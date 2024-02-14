'Love Is Blind' Is Back With More Couples, Lots Of Love And Just The Right Amount Of Mess

Netflix

This Couple Is Already A Train Wreck — And They Deserve Each Other

Jimmy and Chelsea deserve each other. Two delusional liars just lying to themselves and each other. They don’t know what they want, and that’s coming at other people’s expense. Neither one wants to just say how they feel. The entire time, they’re playing their cards close to their chests. And I know that’s how some people approach dating, but sweeties [taps mic]: YOU’RE ON “LOVE IS BLIND.” This is a show where your best “strategy” is to be honest with the people you’re dating. Not only about what you want and who you are, but about how you’re feeling about them, too.



Jimmy wasn’t honest about loving Chelsea until he got into it with Jessica (because Jessica rightly held his feet to the fire about not opening up). And Chelsea wasn’t honest about looking like Megan Fox. OK, those two aren’t the same, but I’m still gagged at that. I want to ask both of them if they’re OK. I know they aren’t but still! — Taryn



I really want to like Chelsea. But I think she has more healing to do before she seeks another husband. She seems super unsure of herself. It doesn’t help that Jimmy is not the kind of person to reassure her. But even then, I wish Chelsea felt more confident and sure about the type of man she’s looking for. I don’t think she really knows. When Trevor asks her if she would have picked him if he had proposed first, she didn’t really have an answer. Then, Jimmy. Sigh. He also needs help. I have no good things to say about him either. He cannot communicate well and doesn’t know what he wants either. I don’t see good things ahead for this couple. — Erin



I hate how Chelsea talks. I hate how she laughs. I hate how she cries at everything all the time. I hate how delusional and meek she is. Chelsea is not my kind of girl. I also hate Jimmy. He is a horrible, shallow person and a big dope. She and Jimmy deserve each other. Neither of them ever talk about anything real or deal with any of their emotions. Jimmy clearly loves that she isn’t ever direct about anything. All she does is cry constantly, and Jimmy just avoids everything. However, I’m obviously still here for this train wreck. — Cambria



When Chelsea casually dropped that everyone tells her she looks like Megan Fox, I think my head almost exploded. What’s with these “LIB” contestants saying they look like Megan Fox when they bear zero resemblance? Didn’t Irina pull the same stunt in Season 4?



I think the Megan Fox comment was a turning point for Jimmy. I think he had deeper feelings for Jessica, but being with her was too challenging for his lazy ass. So, when he found out Jessica had a kid and his other option was a potential Megan Fox lookalike, he went for the easier option. I mean, he literally said “Can we get married?” after Chelsea made the Megan Fox comment.



I hope Chelsea is content with a life of feeling like she didn’t live up to his misogynistic standards. — Elyse



Clock it, Elyse! That Megan Fox comment made me laugh, because if I could count the number of people who have told me “You look like [insert Black celebrity here]!” merely because I’m Black? Then if I repeated those inaccurate comparisons in this setting? It’s cooked.



Candidly, I feel like Jimmy is emotionally stunted — nay, emotionally bereft. You can’t be 28 years old and so deficient, yet expect to thrive in a relationship. You’re not “good with speeches” and struggle to communicate any sort of feeling, but you somehow want to take the lead and be the “dominant” male in a partnership. Those attributes are incompatible to me, and I really don’t have the patience for men like that at Jimmy’s big age.



And Chelsea … girl, Chelsea, is just happy to have been picked. I want better for her, but she has to want better for herself. — Ruth