He is so shallow and Jessica dodged a bullet with him, but the previews make it look like she might end up sleeping with him? Stay away, Real Megan Fox! — Cambria
Jessica is also the Real Megan Fox because she exudes a no-bullshit personality. She knows who she is and doesn’t back down from a confrontation, which I think turned Jimmy off. He wants someone passive, so he can call all the shots in the relationship. She truly deserves to be someone’s first draft pick — and preferably someone who’s way more mature than Jimmy. — Elyse
Jess ate Jimmy right on up, and my mouth dropped when she said “You’ll need an EpiPen.” Gagged him. I hope she finds a partner who genuinely sees, affirms and understands her. Echoing Elyse, it definitely has to be someone more mature than Jimmy. It’s clear that Jess has such a breadth of life experiences, and her partner should honor that. I admire her resilience and vulnerability. — Ruth
This Couple Is Already A Train Wreck — And They Deserve Each Other
Jimmy wasn’t honest about loving Chelsea until he got into it with Jessica (because Jessica rightly held his feet to the fire about not opening up). And Chelsea wasn’t honest about looking like Megan Fox. OK, those two aren’t the same, but I’m still gagged at that. I want to ask both of them if they’re OK. I know they aren’t but still! — Taryn
I really want to like Chelsea. But I think she has more healing to do before she seeks another husband. She seems super unsure of herself. It doesn’t help that Jimmy is not the kind of person to reassure her. But even then, I wish Chelsea felt more confident and sure about the type of man she’s looking for. I don’t think she really knows. When Trevor asks her if she would have picked him if he had proposed first, she didn’t really have an answer. Then, Jimmy. Sigh. He also needs help. I have no good things to say about him either. He cannot communicate well and doesn’t know what he wants either. I don’t see good things ahead for this couple. — Erin
I hate how Chelsea talks. I hate how she laughs. I hate how she cries at everything all the time. I hate how delusional and meek she is. Chelsea is not my kind of girl. I also hate Jimmy. He is a horrible, shallow person and a big dope. She and Jimmy deserve each other. Neither of them ever talk about anything real or deal with any of their emotions. Jimmy clearly loves that she isn’t ever direct about anything. All she does is cry constantly, and Jimmy just avoids everything. However, I’m obviously still here for this train wreck. — Cambria
When Chelsea casually dropped that everyone tells her she looks like Megan Fox, I think my head almost exploded. What’s with these “LIB” contestants saying they look like Megan Fox when they bear zero resemblance? Didn’t Irina pull the same stunt in Season 4?
I think the Megan Fox comment was a turning point for Jimmy. I think he had deeper feelings for Jessica, but being with her was too challenging for his lazy ass. So, when he found out Jessica had a kid and his other option was a potential Megan Fox lookalike, he went for the easier option. I mean, he literally said “Can we get married?” after Chelsea made the Megan Fox comment.
I hope Chelsea is content with a life of feeling like she didn’t live up to his misogynistic standards. — Elyse
Clock it, Elyse! That Megan Fox comment made me laugh, because if I could count the number of people who have told me “You look like [insert Black celebrity here]!” merely because I’m Black? Then if I repeated those inaccurate comparisons in this setting? It’s cooked.
Candidly, I feel like Jimmy is emotionally stunted — nay, emotionally bereft. You can’t be 28 years old and so deficient, yet expect to thrive in a relationship. You’re not “good with speeches” and struggle to communicate any sort of feeling, but you somehow want to take the lead and be the “dominant” male in a partnership. Those attributes are incompatible to me, and I really don’t have the patience for men like that at Jimmy’s big age.
And Chelsea … girl, Chelsea, is just happy to have been picked. I want better for her, but she has to want better for herself. — Ruth
Trevor Was A Total Catch On 'Love Is Blind'
But I’m glad Chelsea chose Jimmy instead and cut Trevor free. I can’t stand Chelsea’s overly excited sea lion energy, ugh. — Elyse
I think because I really do not like Jimmy, I’m curious how Chelsea and Trevor’s dynamic would play out. Trevor kind of fell to the background in the pods for me (I feel like I was always getting up to do something else when he’d come on screen). So I’m wondering how he’ll be when he inevitably meets Chelsea for the first time. — Erin
I really like Trevor. I want to see him chop some wood like that one man on TikTok.
I also like the way he talks to Chelsea. He makes her laugh, and they seem to get each other in a way where I could see them being best friends and married. Too bad she’s dumb! He’s just really genuine and wants to see people for who they truly are and wants people to do the same for him. (Sorry I objectified you in my first sentence, Trevor, but I’d still love to see it.) — Taryn
I can’t stand Chelsea. She is getting what she deserves in Jimmy, and I’m glad Trevor was cut loose. He actually seems like a really nice guy and he took her ending things like a champ. We do see in the previews for the next episodes that they eventually meet up, and I wonder if they’ll rekindle things? That is, after Jimmy cheats on Chelsea (allegedly — just guessing here from the preview). — Cambria
LOL, Cambria. I have conflicting feelings about Chelsea, but I will try to think through them in our post about Jimmy and Chelsea. — Erin