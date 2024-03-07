'Love Is Blind' Has Us Feeling All The Things

Netflix

AD Said 3 Heartbreaking Words On The 'Love Is Blind' Finale

My heart really hurt for AD when she said, “I’m never enough.” I wish she didn’t put the blame on herself. I hope she’s gained a totally new perspective and has realized that it has nothing to do with her. Rejection is redirection, and that was the universe saving her from an awful divorce down the line and also from a future similar to what Clay’s mom went through.



She later says, “I keep getting so fucking close. I do so much for these men and carry these fucking relationships and it’s just not fucking enough.” I wish so much more for her and I hope she’s simply picking better men and not carrying ANY relationship on her back. She shouldn’t have to. — Cambria



I just wanted to give her such a big hug at that moment. She really wanted it to work so badly. But baby girl, this is not Build-A-Boy workshop. It’s not a reflection of her deficiencies; he’s just not her person. I cannot imagine how emotionally exhausting this process must have been for her. Side note: I don’t know who needs to hear this, but your partner is not your therapist or your life coach. It is not their responsibility to fix you. — Ruth



My heart really sank for AD. I’m so glad that she had her friends and family there with her to walk out of the ceremony with her and support her.



AD’s story is too familiar for so many of us. Especially Black women who have gotten the short end of the stick because of desirability politics and racist stereotypes. I want a real love for AD, one that she deserves and will pour into her as much as she pours into her partners. I also want her to have better discernment about the men she picks. Not every fine man is worth the energy. — Taryn



I like AD a lot, and she’s more than enough for Clay. Clay is immature, and that’s the end of it. It hurt my heart that AD doesn’t think she’s good enough, because how much better could she be? She’s beautiful, smart and super cool. Some whacky dude with daddy issues should not affect how she sees herself. — Elyse



Y'all said it all. I hope AD sees this. We are rooting for you! — Erin