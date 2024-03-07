'Love Is Blind' Has Us Feeling All The Things

At last, audiences made it to the altar with some of the couples in the Season 6 finale of “Love Is Blind” Wednesday.
Through the 90-minute episode, we cried, we yelled and our mouths dropped during several moments as the couples decided whether they would actually say “I do.”
Amy and Johnny accomplish what we all knew would happen from the very beginning. We finally see how Jimmy and Chelsea’s rollercoaster of a relationship plays out. Clay’s father appears at his son’s wedding to AD — and Clay’s mother gives us the scene of the season.
HuffPost reporters and editors chatted about the finale in this blog post. Stay tuned for more updates.
This 'Love Is Blind' Scene Was The Most Real Thing We've Ever Seen On Reality TV
Clay’s daddy is nasty work. I’m glad his mom initiated the conversation, but I can’t help but to feel like her words went in one ear and out the other. Especially because the dad tried to get flirty with her towards the end. Apple doesn’t fall far, clearly. — Taryn
It’s kind of unbelievable that this incredibly level headed and wonderful woman raised Clay only for his dad to do a number on him and erase all of her hard work. Clay clearly idolizes his father for some ungodly reason. I did really appreciate this conversation, and it so clearly displayed generational trauma and how important it is to heal childhood wounds so that you don’t pass it on to your children. Clay did AD a favor by saying no, and not putting her through what his mother went through. That is a step in the right direction, and I hope Clay has done a lot of work over the past year and really did go to therapy. The man has A LOT to answer for at the reunion. — Cambria
Clay Asked AD 2 Incredibly Irritating Questions On 'Love Is Blind'
BOOOO! I’m throwing tomatoes! He asked “Can I get a hug?” No! You just jilted ME at the altar; you are not the victim here! — Ruth
I literally shouted “Go to hell, Clay!” — Taryn
I think Clay had a good instinct when he wondered if he should talk to AD after he rejected her, but I worried when Clay asked his dad if he should talk to her, and his dad was like, “Don’t act indifferent if you go talk to her.” It seemed like his dad was suggesting Clay put on some kind of an act that wasn’t true to his real feelings for the sake of looking better on camera. I think that suggestion 100% affected the way Clay spoke to AD, and it didn’t really feel that sincere. When he asked her for a hug, I wanted to scream! Don’t make that poor girl hug you after you did that to her, that’s so confusing and adds salt to the wound! — Elyse
AD Said 3 Heartbreaking Words On The 'Love Is Blind' Finale
She later says, “I keep getting so fucking close. I do so much for these men and carry these fucking relationships and it’s just not fucking enough.” I wish so much more for her and I hope she’s simply picking better men and not carrying ANY relationship on her back. She shouldn’t have to. — Cambria
I just wanted to give her such a big hug at that moment. She really wanted it to work so badly. But baby girl, this is not Build-A-Boy workshop. It’s not a reflection of her deficiencies; he’s just not her person. I cannot imagine how emotionally exhausting this process must have been for her. Side note: I don’t know who needs to hear this, but your partner is not your therapist or your life coach. It is not their responsibility to fix you. — Ruth
My heart really sank for AD. I’m so glad that she had her friends and family there with her to walk out of the ceremony with her and support her.
AD’s story is too familiar for so many of us. Especially Black women who have gotten the short end of the stick because of desirability politics and racist stereotypes. I want a real love for AD, one that she deserves and will pour into her as much as she pours into her partners. I also want her to have better discernment about the men she picks. Not every fine man is worth the energy. — Taryn
I like AD a lot, and she’s more than enough for Clay. Clay is immature, and that’s the end of it. It hurt my heart that AD doesn’t think she’s good enough, because how much better could she be? She’s beautiful, smart and super cool. Some whacky dude with daddy issues should not affect how she sees herself. — Elyse
Y'all said it all. I hope AD sees this. We are rooting for you! — Erin